Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US reports second highest day of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The highest day was Friday

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on the White House coronavirus task force, says that indoor gatherings as the weather gets colder are driving the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 3:01 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2020 3:01 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Christina Maxouris and Ray Sanchez, CNN

As the fall surge continues, the United States has reported its second highest day of new Covid-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Saturday saw 83,718 new cases, just 39 cases shy of the all-time record that was reported Friday.

Health experts have warned that the fall season would bring a resurgence of cases -- and since the US never lowered its daily case baseline enough, they say compounding cases will likely get worse. Already, the national cases total more than 8.5 million and 224,891 people have died, according to JHU.

"We easily will hit six-figure numbers in terms of the number of cases," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN Friday night. "And the deaths are going to go up precipitously in the next three to four weeks, following usually new cases by about two to three weeks."

Social gatherings and family events moving indoors to avoid the colder weather is largely to blame for the high rates of spread, officials said over the weekend.

In Maryland, the governor said this week family gatherings were the No. 1 source of transmission in the state, followed by house parties. In North Carolina, health officials reported its highest daily case count Friday and said they continue to see clusters "from social and religious gatherings."

34 states report rise in cases

The President has said in recent days the country is rounding the corner when it comes to the pandemic. But alarming patterns across the country tell a different story.

At least 35 states reported more new Covid-19 cases in the last week than the week prior, according to Johns Hopkins data.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported an additional 1,994 coronavirus cases -- the highest single-day total since May.

"We're still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance," Murphy tweeted.

New Jersey had eight new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's total fatality toll to 14,492.

"This virus has not gone away simply because we are tired of it," Murphy said.

In Florida, health officials on Saturday reported 4,471 additional cases and 77 new resident deaths. That's the third day this month the state has reported more than 4,000 new cases in a single day, according to a CNN tally. Florida has had a total of 776,251 Covid-19 cases and 16,417 state residents have died, the health department said. There have also been 203 fatalities of non residents.

Pennsylvania reported 2,043 new cases Saturday.

"Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020," the state health department said in a statement. An additional 29 virus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

Michigan, with 3,338 new cases Saturday, marked its highest single-day total during the pandemic, according to state Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin. The state also reported 35 new deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health, said the data showed "alarming increases" in new infections.

"If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die," Khaldun said in a statement.

And more than 41,000 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals Friday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. In Illinois, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients increased by at least 17% over the last week, the governor said Friday.

On Saturday, Illinois reported 6,161 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic began. More than 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state for six of the last nine days, according to health department data. There were 63 new deaths.

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made an emotional appeal to residents on the importance of face coverings.

"As we see the numbers go up in the hospitals, people are bringing more beds, trying to prepare for the Covid units again. And these staff that went through all that pain to try to save as many people as they can are seeing history repeat itself," she said. "We don't have a vaccine yet, but we have a mask, and we're asking people to use that, and I don't know what else we can say."

In Tennessee, hospital officials said new cases in metro Nashville have increased 50% in the last two weeks, and hospitals in the area saw a 40% increase in patients over the same time period.

And Colorado officials issued a new order limiting gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households in response to climbing infections and hospitalizations.

"We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to 'shrink their bubble' to reduce the spread," Colorado Department of Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in a Friday news release.

'This is not a drill'

Despite the troubling trends, health officials maintain basic public health measures can help turn things around: masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and frequent hand washing.

"They sound very simple, but we're not uniformly doing that and that's one of the reasons why we're seeing these surges," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday. "We can control them without shutting down the country."

A new modeling study from the forecasting team at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows if 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved through February.

But despite the forecast and experts' warnings, face coverings remain a point of contention across the US. It just might be time for the country to mandate mask use, Fauci said.

"I think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly," he said. "If people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it," he said.

A leading World Health Organization official on Friday also urged country leaders to "take immediate action to prevent further unnecessary deaths, essential health services from collapsing and schools shutting again."

"As I said it in February and I'm repeating it today, this is not a drill," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference.

