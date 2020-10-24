Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Trump could undermine Fauci and remake the US government

Article Image

CNN's Erin Burnett asked Dr. Anthony Fauci if President Donald Trump was trying to get him to quit by attempting to disparage him, calling him a Democrat to supporters.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Laurie Garrett

While many Americans were looking ahead to the final presidential debate earlier this week, President Donald Trump was signing an executive order the likes of which has never been seen in a democracy. It is an edict expected under a dictatorship, a banana republic or a military regime. And it appears to stifle the President's opponents within the government, posing a particular danger should it affect policymakers who are working tirelessly to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Under the order, which undermines the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act — a law that came into effect in 1883 to ensure government employees were hired based on merit and protected from political retribution — an estimated 100,000 or more will see their jobs reclassified from "competitive service" to "excepted service."

Under this bureaucratic sleight of hand, a reclassified federal employee engaged, for example, in setting policies for social distancing on public transit systems during the pandemic would have fewer protections from disagreements with the White House. By removing the word "competitive" and replacing it with "excepted," the order eliminates the employee's ability to appeal a dismissal and lumps him or her among political appointees — essentially serving at the pleasure of the President.

While the White House claims the "Executive Order on Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service" would allow government to "operate more efficiently," it would also give a second-term Trump leeway to fire civil servants for being disloyal and fill government positions with his cronies, while giving him more sway on policies ranging from vaccine safety to flight inspection standards.

As Max Stier, president and chief executive of the non-profit, nonpartisan organization Partnership for Public Service, told Stars and Stripes, "The order is highly troubling. It appears to be an effort to remove the career merit protections around a core part of the civil service."

Stier told CNN that the executive order "not only blurs the line between politics and the neutral competency of the career civil service, it obliterates it."

Under the executive order, agency heads have 90 days to review which positions should be reclassified, with the deadline falling on January 19 — the day before the presidential inauguration (final determinations would be due in 210 days).

Depending on how quickly the administration implements the order, a defeated Donald Trump could potentially eliminate the jobs of thousands of American government workers as he exits the Oval Office and replace them with Republican loyalists who could then hold on to positions in government and resist Joe Biden. Even if Biden rescinds the order as the incoming president, trying to reverse Trump's actions will inevitably prove to be a headache.

Legal experts tell me that any way this order plays out in coming weeks, the federal courts are likely to be engaged, where nearly a quarter of federal judges owe their appointments to Donald Trump.

And should Trump win reelection? Make no mistake, the executive order offers the final grounds for a massive remodeling of the United States government by taking aim at what the President views as meddlesome, anti-business administrators and regulators.

The executive order, which applies to career officials involved in "confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating" work, ultimately sends an alarming message to the 9 million workers who make up the federal government, most of whom are based outside of Washington, DC.

Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, attacked the executive order as "an attempt to redefine the civil service as a political arm of the presidency rather than public servants who work for the American people.

"The stated goal in the text of the order itself weakening union protections and making it easier to fire senior federal employees is to make the federal workforce more loyal to the President. Such open cronyism does not benefit the country, it benefits the President," Beyer said in a statement issued on his website. "It is particularly noteworthy that President Trump introduced this measure as he publicly feuds with medical and scientific experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump seeks to blame others for his incompetent failures on the pandemic at every turn, and this order shows the lengths to which those around him are willing to go to appease his Nixonian sense of paranoia."

Indeed, the executive order explicitly mentions removing federal employees. It states, "Separating employees who cannot or will not meet required performance standards is important, and it is particularly important with regard to employees in confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating positions."

Many protected federal employees have provoked the ire of the President, perhaps none more than Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. In April, Trump retweeted a post that said it was "Time to #FireFauci," only to say later that day, "Today I walk in, I hear I'm going to fire him. I'm not firing him. I think he is a wonderful guy."

After repeated, public disagreements with Fauci over everything from the use of hydroxychloroquine and bleach to treat Covid-19 to school closures and the vaccine approval timeline, a senior administration official acknowledged in July that it would be difficult to remove him due to federal employee protections. Trump, who has continued to rail against Fauci, admitted as much during a phone call with campaign staff last week, according to NBC News. Trump labeled him a "disaster," and said, "Every time he goes on television, there's always a bomb, but there's a bigger bomb if you fire him."

