Clear

Your E-10 election speed read

Barack Obama turned this historically red state blue in 2008. Joe Biden is hoping to do the same in 2020. CNN's John King takes a look at the voters he'll need.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 7:21 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 7:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

It's E-minus 10 days.

Days to election: 10 as of Saturday

Early votes cast: > 51 million from 48 states plus the District of Columbia

Current party spread in early votes: 49% D, 28% R, 16% No Party, 7% other.

That comes all comes from Catalist, an analytics firm that provides data to Democrats, academics and nonprofit groups. (Note: About 42% of voters cast their ballots early or by mail in 2016. We're on pace to far eclipse that margin.)

Joe Biden won the debate. That's according to CNN's post-debate poll, although it was by a much narrower margin than the first debate.

Donald Trump's supporters were happy anyway -- The President raised $26 million, his largest one-day digital fundraising haul, according to the Trump campaign.

With Trump muted for portions of the debate, the candidates were able to get into the nuts and bolts of an actual policy discussion. I spent the wee hours of last night trying to simply lay out the differing visions they laid out. Read the entire thing here.

On Covid:

Trump continued to downplay the severity of the virus and defend his early reaction -- restricting travel from China -- and promising, despite the facts, that a vaccine will be ready shortly.

Biden, pointing to the death toll from the virus, repeatedly held up a mask and said he'd push common-sense advice to states to encourage mask-wearing, social-distancing and restrictions on things like dining in restaurants if there are outbreaks in a state.

As if the virus never happened, Trump continues to argue he should be judged for the pre-Covid economy and the pre-Covid reality. He said millions could have died from Covid, as if that absolves him from having to deal with the fact that hundreds of thousands have died on his watch.

Read the latest about the fall Covid surge and where it's exploding.

Existential threat or punchline?

It was on climate change and energy policy that they were furthest and most consequentially apart.

Trump's main policy attack line on Biden is that he would end fracking (Biden says he'd transition away from the oil-based economy, but not immediately end anything), and mocks the switch to renewable energy that's the backbone of Biden's economic plan.

Bill Weir covers the climate crisis for CNN and wrote this, which is the one thing you should read today:

On Planet Trump last night, "solar doesn't quite have it yet." But on Planet Earth earlier this month, a renewable energy company called NextEra was more valuable than ExxonMobil and the International Energy Agency declared that "solar projects now offer some of the lowest cost electricity ever seen."

Running against such arrogant science denial, Biden could probably shoot a spotted owl on Fifth Avenue and not lose support of the Sierra Club. But rather than follow his primary instincts and play it safe and squishy, Biden has absorbed the urgent ideas of Jay Inslee, Bernie Sanders and the Sunrise Movement, rolling out a climate plan bigger than Barack Obama's by a factor of 20.

More from Weir:

"Would you close down the oil industry?" Trump asked.

"I would transition from the oil industry, yes."

"Oh, that's a big statement," the President replied.

(Fact check: True. And certain to be repeated in an attack ad near you).

"(Oil) has to be replaced by renewable energy over time," Biden said, repeating the last words for emphasis. "Over time."

But as the moderator said, we're running out of time. The United Nations climate panel suggests that the planet must cut emissions in half in just 10 years and hitting Biden's net zero goals by 2035 will require seismic, head-spinning changes in every sector of the world's largest economy as fossil fuel giants strand trillions in known reserves.

"Our health and our jobs are at stake," says Biden.

"They want to knock down buildings and build new buildings with little, tiny small windows," says Trump.

And two planets collide.

Climate is a generational issue -- but fracking has political support today. Still, Trump's focus Thursday night on fracking could have some political importance as he tries to win Pennsylvania, where jobs depend on it and where the margin between Trump and Biden might not be so great.

Splitting Democrats -- The other reason Trump likes to bring it up is that Biden's refusal to outright abolish it (after early suggesting he would) is a frustration to the more progressive wing of the party, and Trump hopes they'll be frustrated to vote for a relative moderate.

Speaking of climate...

Coney Barrett confirmation -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started the arcane process of filing "cloture" on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.

Recall that she doesn't believe there's consensus on climate change.

Bottom line: She'll likely be confirmed Monday

Why Trump appeals to some Black men -- Many cringed when Trump said he was the 'least racist' person in the room Thursday night. But CNN's Brandon Tensley explains Trump's allure for some, like the rapper 50 Cent, who endorsed Trump Monday.

New power to fire people like Fauci -- Trump signs an executive order giving him more leeway to fire certain career civil servants. Full story. This will have broad implications for civil servants, but Democrats fear it's aimed at one man.

"Congressional Democrats decried the move, suggesting that Trump's goal is to push out the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom he's been critical of during the coronavirus pandemic."

: Your daily reminder this is a very close race

Before Thursday night's debate coverage John King did a very interesting Magic Wall segment where he compared Biden's battleground state polling to Clinton's four years ago.

It is not so different.

It is shockingly not so different.

