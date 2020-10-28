Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wall Street is spooked, but it should have seen the fall coronavirus surge coming

Stocks sell off sharply on fears that Covid-19 infections are spiraling out of control again and government leaders could have no choice but to enact another wave of lockdowns.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

For months, Wall Street was sleepwalking towards what every health expert said would be a terrible fall and winter. Now, a harsh reality is setting in.

Coronavirus infections are surging in the United States and much worse in Europe. Investors are suddenly spooked. The Dow plunged roughly 800 points, or 3%, Wednesday. That leaves the index down more than 1,600 points on the week.

The big fear is how much worse the pandemic will get -- and whether government restrictions to fight the spread will derail the fragile economic recovery. Those concerns are magnified by the risk of post-election chaos and Washington's failure to reach a deal on a stimulus package. That means the economy is entering this precarious period without a safety net.

"Coronavirus is coming back with a vengeance. And that's leading to a sell-first, ask-questions-later mentality," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

None of this should be shocking. The leading health experts have long warned that coronavirus infections would spike as people move indoors during the cooler weather this fall and winter. Yet the S&P 500 was still trading near record highs just two weeks ago.

"I think the market missed this one. Investors were almost thinking we were going to avoid it. Now the market is being caught flatfooted," said Detrick.

'Reality is hitting home'

That market optimism was driven by easy money from the Federal Reserve, hopes for federal relief from Congress and progress on a vaccine.

"Nothing is to be gained by pretending that the pandemic and the economic pain it has caused are coming to a swift end," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, wrote in a report to clients.

David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise, agrees that the rising rate of infections is the primary culprit behind this week's selloff. He pointed to how market volatility metrics have climbed in the United States and Europe this week, but not Asia, where the pandemic is under better control now.

"It makes you wonder why it's coming as a surprise," said Joy. "Other than the fact that reality is hitting home now that we have to deal with it all over again. You can't ignore it anymore because it's here. And it's in Europe in an even bigger way."

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb warned that the United States is on a "trajectory to look a lot like Europe," where infections have skyrocketed in Germany, France and Switzerland in recent weeks.

"I think things are going to get worse" here, Gottlieb told CNBC on Wednesday.

Europe is cracking down

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to announce stricter efforts to fight the pandemic Wednesday. Germany and Switzerland could do the same.

Gottleib said that while "broad stay-at-home orders" may not return to the United States, there will likely be "targeted" efforts to stop the spread in hot spots.

Hit by a wave of infections, Illinois announced Tuesday a ban on indoor bar or dining services in Chicago. The state is also requiring that all outdoor dining, gaming and casinos must close at 11 pm.

"There is nothing surprising about this to me," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence.

Booth, a former Fed official, pointed out how coronavirus infections similarly soared this summer in the Sunbelt when people moved inside to avoid the heat and humidity.

The worsening pandemic is coming at a very challenging time.

The good news is the US economy has rebounded from the depths of the recession in April. The housing market and consumer spending are strong. Economists expect US GDP grew at an annualized pace of 31% during the third quarter. That would be a record. And the unemployment rate has dropped to 7.9%

Intensifying pandemic will hurt the economy

But the bad news is that the recovery has been uneven and the pace of job growth has slowed. Major companies including Charles Schwab, Boeing and Disney have all announced mass layoffs recently. JPMorgan doesn't expect the economy will regain all the jobs lost during the pandemic until 2022.

"There continue to be wide swaths of the US economy which simply cannot get back to normal in a worsening pandemic, including travel, leisure, entertainment, restaurants and bricks-and-mortar retailing," said JPMorgan's Kelly.

The risk is that the resurgence of the health crisis will hurt consumer spending.

It's easy to see how some Americans will stay home and avoid crowds, regardless of what restrictions are imposed by mayors and governors.

"For some Americans, Christmas just moved inside. And they're not going to visit anyone for Thanksgiving," said Booth, the former Fed official.

According to Gallup, 28% of Americans plan to spend less money this holiday season -- the highest percentage since 2012.

Stimulus is on hold. Now what?