Expert: Vaccine may not come this year

While many experts and officials have worked to give hopeful estimates on when a Covid-19 will be available, that timeline remains uncertain.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Friday that while he's "cautiously optimistic" about the US having a vaccine authorized by the end of the year, he said it "might not happen and it might take longer."

But Collins added it was good news that the US has more than one vaccine candidate in development.

"If you were betting the whole thing on one vaccine, I'd be a lot more worried," he said.

His remarks came the same day drugmakers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announced they were set to resume their paused Covid-19 vaccine trials in the US, both of which saw health scares in participants.

And when a vaccine does get approved, experts have said it's crucial that enough Americans get it. If only half of the country is willing to get vaccinated, Collins warned, Covid-19 could stick around for years.

"When I look at the attitudes that are out there now about this vaccine, and about who would be interested in taking it -- it's really, really troubling," Collins said at a National Press Club virtual event. "I've been talking so optimistically about how we are likely to have a vaccine by the end of the year, but if only 50% of Americans are interested in taking it, we're never going to get to that point of immunity across the population where Covid-19 goes away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22988375
Mobile16788315
Tuscaloosa10235140
Montgomery9978197
Madison922894
Shelby727463
Baldwin661569
Lee651765
Marshall437249
Calhoun422461
Etowah421450
Morgan407135
Houston371734
DeKalb336029
Elmore317353
St. Clair289142
Limestone279730
Walker275593
Talladega263635
Cullman239925
Lauderdale218042
Jackson212515
Franklin203231
Autauga203030
Colbert198731
Russell19283
Blount191125
Dallas186327
Chilton185832
Coffee173211
Escambia172230
Covington171429
Dale166551
Chambers134343
Clarke133617
Pike132713
Tallapoosa131387
Marion107129
Barbour10129
Butler100240
Marengo100222
Winston91913
Geneva8617
Lawrence83732
Pickens83618
Bibb82514
Randolph82016
Hale75830
Clay73612
Washington73412
Cherokee73114
Lowndes70428
Monroe64510
Henry6436
Bullock63917
Crenshaw60330
Perry5856
Fayette56913
Wilcox56412
Conecuh56013
Cleburne5518
Macon53020
Lamar4745
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 241513

Reported Deaths: 3076
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35564562
Davidson30982333
Knox1239889
Rutherford11502113
Hamilton11497105
Williamson689756
Sumner5900109
Wilson457756
Putnam432955
Montgomery408052
Out of TN390636
Madison371180
Sullivan354046
Bradley351923
Washington332649
Sevier329921
Blount327334
Maury316437
Unassigned28378
Robertson257741
Hamblen242248
Tipton230922
Dyer216329
Gibson212342
Hardeman185433
Coffee183223
Trousdale17587
Obion173021
Greene165451
Bedford165020
Fayette165022
Anderson164614
Dickson163619
McMinn158934
Loudon158811
Cumberland158425
Wayne15847
Lawrence155618
Jefferson152920
Weakley151125
Carter149532
Monroe141928
Warren141510
Lauderdale140417
Henderson139825
Hardin137519
Macon130725
Franklin126317
Roane12577
Haywood125327
Overton118416
Hawkins117024
White115014
Johnson11277
Carroll112525
McNairy111127
Marshall11089
Rhea108317
Cheatham103111
Cocke101412
Bledsoe10104
Lake9803
Smith97613
Campbell9759
Giles93735
Fentress88910
Lincoln8523
Crockett82920
Henry77110
Hickman76715
Marion7419
Chester72114
DeKalb71117
Decatur64811
Grainger5664
Grundy54511
Union5233
Claiborne5146
Polk49213
Jackson4465
Humphreys4344
Morgan4317
Benton4119
Cannon4042
Houston40417
Unicoi3953
Clay39413
Lewis3752
Scott3625
Sequatchie3384
Stewart3179
Meigs3066
Perry2772
Pickett2627
Moore2592
Van Buren2011
Hancock1153

Most Popular Stories

Community Events