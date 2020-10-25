Clear

Trump team just announced its surrender to the pandemic

Article Image

On CNN's State of the Union, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends the administration's handling of yet another coronavirus outbreak among White House officials.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jeffrey D. Sachs

The Trump administration has announced its unconditional surrender to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Donald Trump has surrendered without ever joining the battle. I have no doubt he will be remembered as the greatest presidential failure in American history.

Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, has said he has no principles and only wants to appeal to his base. Yet his lack of principles is perhaps not the main reason for his surrender today. His remarkable and seemingly boundless stupidity is more likely the main cause.

As Bob Woodward's tapes made perfectly clear, Trump actually knew the extreme dangers of an epidemic that has so far claimed 230,000 US deaths ― a toll that rises by around 1,000 each day of Trump's inaction.

Trump's stupidity came in his false belief that the choice before the country was to let the epidemic rage or to shut down the economy. For many reasons, perhaps including the Trump Organization's heavy indebtedness, Trump chose at every moment the economy over trying to stop the spread of the virus.

Yet Trump's whole premise was deadly wrong. The correct choice was not to stop the economy, but instead to introduce basic public health policies that stop transmission of the virus without shutting the economy and without waiting for vaccines and therapeutics (as desirable as they will be when they arrive).

The basic public health policies are known by any first-year public health student, and certainly by the Centers for Disease Control, which Trump's team disregarded and suppressed. In fact, the basic policies are so well known that they have a name, Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI's). They include rapid testing, contact tracing, safe isolation, face masks, and safe workplace practices. Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Vietnam have all largely suppressed the pandemic without ongoing shutdowns.

Trump surrounded himself with fools and knaves who echoed his false belief that the choice was Covid versus the economy. This includes three types of advisers who led Trump to his likely imminent political demise and to our nation's mass suffering.

The first group were the evangelical preachers who were more interested in packing their pews than in saving their parishioners who caught the disease in their megachurches. This is a key part of Trump's base. Its leaders helped lead Trump to calamity.

The second group was the Murdoch media empire with the "thought leadership" ― if one can call it that ― of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, and the nihilism of Fox News. What is incredible about the Wall Street Journal editorial board is that they were so fixated against closing the economy that they failed to give serious consideration to NPIs, despite their proven success in the Asia-Pacific. As a result, the Journal's editors overlooked the most effective policy approach and thereby helped steer Trump to disaster.

The third group was those who would stand up and oppose the overwhelming scientific consensus on NPI's, thereby bolstering Trump in his conviction to do nothing. The recent pseudo-scientific advice of Dr. Scott Atlas, from Stanford University's conservative Hoover Institution, provided the simulacrum of academic approval to the White House do-nothing position by calling it "herd immunity," a position roundly rejected by the public health community.

Trump may have surrendered, but the overwhelming majority of Americans have not. We'd rather apply the spirit of Winston Churchill's wartime determination to our battle against the virus, declaring that we will fight the pandemic "on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."

We are ready to wear face masks, to be tested, to socially distance, to self-isolate when necessary, to keep our offices and shops safe for the public. We want to save our parents, siblings, children, friends, and fellow Americans from a killer disease that not only claims lives but can lead to long-term grave disabilities, including cognitive disorders, for many who survive the infections.

God help us to vote and to count the ballots honestly. If Americans turn out in large numbers and vote based on the attitudes they are expressing daily to pollsters, we will have a new President and a new lease on life very soon. In the interim, our governors and mayors should step up their efforts to suppress the virus until a decent, sane, and competent federal government arrives under Joe Biden's leadership on January 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23129377
Mobile16849315
Tuscaloosa10296140
Montgomery10197197
Madison928096
Shelby733863
Baldwin663769
Lee653465
Calhoun456761
Marshall438150
Etowah426551
Houston414834
Morgan412035
DeKalb338829
Elmore320053
St. Clair292542
Limestone284230
Walker277292
Talladega265335
Cullman244024
Lauderdale226242
Jackson214915
Franklin205231
Autauga204831
Colbert200532
Russell19443
Blount192525
Chilton186932
Dallas186527
Coffee176311
Dale175151
Covington174029
Escambia172530
Chambers135044
Clarke134317
Pike133513
Tallapoosa131787
Marion107629
Barbour10319
Marengo100822
Butler100740
Winston92213
Geneva9007
Lawrence85032
Pickens84718
Bibb82814
Randolph82316
Hale76730
Washington74412
Clay74112
Cherokee73314
Lowndes70928
Henry7086
Bullock64817
Monroe64610
Crenshaw60630
Perry5896
Fayette57413
Wilcox56712
Conecuh56113
Cleburne5568
Macon53420
Lamar4905
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 244087

Reported Deaths: 3100
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35753562
Davidson31206336
Knox1256189
Hamilton11618108
Rutherford11611112
Williamson697156
Sumner5948109
Wilson462956
Putnam440356
Montgomery411555
Out of TN389635
Madison374079
Sullivan365346
Bradley355823
Washington338850
Sevier332821
Blount330936
Maury321837
Unassigned29539
Robertson258941
Hamblen244548
Tipton232222
Dyer218930
Gibson213043
Hardeman186433
Coffee185323
Trousdale17687
Obion174121
Greene168451
Bedford168120
Fayette166723
Anderson166614
Dickson164819
McMinn161535
Loudon161211
Cumberland159525
Wayne15917
Lawrence158719
Jefferson153720
Carter152932
Weakley152325
Monroe144328
Warren142510
Lauderdale142317
Henderson140226
Hardin137919
Macon132425
Roane12857
Franklin127819
Haywood127227
Overton121316
Hawkins118825
White117514
Johnson11327
Carroll113025
Marshall11269
McNairy111227
Rhea109317
Cheatham104111
Cocke103514
Bledsoe10114
Campbell100011
Smith98413
Lake9833
Giles95135
Fentress90811
Lincoln8803
Crockett83320
Henry78110
Hickman77915
Marion7479
Chester72514
DeKalb72517
Decatur65511
Grainger6034
Grundy55311
Union5383
Claiborne5186
Polk50313
Jackson4525
Humphreys4404
Morgan4357
Benton4139
Houston40917
Cannon4082
Unicoi4043
Clay40113
Lewis3852
Scott3745
Sequatchie3422
Stewart32010
Meigs3076
Perry2912
Pickett2727
Moore2652
Van Buren2051
Hancock1173

Most Popular Stories

Community Events