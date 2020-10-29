Clear

Donald Trump has run a historically bad re-election campaign

CNN's John King takes a closer look at the 2020 US election trajectory by breaking down the way President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are performing in the polls.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan, CNN

As we head into the final days of the presidential contest -- a time when candidates generally race to make their best closing arguments to the voters -- it is worth looking at how badly run the Trump campaign has been.

As Democratic consultants, we are glad that President Trump's re-election effort has been so erratic and poorly managed. But we do worry that Trump's weak campaign might lull Democrats into a false sense of security about where they stand with the American electorate.

In a typical presidential race, polls tighten near the end as undecided and previous unengaged voters finally begin to focus on the candidates and their policy differences. But this year, polls indicate that with each passing week, Democratic candidate Joe Biden's lead has stayed consistent, or in some cases, appears even to be widening.

Given these dynamics, one would think that Trump and his campaign would be doing a better job leveraging the awesome power of the presidency to their advantage, particularly because of the historically wide ideological swim lane that Trump has created for himself.

This lane is much more forgiving than it has been for any other Republican presidential candidate in the modern era. Much of the Trump administration's approach to foreign policy, trade and fiscal spending is at odds with traditional conservative orthodoxy.

Trump headed into the final stretch with a much stronger playbook than any of his predecessors enjoyed. He had his rabidly loyal base and the broad support of nearly all Republicans in Congress. But time and time again, Trump failed to run the winning plays available to him.

It's too late for Trump to change tactics now, but many of these plays would have been fairly easy to call:

1. Passing another stimulus package. Nothing pays quicker political dividends than doling out free money to voters in an election year. Trump should have been leading the charge for another stimulus package after the earlier one expired in July, twisting just enough Republican arms to get them to support Democrats' proposals for a multitrillion-dollar stimulus package -- perhaps even forcing them to go further, enabling him to claim that he was the true champion of the working class.

2. Saving the Dreamers. Trump likes to claim that he is the best president for Black Americans since Lincoln -- an obvious falsehood -- but generally speaking, the Black vote is still very Democratic. It's a different story for the Hispanic vote, however. Democrats -- and Biden -- hold a significant advantage across the country with Latinos (though Biden has shown a slight weakness with this demographic), but conservative Catholic values, niche political agendas-- e.g. Cuban-Americans and their stance on Cuba policy -- and a variety of other factors make Latinos an attractive demographic to harvest votes for Trump, something George W. Bush did in 2000 and 2004.

If Trump had announced a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and Dreamers -- something he could have sold to his base despite his hard line on immigration -- he could have branded himself as the greatest President for Latino voters in history. Moreover, as newly minted citizens, many of these Latinos would likely feel a sense of loyalty to Trump, paying dividends to the Republican Party for years to come.

3. Wearing masks. Why has Trump waged a silly campaign against masks, for no obvious political benefit? By disdaining masks, seemingly on little more than aesthetic grounds, or some ill-defined pander to "liberty," Trump did nothing but infuriate many voters -- including independents -- who felt he was acting irresponsibly and dangerously on coronavirus.

4. Unfocused attacks. Attacking Biden and Kamala Harris should have been Trump's sole focus and priority, but his lack of discipline has allowed Biden to remain relatively unscathed, and he has seemed almost afraid at times to even mention the name Kamala. What's more, the attacks he has leveled at Biden have been outrageous and have tended not to stick. We cannot keep up with each and every Trump attack, but the latest include Dr. Anthony Fauci, certain unnamed GOP senators, New York City and even "Borat" movie prankster Sacha Baron Cohen. Biden and Harris should have been his full-time focus.

5. Palace intrigue. The Trump 2020 campaign team has been chaotic. The President shuffled his most senior campaign team, reportedly created a culture of fear and infighting among his aides, according to reporting in Politico, and allowed his team to blow through most of the nearly $1.6 billion he has raised, leaving him starved for cash in the final stretch. GOP pollster Frank Luntz said that the Trump campaign focused on "the wrong issues," the "wrong message"and committed in his eyes "campaign malpractice.

It appears now that Trump's strategy boils down to hoping he can create enough chaos in key swing states by monkeying with the postal system and supporting state Republican officials intent on suppressing Democratic turnout so that the election result is so hotly contested at a state level that the national election must ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court, as it was in 2000. Which explains his eagerness to quickly place new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But that's not much of a strategy. In fact, that's more like a Hail Mary by a third-string quarterback from his own 1-yard line with less than a second left on the clock.

Donald Trump has never been one to resign himself to defeat -- his brand is built on the idea of winning. And with all the peril that await him after he leaves the White House -- financial and legal -- we would have thought Trump would've run a much better re-election campaign.

Let's hope Democrats don't get complacent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 161537

Reported Deaths: 2718
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23769383
Mobile17039318
Tuscaloosa10539141
Montgomery10435199
Madison946798
Shelby756365
Baldwin674369
Lee662465
Calhoun468962
Marshall445251
Etowah436552
Morgan426335
Houston421234
DeKalb351229
Elmore326558
St. Clair307042
Limestone295131
Walker285593
Talladega273937
Cullman260025
Lauderdale237143
Jackson221917
Autauga210331
Colbert208232
Franklin207732
Blount198825
Russell19763
Chilton190932
Dallas188127
Coffee182611
Dale180852
Covington176729
Escambia175331
Clarke138017
Chambers137047
Pike135514
Tallapoosa135387
Marion110331
Barbour10459
Marengo103522
Butler101541
Winston94313
Geneva9357
Lawrence87733
Pickens87418
Bibb85615
Randolph84316
Hale78030
Cherokee76114
Clay75812
Washington75412
Henry7286
Lowndes71728
Monroe66010
Bullock65017
Crenshaw61130
Perry5966
Fayette59413
Cleburne5779
Wilcox57112
Conecuh56513
Macon54120
Lamar5165
Sumter47721
Choctaw39412
Greene34616
Coosa2143
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 254220

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37111570
Davidson32483346
Knox1304995
Rutherford12271115
Hamilton12057111
Williamson731956
Sumner6305113
Wilson484760
Putnam454857
Montgomery433360
Out of TN417735
Sullivan392349
Madison389280
Bradley366723
Washington366353
Blount346436
Sevier346122
Maury343138
Robertson266943
Hamblen252550
Tipton243923
Dyer232438
Gibson220549
Unassigned21075
Coffee196226
Hardeman192933
Obion184723
Greene183154
Trousdale17819
Anderson176714
Bedford176320
Dickson174719
Fayette174425
Lawrence169620
McMinn168338
Loudon167812
Cumberland165127
Carter163034
Wayne16127
Weakley160126
Jefferson158823
Monroe150729
Warren149011
Lauderdale147417
Henderson143626
Hardin142622
Roane13878
Macon137125
Haywood131728
Franklin131423
Overton124818
Hawkins124525
White122814
Marshall117211
Johnson11717
Carroll116126
McNairy115029
Rhea113219
Cocke112314
Cheatham109112
Campbell107113
Bledsoe10334
Smith102414
Giles99438
Lake9904
Fentress93411
Lincoln9313
Crockett89722
Henry82112
Hickman82015
Marion80910
DeKalb77917
Chester74015
Decatur67411
Grainger6354
Grundy58511
Union5523
Claiborne5387
Polk53313
Jackson4686
Humphreys4624
Unicoi4573
Morgan4517
Benton4319
Lewis4315
Cannon4302
Houston42817
Clay41515
Scott4005
Sequatchie3572
Stewart34411
Perry3365
Meigs3326
Pickett2839
Moore2772
Van Buren2122
Hancock1233

Most Popular Stories

Community Events