Beyond the pandemic, consumer spending is being restrained by the deadlock in Congress over a fiscal stimulus deal. That failure means funding to small businesses, enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks are on hold, indefinitely. The CDC's eviction moratorium expires at the end of the year.

There is no guarantee a lame-duck session of Congress will be able to reach a deal on stimulus -- especially because the timing and result of the election remains unclear. Stimulus may have to wait until January.

"This is a consumption-driven economy. No matter how you want to slice it, we are sliding back into recession as we speak," said Booth.

Joy, the Ameriprise strategist, is more optimistic.

"The economy probably has enough momentum to continue to recover," he said. "That's not to say the simultaneous impact of the virus with no stimulus can't slow it down."

If a slowdown does materialize, don't count on the Fed to save the economy again. At least that's the startling message from a former top Fed official.

"No central bank wants to admit that it's out of firepower. Unfortunately, the US Federal Reserve is very near that point," Bill Dudley, former NY Fed chief, wrote in a Bloomberg News opinion story Wednesday.

The Fed has already slashed interest rates to zero, purchased trillions of dollars of bonds and backstopped corporate debt.

"This means America's future prosperity depends more than ever on the government's spending plans," Dudley wrote, "something the president and Congress must recognize."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 160380

Reported Deaths: 2713
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23573377
Mobile16994316
Tuscaloosa10462140
Montgomery10352198
Madison942298
Shelby750465
Baldwin671269
Lee657165
Calhoun464761
Marshall442651
Etowah434151
Morgan422335
Houston419334
DeKalb349228
Elmore324653
St. Clair304042
Limestone293631
Walker283793
Talladega271437
Cullman255725
Lauderdale233842
Jackson219417
Autauga208231
Franklin206432
Colbert206032
Blount197225
Russell19603
Chilton190432
Dallas188127
Coffee180711
Dale178952
Covington175929
Escambia174931
Chambers136847
Clarke136617
Pike134514
Tallapoosa133987
Marion110331
Barbour10429
Marengo102622
Butler101241
Winston94013
Geneva9217
Lawrence86933
Pickens86918
Bibb85015
Randolph83516
Hale77730
Cherokee75614
Clay75312
Washington75112
Henry7236
Lowndes71628
Monroe65510
Bullock65017
Crenshaw60930
Perry5956
Fayette58913
Cleburne5739
Wilcox57012
Conecuh56513
Macon53920
Lamar5085
Sumter47421
Choctaw39312
Greene34616
Coosa2093
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 251774

Reported Deaths: 3207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36855568
Davidson32175341
Knox1295692
Rutherford12143115
Hamilton11952110
Williamson723556
Sumner6230112
Wilson478560
Putnam449957
Montgomery427558
Out of TN417134
Madison385180
Sullivan384648
Bradley364123
Washington361553
Sevier340823
Maury340738
Blount340436
Robertson264044
Hamblen249548
Tipton240623
Unassigned23306
Dyer228535
Gibson219249
Coffee194326
Hardeman190933
Greene182154
Obion181123
Trousdale17778
Bedford175320
Anderson172714
Dickson172219
Fayette170825
McMinn167337
Lawrence166520
Loudon165311
Cumberland162327
Wayne16067
Carter159834
Weakley157926
Jefferson157522
Monroe148629
Warren146110
Lauderdale145117
Henderson142626
Hardin141622
Macon135725
Roane13467
Franklin130522
Haywood130528
Hawkins123225
Overton123218
White120014
Johnson11667
Carroll115826
Marshall115611
McNairy114428
Rhea113018
Cocke109714
Cheatham107912
Campbell104412
Bledsoe10264
Smith100514
Lake9883
Giles98636
Fentress92611
Lincoln9253
Crockett87620
Hickman81015
Henry80912
Marion79410
DeKalb75117
Chester73515
Decatur66711
Grainger6174
Grundy57811
Union5493
Claiborne5346
Polk52713
Jackson4596
Humphreys4574
Unicoi4453
Morgan4447
Cannon4272
Benton4269
Houston42517
Lewis4225
Clay41015
Scott3945
Sequatchie3572
Stewart33811
Meigs3306
Perry3295
Pickett2769
Moore2712
Van Buren2102
Hancock1213

Most Popular Stories

Community Events