2020 is not 2016, as CNN's Harry Enten has written many times.

Still, I showed him this image and asked why these polls in battleground states are so different than the 2016 polls. Here's what Enten said (The emoji is his, but I've added some bolding to emphasize key points):

Three comments:

  1. Biden is over 50% in most of these states where he has a lead. Clinton was not. That meant Trump only needed to win over undecideds, while now Trump has to win over people who they're voting for Biden.
  2. It should be noted that Biden is in much better position than Clinton was at this point nationally (a larger lead and over 50%). For the polls to be wrong in those battlegrounds now, the national polls likely have to be wrong too. Remember, the national polls were actually fairly accurate in 2016. There can only be so much distance between the battlegrounds and national vote.
  3. Polling errors don't tend to be correlated from year to year. There's no guarantee the state level polls will be better, though pollsters are taking a number of steps to try and keep the same error from happening (e.g. the clear majority of reliable pollsters are weighting by education).

So I don't see the years as the same, but obviously caution is never a bad thing when it comes to interpreting data.

: Do you have to wear a mask to vote?

You do not, according to CNN Investigates:

Secretaries of state or election boards in 29 of the 33 states with current mask mandates told CNN that their rules would not prevent someone who refused to wear a mask from casting a vote. The four other states did not respond to questions about the issue.

But voters who refuse to wear a mask in those states may have to follow special procedures.

Read more here.

: Deadlines (from CNN's political unit)

Friday

Voter registration: in Nebraska and Utah, although Utah allows Election Day registration

Absentee ballot request: in Arizona, Idaho, Nebraska (for mail-in ballot), New Jersey, Virginia (for mail-in ballot), Texas and Utah.

Saturday

Voter registration: Iowa, Massachusetts

Absentee ballot request: Alaska (ballot by mail), Florida (ballot by mail), Iowa (ballot by mail), and South Carolina

Monday

Voter registration: Colorado, Montana, Washington (but all three allow Election Day registration)

Absentee ballot request: Colorado

There's more detailed information at our voter guide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22988375
Mobile16788315
Tuscaloosa10235140
Montgomery9978197
Madison922894
Shelby727463
Baldwin661569
Lee651765
Marshall437249
Calhoun422461
Etowah421450
Morgan407135
Houston371734
DeKalb336029
Elmore317353
St. Clair289142
Limestone279730
Walker275593
Talladega263635
Cullman239925
Lauderdale218042
Jackson212515
Franklin203231
Autauga203030
Colbert198731
Russell19283
Blount191125
Dallas186327
Chilton185832
Coffee173211
Escambia172230
Covington171429
Dale166551
Chambers134343
Clarke133617
Pike132713
Tallapoosa131387
Marion107129
Barbour10129
Butler100240
Marengo100222
Winston91913
Geneva8617
Lawrence83732
Pickens83618
Bibb82514
Randolph82016
Hale75830
Clay73612
Washington73412
Cherokee73114
Lowndes70428
Monroe64510
Henry6436
Bullock63917
Crenshaw60330
Perry5856
Fayette56913
Wilcox56412
Conecuh56013
Cleburne5518
Macon53020
Lamar4745
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 241513

Reported Deaths: 3076
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35564562
Davidson30982333
Knox1239889
Rutherford11502113
Hamilton11497105
Williamson689756
Sumner5900109
Wilson457756
Putnam432955
Montgomery408052
Out of TN390636
Madison371180
Sullivan354046
Bradley351923
Washington332649
Sevier329921
Blount327334
Maury316437
Unassigned28378
Robertson257741
Hamblen242248
Tipton230922
Dyer216329
Gibson212342
Hardeman185433
Coffee183223
Trousdale17587
Obion173021
Greene165451
Bedford165020
Fayette165022
Anderson164614
Dickson163619
McMinn158934
Loudon158811
Cumberland158425
Wayne15847
Lawrence155618
Jefferson152920
Weakley151125
Carter149532
Monroe141928
Warren141510
Lauderdale140417
Henderson139825
Hardin137519
Macon130725
Franklin126317
Roane12577
Haywood125327
Overton118416
Hawkins117024
White115014
Johnson11277
Carroll112525
McNairy111127
Marshall11089
Rhea108317
Cheatham103111
Cocke101412
Bledsoe10104
Lake9803
Smith97613
Campbell9759
Giles93735
Fentress88910
Lincoln8523
Crockett82920
Henry77110
Hickman76715
Marion7419
Chester72114
DeKalb71117
Decatur64811
Grainger5664
Grundy54511
Union5233
Claiborne5146
Polk49213
Jackson4465
Humphreys4344
Morgan4317
Benton4119
Cannon4042
Houston40417
Unicoi3953
Clay39413
Lewis3752
Scott3625
Sequatchie3384
Stewart3179
Meigs3066
Perry2772
Pickett2627
Moore2592
Van Buren2011
Hancock1153

Most Popular Stories

Community Events