Clear

Heavily armed man charged with possessing child pornography researched Joe Biden, judge says

A heavily armed man arrested in North Carolina in May and indicted by a grand jury in September for possession of child pornography researched and traveled near the residence of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to information disclosed in a federal court filing.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Josh Campbell, CNN

A heavily armed man arrested in North Carolina in May and indicted by a grand jury in September for possession of child pornography researched and traveled near the residence of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to information disclosed in a federal court filing.

Between March and May 2020, Alexander Hillel Treisman conducted internet searches on Biden's home address and traveled within 4 miles of the Biden residence, according to a detention order signed by a federal magistrate judge.

After describing Treisman's alleged interest in Biden, the judge wrote that authorities also discovered a checklist believed to have been written by the defendant, which included the word "execute." Also included in a list of evidence noted by the judge was an online meme posted by Treisman in April 2020 with the caption: "should I kill joe biden?"

The information about the former Vice President was included among a lengthy list of evidence that prosecutors included in his case. Although a grand jury indicted Treisman for possession of child pornography, he has not been charged in relation to the weapons in his possession, or his research or writings on Biden. Prosecutors declined to talk about any potential future charges.

The story was first reported this week by CNN affiliate WBTV.

CNN is attempting to reach Treisman's attorney.

According to the court document, Treisman's attorney indicated in court that his client has been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, and the court noted that Treisman had no prior criminal history.

The US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina declined to comment on the case.

A spokesperson with the US Secret Service told CNN, "The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations. We can say however, the Secret Service takes all threats against our protectees seriously."

As a leading contender for the presidency, Biden received Secret Service protection beginning in March of this year.

Treisman came to the attention of investigators after employees at a bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina, reported an abandoned van in the bank's parking lot, according to the court order. Inside the van, authorities discovered: an AR-15 style rifle and other firearms; a canister of the explosive material Tannerite; ammunition; books about survival, bomb making, improvised weapons, and Islam; and, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, according to the court document.

Police arrested Treisman after he later returned to inquire with the bank about the location of his van, the judge wrote.

During an interview with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, Treisman told agents "he has an interest in terrorist incidents and mass shootings," according to the court order.

After executing a search warrant on Treisman's cell phone and other electronic devices found in the van, the FBI discovered thousands of child pornography images and videos, according to the court order.

In addition to the information above referencing Biden, the judge's order noted other items of evidence discovered during the investigation, including:

• A note on Treisman's cell phone created in 2019 "describing a plan to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday."

• Images of the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, which Treisman allegedly downloaded.

• An internet post allegedly made by Treisman's cell phone in February 2020 "referencing raping children and posting child porn."

• A video allegedly made by Treisman in April 2020 as he drove by the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, which included audio of a man saying: "There it is. That's it. That's the one, that's where they did it. Allah Akbar! Ah hah, nice."

• A handwritten "autobiography" later found in Treisman's jail cell, which referenced mass shootings.

• Images taken at a Fort Bragg shooting range.

The judge's court order concluded with a declaration that Treisman remains a threat to the community and therefore will remain in custody while court proceedings progress on the child pornography possession charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22988375
Mobile16788315
Tuscaloosa10235140
Montgomery9978197
Madison922894
Shelby727463
Baldwin661569
Lee651765
Marshall437249
Calhoun422461
Etowah421450
Morgan407135
Houston371734
DeKalb336029
Elmore317353
St. Clair289142
Limestone279730
Walker275593
Talladega263635
Cullman239925
Lauderdale218042
Jackson212515
Franklin203231
Autauga203030
Colbert198731
Russell19283
Blount191125
Dallas186327
Chilton185832
Coffee173211
Escambia172230
Covington171429
Dale166551
Chambers134343
Clarke133617
Pike132713
Tallapoosa131387
Marion107129
Barbour10129
Butler100240
Marengo100222
Winston91913
Geneva8617
Lawrence83732
Pickens83618
Bibb82514
Randolph82016
Hale75830
Clay73612
Washington73412
Cherokee73114
Lowndes70428
Monroe64510
Henry6436
Bullock63917
Crenshaw60330
Perry5856
Fayette56913
Wilcox56412
Conecuh56013
Cleburne5518
Macon53020
Lamar4745
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 241513

Reported Deaths: 3076
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35564562
Davidson30982333
Knox1239889
Rutherford11502113
Hamilton11497105
Williamson689756
Sumner5900109
Wilson457756
Putnam432955
Montgomery408052
Out of TN390636
Madison371180
Sullivan354046
Bradley351923
Washington332649
Sevier329921
Blount327334
Maury316437
Unassigned28378
Robertson257741
Hamblen242248
Tipton230922
Dyer216329
Gibson212342
Hardeman185433
Coffee183223
Trousdale17587
Obion173021
Greene165451
Bedford165020
Fayette165022
Anderson164614
Dickson163619
McMinn158934
Loudon158811
Cumberland158425
Wayne15847
Lawrence155618
Jefferson152920
Weakley151125
Carter149532
Monroe141928
Warren141510
Lauderdale140417
Henderson139825
Hardin137519
Macon130725
Franklin126317
Roane12577
Haywood125327
Overton118416
Hawkins117024
White115014
Johnson11277
Carroll112525
McNairy111127
Marshall11089
Rhea108317
Cheatham103111
Cocke101412
Bledsoe10104
Lake9803
Smith97613
Campbell9759
Giles93735
Fentress88910
Lincoln8523
Crockett82920
Henry77110
Hickman76715
Marion7419
Chester72114
DeKalb71117
Decatur64811
Grainger5664
Grundy54511
Union5233
Claiborne5146
Polk49213
Jackson4465
Humphreys4344
Morgan4317
Benton4119
Cannon4042
Houston40417
Unicoi3953
Clay39413
Lewis3752
Scott3625
Sequatchie3384
Stewart3179
Meigs3066
Perry2772
Pickett2627
Moore2592
Van Buren2011
Hancock1153

Most Popular Stories

Community Events