A new report from the Earth Institute's National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University estimates that 130,000 to 210,000 Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided if the Trump administration had quickly implemented a response.

Instead, nearly 8.5 million have been infected in the US, more than 224,000 people have died and nearly every state is currently in the thralls of a massive surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, with the death toll expected to follow. The President has never needed Fauci's sage insights more, yet Trump is allergic to the often-inconvenient truths he provides.

The new executive order creates pressure for every single federal employee — from a soldier under fire from Taliban forces in Afghanistan to a postal worker delivering absentee ballots — to march to the tune of a President who increasingly acts like a strongman.

His greatest disgrace is the complete failure to confront Covid-19 — a catastrophe he constantly seeks to blame on others. But rather than focusing on saving American lives, it seems Trump is more preoccupied with trying to purge the entire United States government of disloyal individuals.

President Trump has now openly and irrefutably chosen a path of governance that is driven by political partisanship. It seems Trump cannot be swayed by reasoning and will not countenance challenges that he believes stem from disloyalty. He seems unable to imagine that expertise can exist to serve humanity, or that government policymakers toiling inside the federal bureaucracy might wisely and legitimately, based on scientific principles and facts, reach conclusions that run contrary to the President's personal political interests.

The bottom line, then, is that Donald Trump seeks experts in government who will consistently bend to his will, even despite the scourge of Covid-19, against which we currently have no defense other than changing the human behaviors that facilitate the virus' spread.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22988375
Mobile16788315
Tuscaloosa10235140
Montgomery9978197
Madison922894
Shelby727463
Baldwin661569
Lee651765
Marshall437249
Calhoun422461
Etowah421450
Morgan407135
Houston371734
DeKalb336029
Elmore317353
St. Clair289142
Limestone279730
Walker275593
Talladega263635
Cullman239925
Lauderdale218042
Jackson212515
Franklin203231
Autauga203030
Colbert198731
Russell19283
Blount191125
Dallas186327
Chilton185832
Coffee173211
Escambia172230
Covington171429
Dale166551
Chambers134343
Clarke133617
Pike132713
Tallapoosa131387
Marion107129
Barbour10129
Butler100240
Marengo100222
Winston91913
Geneva8617
Lawrence83732
Pickens83618
Bibb82514
Randolph82016
Hale75830
Clay73612
Washington73412
Cherokee73114
Lowndes70428
Monroe64510
Henry6436
Bullock63917
Crenshaw60330
Perry5856
Fayette56913
Wilcox56412
Conecuh56013
Cleburne5518
Macon53020
Lamar4745
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 241513

Reported Deaths: 3076
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35564562
Davidson30982333
Knox1239889
Rutherford11502113
Hamilton11497105
Williamson689756
Sumner5900109
Wilson457756
Putnam432955
Montgomery408052
Out of TN390636
Madison371180
Sullivan354046
Bradley351923
Washington332649
Sevier329921
Blount327334
Maury316437
Unassigned28378
Robertson257741
Hamblen242248
Tipton230922
Dyer216329
Gibson212342
Hardeman185433
Coffee183223
Trousdale17587
Obion173021
Greene165451
Bedford165020
Fayette165022
Anderson164614
Dickson163619
McMinn158934
Loudon158811
Cumberland158425
Wayne15847
Lawrence155618
Jefferson152920
Weakley151125
Carter149532
Monroe141928
Warren141510
Lauderdale140417
Henderson139825
Hardin137519
Macon130725
Franklin126317
Roane12577
Haywood125327
Overton118416
Hawkins117024
White115014
Johnson11277
Carroll112525
McNairy111127
Marshall11089
Rhea108317
Cheatham103111
Cocke101412
Bledsoe10104
Lake9803
Smith97613
Campbell9759
Giles93735
Fentress88910
Lincoln8523
Crockett82920
Henry77110
Hickman76715
Marion7419
Chester72114
DeKalb71117
Decatur64811
Grainger5664
Grundy54511
Union5233
Claiborne5146
Polk49213
Jackson4465
Humphreys4344
Morgan4317
Benton4119
Cannon4042
Houston40417
Unicoi3953
Clay39413
Lewis3752
Scott3625
Sequatchie3384
Stewart3179
Meigs3066
Perry2772
Pickett2627
Moore2592
Van Buren2011
Hancock1153

Most Popular Stories

Community Events