Clear

Ant Group raises $34 billion in world's largest IPO

Ant Group sets new IPO record with $34 billion share sale

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Sherisse Pham and Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Jack Ma's Ant Group has just pulled off the biggest share sale in history, marking a huge win for the Chinese tech champion and the country's stock market.

The tech company behind China's largest online payments platform priced its dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai's Star Market at 80 Hong Kong dollars ($10.32) and 68 yuan ($10.13) per share respectively, according to regulatory filings released Monday.

That means the initial public offering will raise over $34.1 billion and value the company at about $310 billion. The previous record for an IPO was held by Saudi state oil company Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion when it issued shares on the Riyadh exchange last December.

The share issue is a boon for Beijing, which has been encouraging the country's top tech companies to list at home instead of on exchanges in the United States, where scrutiny of Chinese companies is rising as a long-running trade war rumbles on.

Beijing hopes the company's decision to sell 1.67 billion shares in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, or about 11% of the company in total, will attract the seasoned institutional investors it has long courted. If the price of shares is any indication, that strategy appears to be working.

Powerful tech giant

Ant is the financial technology company affiliated with Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 in what was also a world-record setting IPO. Billionaire Ma has ultimate control over Ant, and is due to profit handsomely from the share sale.

Mirroring Ma's success with Alibaba, Ant has quickly grown into most powerful tech companies in the world. It has established its presence in every aspect of financial life in China, from investment accounts and micro savings products to insurance, credit scores and even dating profiles.

The company's payments app Alipay had 731 million monthly active users as of September, Ant said in regulatory filings. The platform handled 118 trillion yuan ($17.7 trillion) in payments in the 12 months through June.

The company said revenue for the nine months ended in September rose about 43% to 118.2 billion yuan ($17.7 billion) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit for the period rose 74% to 69.5 billion yuan ($10.4 billion).

Xiaomeng Lu, senior geotechnology analyst at Eurasia Group, said that Ant is also poised to benefit from the Chinese government's latest economic development plans, which are being drawn up this week.

"Ant is being viewed as this national technology champion — it's investing in AI, it's investing in blockchain," Lu said. These are priorities for Chinese President Xi Jinping, she added.

Whether Ant can keep growing apace, however, is an open question. Lu noted that Ant faces tough competition inside China from rival Tencent, while potential regulatory pressure from countries like the United States could limit opportunities abroad.

US-China fallout

Geopolitical considerations have already been a major background factor in Ant's IPO.

A growing number of Chinese companies have been seeking refuge on national exchanges as tensions between Washington and Beijing ramp up, and Ant's success could encourage more firms to follow suit, according to Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital and former chief investment officer at Adamas Asset Management.

US threats and restrictions against Chinese tech companies such as Huawei, TikTok and WeChat have sent a clear warning, while scrutiny of Chinese firms on Wall Street is rising.

Luckin Coffee was kicked off the Nasdaq following the disclosure of major accounting irregularities. US lawmakers, government agencies and stock exchanges have since taken steps aimed at limiting Beijing's access to America's vast capital markets.

This environment is likely a major reason Ant chose to list on exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong, rather than follow Alibaba to Wall Street. In the long run, that could benefit China, directing money to its markets as investors rush to snap up Ant shares.

The shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on November 5. The listing will push the market capitalization of the Shanghai Stock Exchange close to that of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, according to Lu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 158701

Reported Deaths: 2680
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23292377
Mobile16916315
Tuscaloosa10345140
Montgomery10250197
Madison935096
Shelby739063
Baldwin665869
Lee654665
Calhoun459961
Marshall439550
Etowah428551
Houston417034
Morgan416435
DeKalb342629
Elmore320853
St. Clair295542
Limestone287230
Walker279492
Talladega266435
Cullman248024
Lauderdale229442
Jackson215915
Autauga205931
Franklin205531
Colbert202132
Russell19493
Blount193225
Chilton188432
Dallas186627
Coffee177111
Dale176351
Covington174729
Escambia172730
Clarke135217
Chambers135044
Pike134113
Tallapoosa132987
Marion108129
Barbour10339
Marengo101922
Butler101140
Winston92913
Geneva9067
Lawrence85832
Pickens85218
Bibb84014
Randolph82716
Hale76830
Washington74912
Clay74412
Cherokee73814
Henry7176
Lowndes71328
Bullock64917
Monroe64610
Crenshaw60830
Perry5926
Fayette57713
Cleburne5698
Wilcox56812
Conecuh56113
Macon53620
Lamar4965
Sumter47221
Choctaw39212
Greene34216
Coosa2043
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 247587

Reported Deaths: 3131
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36376562
Davidson31748337
Knox1273889
Rutherford11893114
Hamilton11758109
Williamson710256
Sumner6114110
Wilson469059
Putnam444056
Montgomery421756
Out of TN407935
Madison378079
Sullivan376346
Bradley358723
Washington347651
Sevier335122
Blount334336
Maury330737
Robertson261441
Hamblen246448
Tipton236723
Dyer223732
Unassigned22063
Gibson216244
Hardeman189833
Coffee189425
Obion178822
Trousdale17758
Greene175052
Bedford170920
Fayette169225
Dickson169119
Anderson168814
McMinn164036
Loudon162311
Lawrence161820
Cumberland161025
Wayne16007
Weakley156126
Carter155633
Jefferson155521
Monroe146228
Warren143910
Lauderdale143617
Henderson141626
Hardin139720
Macon134325
Roane13027
Franklin129519
Haywood129527
Overton122717
Hawkins120925
White118814
Johnson11507
Carroll114826
Marshall113810
McNairy112927
Rhea111118
Cheatham106011
Cocke105814
Campbell103012
Bledsoe10174
Smith99113
Lake9853
Giles96936
Fentress91611
Lincoln8973
Crockett86820
Hickman80315
Henry79611
Marion7739
Chester73214
DeKalb73217
Decatur66311
Grainger6114
Grundy57011
Union5433
Claiborne5266
Polk51113
Jackson4525
Humphreys4504
Morgan4437
Houston42017
Benton4199
Unicoi4183
Cannon4152
Clay40613
Lewis4033
Scott3845
Sequatchie3462
Stewart33111
Meigs3276
Perry3082
Pickett2747
Moore2692
Van Buren2071
Hancock1193

Most Popular Stories

Community Events