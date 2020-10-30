Clear
BREAKING NEWS Feds charge man with video voyeurism for incident at TVA facility in Colbert County Full Story

CNN exclusive: Four families connected by pain are hoping to use their influence to get out the vote

The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake joined together in Chicago to urge all Americans to fight for justice by voting. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

If Breonna Taylor were alive today, she would have been at the polls.

The 26-year-old, who was shot and killed in March by Louisville police officers after they broke open her apartment door, never missed an opportunity to vote, her aunt Bianca Austin told CNN.

Whether the candidates on the ballot were running for president or local office, Breonna made sure to exercise her constitutional right, Austin said.

So when Austin encounters people who aren't enthusiastic about either presidential candidate in the upcoming election, she reminds them about her niece.

"Please, if you don't have a candidate in mind, just vote because Breonna can't vote," she said.

Just days before Election Day, the families of Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and Alvin Cole are joining forces at a rally in Chicago on Thursday in an effort to encourage people to vote. Their message is clear: Lasting change won't come just by marching in the streets -- people must also cast their ballots.

For Black Americans, the stakes in this election are especially high, say the families whose lives have been forever altered by police violence.

The election comes on the heels of a pandemic that has killed more than 227,000 Americans, disproportionately affecting Black people at every turn. It follows a global uprising over the shootings of Black people at the hands of police that prompted a reckoning with systemic racism not seen in previous years. And it could determine whether or not there are any meaningful national reforms to address those inequalities.

"We need to get somebody in office that's going to work on our behalf," Austin said.

The future is on the ballot

Taylor's killing already has resulted in some policing reforms in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

As part of a $12 million settlement with her family, the city agreed to implement establish housing incentives for officers to live in the areas they serve, have social workers provide support on certain police runs and require commanders to review and approve search warrants before seeking judicial approval, among other changes. It also passed a law banning no-knock warrants, along with several other cities.

But given a grand jury's decision not to indict any officers in connection with her death, the family isn't standing down any time soon.

"Until she gets justice, I'm going to continue to be a voice for her," Austin said.

This month, the family launched the Breonna Taylor Foundation to keep her legacy alive and give back to the community. One of the foundation's first initiatives has been picking up voters from neighborhoods around Louisville and offering them free rides to polling sites.

"Our future is at stake at this point," Austin said. "People need to realize in order for us to move forward, we need to get out here and vote."

Black voters are already fired up and turning out to vote in much higher rates than they did four years ago. It's a dynamic that Austin said she's seen in Louisville too -- most of the people she's encountered have already voted early or mailed in their absentee ballots.

"A lot of people are just sick and tired," she added.

Even though enthusiasm is already high, Taylor's family no plans of slowing down their voter mobilization efforts as Election Day approaches.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, is representing the family at Thursday's rally in Chicago. Meanwhile, Austin will be out in Louisville with other members of the Breonna Taylor Foundation, escorting people to polling sites and making sure they're filling out their ballots correctly.

Two brothers find that people are listening

Philonise and Rodney Floyd have also been at the forefront of advocating for change.

Since their older brother died in May in Minneapolis with a police officer's knee pressed into his neck, Philonise Floyd has pleaded with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass key policing reforms. Both have lent their voices in racial justice rallies across the nation.

Lately, the younger Floyd brothers have been showing up to different polling sites in Houston -- Floyd's hometown -- passing out potato chips and water bottles to voters and cheering up kids who are waiting in lines with their parents.

When people recognize them as the brothers of George Floyd -- whose killing has been a catalyst for the change seen in police departments across the nation -- they're anxious to talk about what's on their minds, Philonise Floyd said.

It's been heartening to see how the tragedy that befell their brother is driving so many people to the polls, Philonise Floyd added. But sometimes the two brothers encounter residents in their communities that don't believe their votes will make a difference.

Their message to those people: Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

Philonise and Rodney Floyd said they've taken to framing what's at stake in this election in terms that make sense to some of the skeptics they encounter: healthcare, income taxes and government assistance. And because of the platform they now have, they find that they're able to get through to people.

"Ever since this stuff has happened to my brother, everywhere I go people just stop and they just listen," Philonise Floyd said.

A father is carrying on a family legacy

Jacob Blake, 29, has left the hospital since getting shot several times in August by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Though the younger Blake is now dealing with constant pain, he's doing "as well as to be expected by a young man who's been shot in the back seven times," Blake's father Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Despite everything he and his family have endured over the last few months, Blake Sr. is invigorated.

"If we speak with one big voice that is unified, people have to listen," he said.

Because to change laws and challenge the conditions created by centuries of systemic racism, he added, they need votes.

Now Blake Sr. finds himself in a position of influence and leadership on issues of racial justice -- a role that's not entirely unfamiliar.

