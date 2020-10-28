Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The perfect metaphor for Trump's treatment of his loyal supporters

Article Image

Hundreds of people who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Omaha, Nebraska, were stranded in the cold waiting for buses for several hours after the rally. CNN's John Harwood reports.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 7:21 PM
Posted By: By Joe Lockhart

There are conflicting reports on how it happened, but no one disputes that it did: hundreds of President Trump's supporters were stranded in near-freezing weather after a rally on Tuesday night in Omaha. The President flew away on Air Force One, leaving his MAGA troops out in the cold. An Omaha Police Department spokesman said 30 people received medical attention and seven people were taken to the hospital.

Twitter users instantly jumped all over the metaphor -- Trump leaves supporters in the cold -- but let's take a minute to understand who was responsible.

Presidential candidates have advance teams that are in charge of setting up campaign events and making sure they run smoothly. This means finding the right places, stage-managing what happens, wrangling local officials and -- most relevant here -- getting people in and out quickly, efficiently and safely.

In Omaha, for logistical reasons, Trump's team had people park nearly three miles away and hired dozens of buses that ferried in a crowd of 25,000, police said, over 10 hours. But when the rally ended, "there were no campaign advance teams in sight," according to CNN reporting. "One local advance volunteer said they were given no instructions how to get supporters back onto the buses. 'We need at least 30 more buses,' an Omaha police officer said."

Rather than wait, many began walking back, clogging the road and slowing the buses further.

The campaign deflected blame. "President Trump loves his supporters and was thrilled to visit Omaha last night," deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager said, adding that they had "deployed 40 shuttle buses instead of the normal 15, but local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays."

Whatever the reason for the delays, it was the advance team's job to make sure something like this didn't happen.

You might say the President isn't responsible for the buses at his rallies. And in one sense that's true. But in another it's not. The first thing young advance people are taught is they are always representing the candidate. They are ambassadors to local officials, police and fire departments and all the assorted vendors who help pull off a rally.

They are told that if everything goes well, the candidate accrues the benefit. But if something goes wrong, the candidate takes the blame. Everyone is told to act in a way that reflects well on their candidate.

Back to the metaphor. Advance people take their cues from up above. If Trump's people had thought their candidate would be furious at his supporters being left in the cold, they would never have let that happen.

President Trump has long shown little regard for the people who come to his rallies. Exhibit A is allowing thousands of maskless people to congregate for several hours, shoulder to shoulder, despite a surging pandemic and his own health officials' recommendations against it. ("All they talk about is covid, covid, covid, covid, covid...and we've made such progress," he groused to the Omaha crowd.)

This delivers a lesson to advance people -- rallygoers are just props for the campaign, there is no need to take care of them.

Hogan Gidley, the chief spokesman for the campaign, showed how easily this callous MO trips off the tongue when he was asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday morning whether Vice President Mike Pence was concerned about campaigning in the Covid hotspot of Wisconsin. Gidley appeared to assume the question was about the vice president's well-being, and answered "The vice president has the best doctors in the world around him."

The meaning of the question for anyone outside the Trump orbit would be obvious -- what about the health of supporters, who were being potentially exposed to a dangerous contagion at a mass assembly?

The fact is, throughout his stump speeches, the President gleefully doles out his trademark insults and disrespect, his lies and misdirection. It is hard to imagine that an advance person is going to think that indifference to the fate of local people at an event would get the boss upset.

I can tell you, the five presidential candidate I've worked for would have fired whoever was responsible for last night and apologized publicly to the city of Omaha. Don't hold your breath for Trump to do anything like that

And that's the final lesson he teaches his young staffers. You are not responsible for your own actions and you need never apologize.

Some will argue it's a stretch to lay this at the President's feet. He's not in charge of transportation, which is true. But he is in charge of setting the tone for his campaign.

Hundreds of Trump's loyal supporters were left out in the cold in Omaha on Tuesday night. A metaphor for this presidency, this campaign and this person, Donald Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 160380

Reported Deaths: 2713
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23573377
Mobile16994316
Tuscaloosa10462140
Montgomery10352198
Madison942298
Shelby750465
Baldwin671269
Lee657165
Calhoun464761
Marshall442651
Etowah434151
Morgan422335
Houston419334
DeKalb349228
Elmore324653
St. Clair304042
Limestone293631
Walker283793
Talladega271437
Cullman255725
Lauderdale233842
Jackson219417
Autauga208231
Franklin206432
Colbert206032
Blount197225
Russell19603
Chilton190432
Dallas188127
Coffee180711
Dale178952
Covington175929
Escambia174931
Chambers136847
Clarke136617
Pike134514
Tallapoosa133987
Marion110331
Barbour10429
Marengo102622
Butler101241
Winston94013
Geneva9217
Lawrence86933
Pickens86918
Bibb85015
Randolph83516
Hale77730
Cherokee75614
Clay75312
Washington75112
Henry7236
Lowndes71628
Monroe65510
Bullock65017
Crenshaw60930
Perry5956
Fayette58913
Cleburne5739
Wilcox57012
Conecuh56513
Macon53920
Lamar5085
Sumter47421
Choctaw39312
Greene34616
Coosa2093
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 251774

Reported Deaths: 3207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36855568
Davidson32175341
Knox1295692
Rutherford12143115
Hamilton11952110
Williamson723556
Sumner6230112
Wilson478560
Putnam449957
Montgomery427558
Out of TN417134
Madison385180
Sullivan384648
Bradley364123
Washington361553
Sevier340823
Maury340738
Blount340436
Robertson264044
Hamblen249548
Tipton240623
Unassigned23306
Dyer228535
Gibson219249
Coffee194326
Hardeman190933
Greene182154
Obion181123
Trousdale17778
Bedford175320
Anderson172714
Dickson172219
Fayette170825
McMinn167337
Lawrence166520
Loudon165311
Cumberland162327
Wayne16067
Carter159834
Weakley157926
Jefferson157522
Monroe148629
Warren146110
Lauderdale145117
Henderson142626
Hardin141622
Macon135725
Roane13467
Franklin130522
Haywood130528
Hawkins123225
Overton123218
White120014
Johnson11667
Carroll115826
Marshall115611
McNairy114428
Rhea113018
Cocke109714
Cheatham107912
Campbell104412
Bledsoe10264
Smith100514
Lake9883
Giles98636
Fentress92611
Lincoln9253
Crockett87620
Hickman81015
Henry80912
Marion79410
DeKalb75117
Chester73515
Decatur66711
Grainger6174
Grundy57811
Union5493
Claiborne5346
Polk52713
Jackson4596
Humphreys4574
Unicoi4453
Morgan4447
Cannon4272
Benton4269
Houston42517
Lewis4225
Clay41015
Scott3945
Sequatchie3572
Stewart33811
Meigs3306
Perry3295
Pickett2769
Moore2712
Van Buren2102
Hancock1213

Most Popular Stories

Community Events