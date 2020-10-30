Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic backup on I-565 due to wreck near County Line Road exit Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 30: Covid-19, election, police violence protests, France, Senegal

The US faces an increasingly dire situation with the Covid-19 pandemic as the country added nearly 80,000 new infections in one day. CNN's Nick Watt reports this comes as the White House coronavirus task force warns of "unrelenting, broad community spread."

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US just posted a record GDP growth rate, but we're still not back to our pre-pandemic numbers. The rest of the recovery, experts warn, could be slow going.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

US coronavirus cases hit a daily record high yesterday, with 88,521 new diagnoses and 971 deaths. With the way things are going, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine says the daily death rate could triple by January. If states don't respond with more safety measures, and people don't abide by them, the IHME says more than 500,000 Americans could die of the virus by that time. Other countries like Germany and Russia are also experiencing record high case numbers, and Europe has once again become the "epicenter" of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. Worldwide, coronavirus cases just surpassed 45 million.

2. Election 2020 

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are crossing paths in the final days of the presidential election. They both campaigned in Florida yesterday, with Biden holding a drive-in event in the reliable Democratic enclave of Broward County, and Trump holding a rally in Tampa. Their paths will overlap again today as they both campaign in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Those are important states for Biden to cover, since Hillary Clinton was criticized for neglecting blue collar voters in the same region in the final days of her 2016 campaign. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has ruled that mailed-in ballots in Minnesota must be received by elections officials no later than Election Day and suggested voters consider other options for casting their ballots if they think they're too late.

3. Police violence protests

Philadelphia's City Council has passed a bill banning police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray during protests or other First Amendment protected activities. Though the legislation was a response to protests over the summer following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it comes as new protests roil in the city following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace's family believes the city failed them, a family attorney said, but they are not calling for the police officers who fatally shot him to be charged with murder because they believe the officers were improperly trained and equipped for their jobs. In response to the ongoing protests in Philadelphia, Walmart has announced they are removing firearms and ammunition off some sales floors as a precaution.

4. France 

France is reeling from a second brutal knife attack as it contends with what President Emmanuel Macron called "Islamist and terrorist madness." Three people were stabbed to death at a church in the French city of Nice yesterday, and authorities say it was the work of an Islamist terrorist. The suspect, a Tunisian national, was shot at the scene but survived, and has been taken into custody. The attack comes on the heels of the grisly murder of a French history teacher on October 16. The murder of Samuel Paty, who was teaching a lesson using cartoons published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting the Prophet Mohammed, ignited nationwide controversy over free speech, freedom of religion and Islamic extremism.

5. Senegal shipwreck

At least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest recorded shipwreck this year. The vessel was carrying about 200 people on their way from the Senegalese town of Mbour to Spain's Canary Islands. That's a common route for migrant voyages. In fact, there have been about 11,000 migrant boat departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands this year alone, a four-fold increase over recent years, according to estimates from the UN International Organization for Migration. The IOM estimates 14 boats carrying 663 migrants attempted to make this journey in September alone, and more than a quarter of them were shipwrecked or had an incident.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks' sales have fallen, but the company expects them to grow again next year

As long as there is work to be done, we're going to need coffee.

Netflix is raising prices for its standard and premium plans

Your couch routine just got a bit more expensive

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married

A match made in talented, beautiful people heaven.

Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas gear finally drops online

That sound you hear is people furiously updating their Christmas lists.

Tupperware profits soar as more people are eating at home during the pandemic

Yet somehow we still lose the lids.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$9.9 million

That's how many Americans are not up-to-date on their rent or mortgage payments, and have little to no confidence that their household could pay next month's rent or mortgage on time.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"New Zealand has become a more compassionate and humane society. Thousands of New Zealanders who might have suffered excruciating deaths will have choice, dignity, control, and autonomy over their own bodies, protected by the rule of law."

New Zealand's ACT political party, whose leader David Seymour sponsored the controversial End of Life Choice Act. The country's citizens just voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia for people with a terminal illness, clearing the way for the proposition to become law in 2021.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Happy Halloweekend!

We leave you with a classic. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 161537

Reported Deaths: 2718
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23940385
Mobile17123319
Tuscaloosa10602141
Montgomery10503199
Madison955798
Shelby760565
Baldwin676869
Lee664965
Calhoun476562
Marshall447451
Etowah441952
Morgan430835
Houston423934
DeKalb355429
Elmore327858
St. Clair311342
Limestone297031
Walker287493
Talladega276437
Cullman266525
Lauderdale240543
Jackson225317
Autauga212631
Colbert210232
Franklin209432
Blount200925
Russell19833
Chilton192332
Dallas189227
Dale184952
Coffee183611
Covington177329
Escambia175831
Clarke138717
Chambers138047
Tallapoosa137287
Pike136414
Marion110931
Barbour10559
Marengo104622
Butler101941
Winston94713
Geneva9427
Pickens89018
Lawrence88533
Bibb86115
Randolph84616
Hale78130
Cherokee76414
Clay76312
Washington75812
Henry7316
Lowndes72128
Monroe66310
Bullock65117
Crenshaw61230
Fayette59913
Perry5996
Cleburne5799
Conecuh57213
Wilcox57112
Macon54320
Lamar5235
Sumter48621
Choctaw39512
Greene34516
Coosa2173
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 256880

Reported Deaths: 3263
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37335570
Davidson32679345
Knox1319395
Rutherford12406115
Hamilton12175112
Williamson738756
Sumner6371113
Wilson492063
Putnam461059
Montgomery438960
Out of TN427836
Sullivan398150
Madison391880
Washington376753
Bradley370323
Blount351536
Sevier349722
Maury345839
Robertson268143
Hamblen254750
Tipton246623
Dyer233638
Unassigned22306
Gibson222749
Coffee198726
Hardeman193133
Greene187654
Obion185523
Anderson181314
Bedford178920
Trousdale17899
Dickson176319
Fayette175925
McMinn171238
Lawrence170720
Loudon169012
Cumberland166927
Carter166636
Wayne16197
Weakley161026
Jefferson160424
Monroe152129
Warren150711
Lauderdale149517
Henderson144126
Hardin143522
Roane14208
Macon138125
Franklin133623
Haywood132028
Hawkins127228
Overton126120
White125214
Johnson11927
Marshall119011
Carroll116926
Cocke115014
McNairy115029
Rhea114119
Campbell110413
Cheatham109712
Bledsoe10344
Smith103214
Giles100738
Lake9904
Lincoln9453
Fentress94411
Crockett90722
Henry83712
Hickman82915
Marion81210
DeKalb78617
Chester74115
Decatur67911
Grainger6364
Grundy58712
Union5554
Claiborne5437
Polk54013
Unicoi4775
Jackson4716
Humphreys4654
Morgan4587
Lewis4425
Benton43410
Cannon4322
Houston43117
Clay41815
Scott4085
Sequatchie3632
Stewart34811
Perry3435
Meigs3376
Pickett2879
Moore2832
Van Buren2122
Hancock1253

Most Popular Stories

Community Events