The Rev. Jacob Blake Sr., his father and the junior Blake's grandfather, led the fight for fair housing in Evanston throughout the 1960s and '70s, organizing marches after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that eventually led city council members to ban racial discrimination in housing.

So while the circumstances are painful, Blake Sr. feels equipped to meet this moment.

"It sits on like a fur-lined slipper," he said of his new role. "I'm comfortable, and I know what I have to do."

His father instilled in him a fearless attitude and a determination to fight for his people, Blake Sr. said. And in the coming days, he's using his platform to turn out the vote.

"I can challenge the system," Blake Sr. said. "The system has been broken for over 400 years. It's never included us wholeheartedly. So that makes it easy for me to keep going."

A mother wants change for the next generation

The changes that are being fought for in the streets and at the ballot box will ultimately have come too late for the families of police violence victims.

That includes the family of Alvin Cole, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in February by police in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

But what has transpired since has made his mother Tracy Cole even more determined to make sure that those changes are realized -- starting with voting for the candidate she thinks will listen to the concerns of African Americans.

Earlier this month, a prosecutor announced that an officer involved in Cole's death would not face criminal charges. In the protests that followed, Tracy Cole and her daughters were arrested -- and Tracy Cole's lawyer alleges that the incident left her injured.

"We do not see justice," she said. "It's a constant thing in our community when it comes to police killing our kids or our loved ones. Something needs to be changed. Police should be accountable for what they do to us. It's just like there's nothing happening."

By voting to make a change in the country's leadership, Cole said she's standing up not only for grieving mothers like herself, but all the families who could encounter a similar fate to hers.

When she casts her ballot, Cole said she'll be thinking about her son Alvin, whose right to vote was lost when his life was cut short. But in the end, the fight today is about making a difference for future generations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 161537

Reported Deaths: 2718
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23940385
Mobile17123319
Tuscaloosa10602141
Montgomery10503199
Madison955798
Shelby760565
Baldwin676869
Lee664965
Calhoun476562
Marshall447451
Etowah441952
Morgan430835
Houston423934
DeKalb355429
Elmore327858
St. Clair311342
Limestone297031
Walker287493
Talladega276437
Cullman266525
Lauderdale240543
Jackson225317
Autauga212631
Colbert210232
Franklin209432
Blount200925
Russell19833
Chilton192332
Dallas189227
Dale184952
Coffee183611
Covington177329
Escambia175831
Clarke138717
Chambers138047
Tallapoosa137287
Pike136414
Marion110931
Barbour10559
Marengo104622
Butler101941
Winston94713
Geneva9427
Pickens89018
Lawrence88533
Bibb86115
Randolph84616
Hale78130
Cherokee76414
Clay76312
Washington75812
Henry7316
Lowndes72128
Monroe66310
Bullock65117
Crenshaw61230
Fayette59913
Perry5996
Cleburne5799
Conecuh57213
Wilcox57112
Macon54320
Lamar5235
Sumter48621
Choctaw39512
Greene34516
Coosa2173
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 256880

Reported Deaths: 3263
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37335570
Davidson32679345
Knox1319395
Rutherford12406115
Hamilton12175112
Williamson738756
Sumner6371113
Wilson492063
Putnam461059
Montgomery438960
Out of TN427836
Sullivan398150
Madison391880
Washington376753
Bradley370323
Blount351536
Sevier349722
Maury345839
Robertson268143
Hamblen254750
Tipton246623
Dyer233638
Unassigned22306
Gibson222749
Coffee198726
Hardeman193133
Greene187654
Obion185523
Anderson181314
Bedford178920
Trousdale17899
Dickson176319
Fayette175925
McMinn171238
Lawrence170720
Loudon169012
Cumberland166927
Carter166636
Wayne16197
Weakley161026
Jefferson160424
Monroe152129
Warren150711
Lauderdale149517
Henderson144126
Hardin143522
Roane14208
Macon138125
Franklin133623
Haywood132028
Hawkins127228
Overton126120
White125214
Johnson11927
Marshall119011
Carroll116926
Cocke115014
McNairy115029
Rhea114119
Campbell110413
Cheatham109712
Bledsoe10344
Smith103214
Giles100738
Lake9904
Lincoln9453
Fentress94411
Crockett90722
Henry83712
Hickman82915
Marion81210
DeKalb78617
Chester74115
Decatur67911
Grainger6364
Grundy58712
Union5554
Claiborne5437
Polk54013
Unicoi4775
Jackson4716
Humphreys4654
Morgan4587
Lewis4425
Benton43410
Cannon4322
Houston43117
Clay41815
Scott4085
Sequatchie3632
Stewart34811
Perry3435
Meigs3376
Pickett2879
Moore2832
Van Buren2122
Hancock1253

Most Popular Stories

Community Events