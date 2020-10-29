Clear

This Republican senator is taking being pro-Trump to a whole other level

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia said she is "not familiar" with President Donald Trump's widely reported comments boasting about sexually assaulting women that came to light during the 2016 campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was apparently on another planet or something during the 2016 presidential race.

Asked Wednesday about her previous assertion that there was nothing -- not. one. thing -- on which she and President Donald Trump disagreed, Loeffler reiterated that fact. Pressed by reporters on whether her unanimous support for Trump included sexist and misogynistic comments he made about women that were caught on an "Access Hollywood" tape and released just before the 2016 election, Loeffler said this: "Look, what I agree with is the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America First."

Which, er, OK? But, it got worse. Here's what came next between a reporter and Loeffler:

Reporter: "And you're still not disagreeing with that particular thing that President Trump said, you're still not disagreeing with that?"

Loeffler: "Sorry, what are you referring to?"

Reporter: You're still not disagreeing with President Trump's statements about personally sexually assaulting women."

Loeffler: "I'm not familiar with that."

At which point, CNN's Manu Raju interjects to note that the other reporter is "referring to the Access Hollywood tape." To which Loeffler responds:

"Yeah no. This President is fighting for America. That's what I'm fighting for to make sure that every American has their chance to live the American dream and against the socialist policies that Joe Biden is espousing every day."

It's hard to even rate this set of answers from Loeffler on the ridiculous scale. We might need to create a whole new scale. Because, while she was not yet in the Senate in 2016 -- she was appointed by the governor to the seat of former Sen. Johnny Isakson in early 2020 -- she was, in fact, alive during the last presidential campaign.

And anyone -- and I mean anyone -- living in America at that time would have been aware of Trump's comments to Billy Bush, as captured on the "Access Hollywood" tape. It created a massive furor in the final days of the race as a number of Republican leaders called for Trump to leave the contest or distanced themselves from him entirely. Trump dismissed the episode as "locker room talk."

It is completely and totally impossible that Loeffler was a) unaware of the story when it happened and b) had not heard of it in the intervening four years. Literally inconceivable.

So what is she up to? The answer, as almost always, is politics.

Because Isakson left before his term ended in 2022, Loeffler's appointment only holds through the November election. On November 3, there will be an all-party primary. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, which is very, very likely, the top two vote-getters -- regardless of party -- advance to a January runoff.

Polling suggests that the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the preferred nominee of national Democrats, is virtually assured of a spot in that runoff. Loeffler is battling Rep. Doug Collins (R) for the other spot. (Collins was Trump's choice for the appointment.)

And Loeffler has made the calculation that the way she beats out Collins is to be more Trumpian than Trump. She had a perfect 100% pro-Trump voting score this year, according to calculations made by 538. She has embraced Marjorie Taylor Greene, the likely congresswoman from the state's 14th district, who has made a name for herself nationally by embracing the QAnon movement and making a number of xenophobic and Islamophobic comments.

This latest gambit -- that she is unfamiliar with Trump's vulgar comments about women -- is simply in keeping with Loeffler's strategy to ensure that Collins can't be more pro-Trump than she is.

And it might work! But that doesn't make it right.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 161537

Reported Deaths: 2718
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23769383
Mobile17039318
Tuscaloosa10539141
Montgomery10435199
Madison946798
Shelby756365
Baldwin674369
Lee662465
Calhoun468962
Marshall445251
Etowah436552
Morgan426335
Houston421234
DeKalb351229
Elmore326558
St. Clair307042
Limestone295131
Walker285593
Talladega273937
Cullman260025
Lauderdale237143
Jackson221917
Autauga210331
Colbert208232
Franklin207732
Blount198825
Russell19763
Chilton190932
Dallas188127
Coffee182611
Dale180852
Covington176729
Escambia175331
Clarke138017
Chambers137047
Pike135514
Tallapoosa135387
Marion110331
Barbour10459
Marengo103522
Butler101541
Winston94313
Geneva9357
Lawrence87733
Pickens87418
Bibb85615
Randolph84316
Hale78030
Cherokee76114
Clay75812
Washington75412
Henry7286
Lowndes71728
Monroe66010
Bullock65017
Crenshaw61130
Perry5966
Fayette59413
Cleburne5779
Wilcox57112
Conecuh56513
Macon54120
Lamar5165
Sumter47721
Choctaw39412
Greene34616
Coosa2143
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 254220

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37111570
Davidson32483346
Knox1304995
Rutherford12271115
Hamilton12057111
Williamson731956
Sumner6305113
Wilson484760
Putnam454857
Montgomery433360
Out of TN417735
Sullivan392349
Madison389280
Bradley366723
Washington366353
Blount346436
Sevier346122
Maury343138
Robertson266943
Hamblen252550
Tipton243923
Dyer232438
Gibson220549
Unassigned21075
Coffee196226
Hardeman192933
Obion184723
Greene183154
Trousdale17819
Anderson176714
Bedford176320
Dickson174719
Fayette174425
Lawrence169620
McMinn168338
Loudon167812
Cumberland165127
Carter163034
Wayne16127
Weakley160126
Jefferson158823
Monroe150729
Warren149011
Lauderdale147417
Henderson143626
Hardin142622
Roane13878
Macon137125
Haywood131728
Franklin131423
Overton124818
Hawkins124525
White122814
Marshall117211
Johnson11717
Carroll116126
McNairy115029
Rhea113219
Cocke112314
Cheatham109112
Campbell107113
Bledsoe10334
Smith102414
Giles99438
Lake9904
Fentress93411
Lincoln9313
Crockett89722
Henry82112
Hickman82015
Marion80910
DeKalb77917
Chester74015
Decatur67411
Grainger6354
Grundy58511
Union5523
Claiborne5387
Polk53313
Jackson4686
Humphreys4624
Unicoi4573
Morgan4517
Benton4319
Lewis4315
Cannon4302
Houston42817
Clay41515
Scott4005
Sequatchie3572
Stewart34411
Perry3365
Meigs3326
Pickett2839
Moore2772
Van Buren2122
Hancock1233

Most Popular Stories

Community Events