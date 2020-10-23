Clear

El Clasico may not have the same allure as years gone by, but Camp Nou meeting still intrigues

El Clasico is one of the biggest and most intense games in the world of soccer. It's involved some of the greatest ever players and featured plenty of incredible moments.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Saturday's El Clasico will be an El Clasico like no other. Widely viewed as the most watched club game in the world, when Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Camp Nou this weekend, the match will be played behind closed doors.

"The game will be strange, as when you play at home in these kinds of games the fans are almost an extra man," Ronald Koeman told the Barcelona website. "We hope that soon we can have our supporters back at the stadium."

But this latest installment in the El Clasico series is also unusual in that it could be the last time Lionel Messi features against Real at the Camp Nou.

Between 2009 and 2018 the rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was the beguiling sub-plot to each El Clasico meeting.

However long gone are the days when fans would marvel at the sight of Ronaldo and Messi doing battle at the peak of their careers. In fact, Ronaldo is gone completely, now plying his trade at Juventus, and Messi ... well, Messi wishes he was gone, too.

Barcelona looks to be counting the cost of forcing a player -- the best player in the club's history, no less -- to stay against his wishes, with Messi's performances dipping this season after publicly saying he had wanted to leave "all year."

The Argentine, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, has since said he remains motivated to bring success to Barcelona this season, but that is certainly easier said than done once your heart is set on a move away.

READ: When Luis Figo signed for Real Madrid

Messi's performances have understandably dipped way below his own supernatural standards, with only two goals in five games so far this season and both of those coming from the penalty spot.

Fortunately for Barcelona, it has a thrilling new prospect on its hands in 17-year-old Ansu Fati, who is providing fans with hope that there may yet be life after Messi.

Fati, who became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in the recent international break, already has four goals in five games this season to cement his place as Barcelona's top scorer.

New boss Koeman had guided Barcelona to a solid start in La Liga, with two wins and a draw from his opening three games as head coach. However, last Saturday's surprise 1-0 defeat to Getafe exposed many of the flaws that have plagued Barcelona in recent times.

It's no secret that the team has been painfully overly reliant on Messi over the past few seasons and it may now finally have to find a way to succeed without leaning heavily on the Argentine's shoulders.

The wounds from that 8-2 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich in last season's quarterfinals remain fresh and, perhaps most worryingly of all, Barcelona has arguably only fallen even further behind the standards currently being set by Bavarian club.

READ: Messi breaks Champions League record

Tuesday's 5-1 win against Hungarian club Ferencvaros will have earned Barcelona some brief respite, but triumphing in an El Clasico will do wonders for Koeman's standing at the Catalan club.

Clash of the crisis clubs

Fortunately for Barcelona, Saturday's El Clasico certainly won't be a match Real Madrid is relishing either.

Zinedine Zidane's side has endured an even more turbulent few days than their rivals, following up its shock weekend defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz -- playing in its first La Liga season for 15 years -- with an equally surprising home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

With one eye on Saturday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, Real made several changes to its regular starting lineup, but there could be no excuses for such an insipid and lifeless first-half performance.

READ: Shakhtar Donestk delivers stunning Champions League upset

Incredibly, Shakhtar was without seven starting players -- and 10 in total -- due to a combination of positive coronavirus cases and injuries.

"I've won a lot with these players, they've won a lot for me and I'll always be with them until the end, it's they who battle, run and fight and I can feel their support," said Zidane, per Reuters, looking ahead to Saturday's game.

"But right now the most important thing is changing the dynamic, and we've got good games coming up to be able to do that in, and that's what makes football so great. When things go wrong, you need to show your character and quality.

"I can't deny people are saying my future is at stake, but it was the same last year and it was like that in my first spell here, too. I just need to do my job and forget about everything else."

Real Madrid has gradually improved since Zidane was re-hired as head coach in March 2019, its resurgence culminating a first La Liga title since 2017 at the end of last season -- though perhaps, in hindsight, that win was more by proxy given Barcelona's shambolic form following the restart.

Much like Barcelona, Real has some exciting prospects that are allowing fans to dream the future may be bright. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has continued his development as one of Europe's finest attacking players, while left-back Ferland Mendy is cementing his place as Marcelo's heir apparent.

For both clubs, it remains to be seen whether the recent results and performances are just a small blip or an indication of the struggles ahead this season.

READ: Goals galore as European soccer experiences yet another wild weekend

While Real and Barca may no longer be at their previous peaks, perhaps more accurately resembling two lumbering heavyweight boxers in the twilight of their careers, the precarious position in which both teams and managers find themselves arguably makes Saturday's clash an even more meaningful occasion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154942

Reported Deaths: 2660
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22861374
Mobile14468314
Tuscaloosa10148139
Montgomery9875196
Madison915094
Shelby720462
Lee649665
Baldwin647569
Marshall433049
Calhoun418960
Etowah418749
Morgan403635
Houston369232
DeKalb330229
Elmore314852
St. Clair287142
Limestone276530
Walker272293
Talladega261035
Cullman235724
Lauderdale214841
Jackson210015
Autauga202330
Franklin202131
Colbert196731
Russell19233
Blount189325
Dallas186227
Chilton184132
Escambia171929
Coffee171710
Covington169929
Dale165451
Chambers133643
Pike132313
Tallapoosa130587
Clarke130017
Marion106229
Butler100140
Barbour9979
Marengo99222
Winston91313
Geneva8527
Pickens82417
Lawrence82131
Randolph81216
Bibb81114
Hale74930
Clay72912
Cherokee72614
Lowndes70328
Monroe64010
Henry6396
Bullock63717
Washington63412
Crenshaw60230
Perry5836
Wilcox56212
Fayette56113
Conecuh55713
Cleburne5438
Macon52920
Sumter47021
Lamar4665
Choctaw38812
Greene34216
Coosa2023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 237907

Reported Deaths: 3011
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34892558
Davidson30302330
Knox1217488
Hamilton11368105
Rutherford11274110
Williamson680255
Sumner5788108
Wilson451455
Putnam425754
Montgomery398851
Out of TN382836
Unassigned38224
Madison369679
Bradley347923
Sullivan339546
Sevier324121
Washington324146
Blount319132
Maury313937
Robertson253741
Hamblen237943
Tipton226022
Dyer209627
Gibson208238
Hardeman182132
Coffee179920
Trousdale17517
Obion167820
Greene161851
Bedford161720
Anderson161114
Fayette160522
Dickson160419
Wayne15697
Loudon156610
McMinn156433
Cumberland156124
Lawrence152618
Jefferson149220
Weakley146725
Carter146532
Monroe139528
Warren138710
Henderson137925
Lauderdale136717
Hardin135219
Macon128625
Franklin124416
Roane12237
Haywood121027
Overton116512
Hawkins114224
White113314
Johnson11177
Carroll110525
McNairy109926
Marshall10859
Rhea106316
Cheatham100011
Bledsoe9994
Lake9753
Cocke96612
Smith96212
Giles92134
Campbell9118
Fentress8778
Lincoln8363
Crockett80320
Henry75610
Hickman75113
Marion7249
Chester71514
DeKalb69017
Decatur64811
Grainger5514
Grundy53511
Union5173
Claiborne5086
Polk48313
Jackson4345
Humphreys4244
Morgan4227
Houston39915
Benton3979
Cannon3962
Unicoi3842
Clay38314
Lewis3602
Scott3514
Sequatchie3294
Stewart3128
Meigs3005
Perry2611
Moore2542
Pickett2527
Van Buren1971
Hancock1133

Most Popular Stories

Community Events