US economy grew a record 33.1% annual rate last quarter but the pandemic remains an enormous threat

GDP grew at an annualized rate of 33.1% between July and September, recovering much of the ground it lost in the spring. But the jobs crisis persists - 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy in the summer recovered much of the historically enormous ground it lost in the spring, expanding at the fastest rate on record in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Still, the recovery remains incomplete. The economic crisis that Covid-19 brought on is far from over, and the pandemic threatens to plunge the American economy into turmoil again as infection numbers continue to rise rapidly across the country.

The third quarter, however, was one for the record books. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — grew at an annualized and seasonally adjusted rate of 33.1% between July and September. This was a faster rate of expansion than economists had predicted.

It was also the fastest growth rate since the government began to track quarterly GDP data in 1947. It represented a sharp, albeit partial, recovery from the prior three months, when the economy contracted at an annualized, seasonally adjusted rate of 31.4%.

The government reports GDP as an annualized rate, which assumes that the growth rate from one quarter to another will continue for a full year. This practice makes it easier to compare data over time.

But with the unprecedented economic woes of the pandemic, some economists suggest actual GDP growth is the better metric to tell the story of America's economy.

Looking at the quarterly data alone, GDP grew 7.4% from the second to the third quarter, compared with a 9% decline between the first and second quarter.

The rapid growth reflects the restarting of the economy after the spring lockdown, but America is not out of the woods yet.

"This is going to be seized upon by both ends of the political spectrum as either evidence of the strength of the post-lockdown economic rebound or a cursory warning that the gains could be short-lived," said Aberdeen Standard Investments senior global economist James McCann in emailed comments.

There's truth to both sides: the economy did partially rebound as lockdown restrictions eased. But the big boost is behind us and Covid-19 infections are rising again. On top of that, Congress remains at an impasse on another stimulus package.

Even though the third quarter's annualized growth rate was a larger number than the decline in the second quarter, it doesn't mean the economy has fully bounced back.

The drop between April and June was so severe that even though the third quarter increase was large, it's starting from a much lower base. Comparing the size of the economy in the third quarter to the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of last year hammers this home: Overall, economic activity is still $670 billion, or 3.5% below where it was at the end of 2019.

Not yet back to normal

The National Bureau of Economic Research said the pandemic recession started in February. It defines a recession as the period between the peak of economic activity and its nadir. Whether the recession is officially behind us isn't clear yet. If it is, it would have been much shorter than the average downturn.

But economists worry that the economy is slowing down again in the final three months of the year. Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections are spiking again and worries about renewed lockdown restrictions that could deepen the pandemic recession. In Europe, rising infection rates have already led to tighter rules.

The Back-to-Normal Index created by Moody's Analytics and CNN Business shows economic activity has barely changed in weeks.

Millions of people are still unemployed and rely on government benefits to make ends meet. As of September, the US labor market was still down 10.7 million jobs compared with pre-pandemic times.

Personal income fell in the third quarter, decreasing $541 billion following a $1.45 trillion increase in the second quarter, as the effect from pandemic programs, including stimulus checks waned.

Supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 per week expired at the end of July and have only partially been matched by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

As the impact of those stimulus programs wanes, it could hold back the recovery. That's because the US economy relies heavily on consumer spending.

Between July and September, a big increase in consumer spending, particularly on health care, food services and accommodation, as well as cars, drove the economy's bump. Overall, though, spending on services remains well below its pre-pandemic high.

On the other end of the spectrum, federal, state and local government spending decreased and the country imported more foreign goods, which is subtracted from GDP.

Economists expect much more modest growth — far below the 10% annualized mark — in the final quarter of the year. It will take until the end of 2021 for economic output to get back to where it was before the virus hit, said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 160380

Reported Deaths: 2713
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23769383
Mobile17039318
Tuscaloosa10539141
Montgomery10435199
Madison946798
Shelby756365
Baldwin674369
Lee662465
Calhoun468962
Marshall445251
Etowah436552
Morgan426335
Houston421234
DeKalb351229
Elmore326558
St. Clair307042
Limestone295131
Walker285593
Talladega273937
Cullman260025
Lauderdale237143
Jackson221917
Autauga210331
Colbert208232
Franklin207732
Blount198825
Russell19763
Chilton190932
Dallas188127
Coffee182611
Dale180852
Covington176729
Escambia175331
Clarke138017
Chambers137047
Pike135514
Tallapoosa135387
Marion110331
Barbour10459
Marengo103522
Butler101541
Winston94313
Geneva9357
Lawrence87733
Pickens87418
Bibb85615
Randolph84316
Hale78030
Cherokee76114
Clay75812
Washington75412
Henry7286
Lowndes71728
Monroe66010
Bullock65017
Crenshaw61130
Perry5966
Fayette59413
Cleburne5779
Wilcox57112
Conecuh56513
Macon54120
Lamar5165
Sumter47721
Choctaw39412
Greene34616
Coosa2143
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 254220

Reported Deaths: 3241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby37111570
Davidson32483346
Knox1304995
Rutherford12271115
Hamilton12057111
Williamson731956
Sumner6305113
Wilson484760
Putnam454857
Montgomery433360
Out of TN417735
Sullivan392349
Madison389280
Bradley366723
Washington366353
Blount346436
Sevier346122
Maury343138
Robertson266943
Hamblen252550
Tipton243923
Dyer232438
Gibson220549
Unassigned21075
Coffee196226
Hardeman192933
Obion184723
Greene183154
Trousdale17819
Anderson176714
Bedford176320
Dickson174719
Fayette174425
Lawrence169620
McMinn168338
Loudon167812
Cumberland165127
Carter163034
Wayne16127
Weakley160126
Jefferson158823
Monroe150729
Warren149011
Lauderdale147417
Henderson143626
Hardin142622
Roane13878
Macon137125
Haywood131728
Franklin131423
Overton124818
Hawkins124525
White122814
Marshall117211
Johnson11717
Carroll116126
McNairy115029
Rhea113219
Cocke112314
Cheatham109112
Campbell107113
Bledsoe10334
Smith102414
Giles99438
Lake9904
Fentress93411
Lincoln9313
Crockett89722
Henry82112
Hickman82015
Marion80910
DeKalb77917
Chester74015
Decatur67411
Grainger6354
Grundy58511
Union5523
Claiborne5387
Polk53313
Jackson4686
Humphreys4624
Unicoi4573
Morgan4517
Benton4319
Lewis4315
Cannon4302
Houston42817
Clay41515
Scott4005
Sequatchie3572
Stewart34411
Perry3365
Meigs3326
Pickett2839
Moore2772
Van Buren2122
Hancock1233

