Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Will.i.am hopes 'LOVE' will drive voters to the polls

Becky Anderson asks Grammy Award-winning artist Will.i.am about his new music video, "LOVE", in support of Joe Biden and his message to voters ahead of the US Election.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Emmet Lyons, CNN

Twelve years ago, it was Will.i.am's star-studded spoken word video "Yes We Can" that provided the soundtrack to Barack Obama's historic run for the presidency.

Now, with less than a week to go until this year's election, the six-time Grammy award-winning artist is once again using his talents to support the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

Will.i.am's group Black Eyed Peas have teamed up with Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson to release "The LOVE," an adaption of the band's 2003 global smash hit, "Where is the Love."

"The LOVE" carries familiar stylistic echoes of the 2008 "Yes We Can Video," and uses portions of Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention speech in the opening and closing verses.

The project features an array of activists, including the surviving family members of George Floyd and Jacob Blake. The video opens with Biden himself citing the words of civil rights icon Ella Baker, "Give light, and people will find the way."

In a year of racial reckoning for the United States, the video has already recorded nearly 30 million views since it was released last week. Both Vice President Biden and Michelle Obama have shared it with their followers on Twitter in an effort to mobilize voters.

In an email correspondence, CNN asked Will.i.am about his message to voters, how the collaboration with Hudson came together, and what he hopes to see for America in 2021. The exchange, lightly edited for length and clarity, follows below.

What drove you to make the video?

America is seriously divided and in crisis due to mismanagement, or I should say non-management of the Covid pandemic. For a nation that has the best healthcare in the world, we are the worst performing in terms of case counts and deaths. The economic and family hardships are also enormous. It will take years to claw back from this mess.

Was this video made for, or by the Biden / Harris campaign?

No. This is an independent artistic project of Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson. No input or funds came from the campaign.

How did Jennifer Hudson get involved?

Jennifer is a good friend and collaborator. We were Coaches on "The Voice UK" together and also pulled together "#Sing4Life" with Bono and Yoshiki when the pandemic isolation first started. Jennifer is from Chicago, a city hard-hit by gun violence, systemic racism and poverty. We both feel it is our duty -- we are compelled to remind America about the harsh realities we all face.

You have included many important family survivors and activists. How did they come to the project, and agree to participate?

Black Eyed Peas have stood and marched alongside victims of violence, police brutality, economic injustice, and immigration policies that don't work. We called the families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Alvin Cole and Breanna Taylor to ask for their support and they were all in.

Why was it important to include these families and crusaders in the video?

When a crisis situation arises, it's often individual citizens and local community activists who lead the charge to turn around a bad situation. In the situations shown in "The LOVE" the government is not, or has not come to help us -- we must help ourselves.

Famously, you made the "Yes We Can" video for Barack Obama in 2008. In a world where the digital landscape is far more fragmented and polarized, do you think you can have the same impact with this?

The goal of "The LOVE" is to show people, and remind them what has happened to America. We are no longer a beacon of hope, a leader that everyone in the world looks to. The tension, the divide, the public hatred -- these are all conditions made worse by the current administration. We hope that "The LOVE" also moves people like "Yes We Can" did -- to get them out to the polls to vote.

What was it about Biden's DNC speech in particular that made you want to include it in the song?

Biden's speech connected with us -- his calming influence, and the call to get America back on track and to unite us is vital. With a sense of shared purpose and unity, we can begin to turn things around, to make things better for everyone, regardless of party, race, religion, or economic situation.

Why is it so important for the youth, especially in minority communities, to vote in this election?

Young voters in the US like to get involved in rallies and social media but they don't always show up to vote. As the largest group of voters, these first-time young voters truly have the change to drive the outcome of this election. Black Americans fought and died to earn the right to vote, yet some don't show up to vote. Voters of color have been targeted with misinformation, that their votes don't matter. Not true! If you believe this, they have won. Don't let anyone intimidate you -- get out there and vote.

What do you hope to see in 2021?

The top issues that Biden-Harris administration must tackle are a matter of life and death: get the covid crisis under control, address police brutality and community policing, and work toward true equality -- economic, education, access to healthcare and public safety.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 161537

Reported Deaths: 2718
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23769383
Mobile17039318
Tuscaloosa10539141
Montgomery10435199
Madison946798
Shelby756365
Baldwin674369
Lee662465
Calhoun468962
Marshall445251
Etowah436552
Morgan426335
Houston421234
DeKalb351229
Elmore326558
St. Clair307042
Limestone295131
Walker285593
Talladega273937
Cullman260025
Lauderdale237143
Jackson221917
Autauga210331
Colbert208232
Franklin207732
Blount198825
Russell19763
Chilton190932
Dallas188127
Coffee182611
Dale180852
Covington176729
Escambia175331
Clarke138017
Chambers137047
Pike135514
Tallapoosa135387
Marion110331
Barbour10459
Marengo103522
Butler101541
Winston94313
Geneva9357
Lawrence87733
Pickens87418
Bibb85615
Randolph84316
Hale78030
Cherokee76114
Clay75812
Washington75412
Henry7286
Lowndes71728
Monroe66010
Bullock65017
Crenshaw61130
Perry5966
Fayette59413
Cleburne5779
Wilcox57112
Conecuh56513
Macon54120
Lamar5165
Sumter47721
Choctaw39412
Greene34616
Coosa2143
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 254220

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37111570
Davidson32483346
Knox1304995
Rutherford12271115
Hamilton12057111
Williamson731956
Sumner6305113
Wilson484760
Putnam454857
Montgomery433360
Out of TN417735
Sullivan392349
Madison389280
Bradley366723
Washington366353
Blount346436
Sevier346122
Maury343138
Robertson266943
Hamblen252550
Tipton243923
Dyer232438
Gibson220549
Unassigned21075
Coffee196226
Hardeman192933
Obion184723
Greene183154
Trousdale17819
Anderson176714
Bedford176320
Dickson174719
Fayette174425
Lawrence169620
McMinn168338
Loudon167812
Cumberland165127
Carter163034
Wayne16127
Weakley160126
Jefferson158823
Monroe150729
Warren149011
Lauderdale147417
Henderson143626
Hardin142622
Roane13878
Macon137125
Haywood131728
Franklin131423
Overton124818
Hawkins124525
White122814
Marshall117211
Johnson11717
Carroll116126
McNairy115029
Rhea113219
Cocke112314
Cheatham109112
Campbell107113
Bledsoe10334
Smith102414
Giles99438
Lake9904
Fentress93411
Lincoln9313
Crockett89722
Henry82112
Hickman82015
Marion80910
DeKalb77917
Chester74015
Decatur67411
Grainger6354
Grundy58511
Union5523
Claiborne5387
Polk53313
Jackson4686
Humphreys4624
Unicoi4573
Morgan4517
Benton4319
Lewis4315
Cannon4302
Houston42817
Clay41515
Scott4005
Sequatchie3572
Stewart34411
Perry3365
Meigs3326
Pickett2839
Moore2772
Van Buren2122
Hancock1233

Most Popular Stories

Community Events