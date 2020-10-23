Clear

5 things to know for October 23: Debate, election, coronavirus, immigration, Poland

After a chaotic first debate, President Trump and former Vice President Biden let their mostly silent expressions speak volumes.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's going to feel like winter for more than 5 million people in parts of the Great Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend, so start digging out a matching pair of gloves.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Debate 

The second and final presidential debate was far less chaotic than the first. Maybe it was because new rules allowed muting of candidates' mics when the other was speaking, or because President Trump's advisers urged him to play it cool during one of the last major events of the election season. Asked about the pandemic, Trump argued the situation could be a lot worse and that the virus is "going away" despite surging numbers around the country. He also tried to find traction with unsubstantiated and convoluted claims about Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which have failed to manifest into the October surprise many Trump supporters hoped for. Trump also cast Joe Biden as a typical politician who hasn't solved major issues during his decades in office. For his part, Biden talked about moving away from an oil-based economy and increasing the minimum wage. He also said the Trump administration's practice of separating families at the southern border has made the US a "laughingstock" on the world stage.

2. Election 2020

Russian hackers are targeting state and local officials and stealing data in a possible attempt to meddle in the election, US national security officials claim. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the state-sponsored hackers successfully stole data on at least two attempts, though he didn't say what information they had or how they may intend to use it. Earlier this week, US officials accused Iran-backed hackers of using stolen data to send spoof emails to US voters, and there's concern Russia may do something similar. Meanwhile, a Georgia county has suffered what may be the first ransomware attack to hit election infrastructure this political season. The attack affected Hall County's voter signature database and a voting precinct map. The county says the voting process has not been impacted.

3. Coronavirus 

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to remdesivir, making it the first drug specifically approved to treat Covid-19. Trials of the antiviral drug have shown it may not have significant benefits for some coronavirus patients, but it's what we have now. Elsewhere on the medical front, a new report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reveals the pandemic is causing "unacceptable" shortages of US drug supplies. The report says shortages have limited 29 of 40 drugs critical for treating Covid-19 patients, including hydroxychloroquine and fentanyl, as well as 67 out of 156 other critical acute drugs.

4. Immigration 

International advocates are working to locate and reunite hundreds of families separated under the Trump administration's so-called "zero tolerance" immigration policy. The policy ended in 2018, but news this week that at least 545 children remain separated from their families has brought it -- and its devastating impact -- back to the forefront. Nonprofit Justice In Motion says some parents it serves have no idea where their children are. In other cases, children who are found and delivered somewhere safe often have lasting psychological damage. Some of the 545 children could be in US foster care, the group said. The White House has downplayed reports of parents who haven't been found and said the administration has done everything it can to reunite families -- a claim advocates and activists hotly dispute.

5. Poland

Poland's highest court has ruled against abortions due to fetal defects. The country already had some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, and this decision moves it closer to a near-total ban on pregnancy terminations. Around 98% of abortions in Poland are conducted due to fetal defects. Poland's socially conservative leadership has pushed for abortion restrictions for years now, and its efforts have drawn nationwide protests. The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the decision, calling it a "sad day for women's rights."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll

Well, it's not him, it's still Barbie. But judging from the oversized pink sunnies and "Elton" jacket, she's a big fan.

Santa is skipping Macy's for the first time in 159 years

If you cannot bring your yuletide supplications directly to Santa's booted feet, we hear he's very fond of snail mail.

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' returns to the charts, thanks to viral TikTok video

It started with a guy drinking Ocean Spray and vibing on a skateboard, and now the whole world's joined in.

Guinness is making a non-alcoholic version of its iconic stout 

For when you want a full-bodied beer without the, er, full-body effects.

Hormel is giving away bacon-scented face masks so you can smell bacon wherever you go

No droplets, no thoughts, no worries. Just bacon.  

TODAY'S NUMBER

70%

That's about how many Americans support same-sex marriage, according to the 2020 American Values Survey. That's a record high, and the results suggest opinions are changing even among religious conservatives.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There is no safe zone from this virus."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who urged Americans to take coronavirus seriously in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal titled. "I Should Have Worn a Mask." He says masks are not a "partisan or cultural symbol." Christie was in the ICU for seven days after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Pup-kin carving

Anyone doing some pumpkin carving this weekend? It certainly doesn't need to be this detailed to be delightful! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154942

Reported Deaths: 2660
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22861374
Mobile14468314
Tuscaloosa10148139
Montgomery9875196
Madison915094
Shelby720462
Lee649665
Baldwin647569
Marshall433049
Calhoun418960
Etowah418749
Morgan403635
Houston369232
DeKalb330229
Elmore314852
St. Clair287142
Limestone276530
Walker272293
Talladega261035
Cullman235724
Lauderdale214841
Jackson210015
Autauga202330
Franklin202131
Colbert196731
Russell19233
Blount189325
Dallas186227
Chilton184132
Escambia171929
Coffee171710
Covington169929
Dale165451
Chambers133643
Pike132313
Tallapoosa130587
Clarke130017
Marion106229
Butler100140
Barbour9979
Marengo99222
Winston91313
Geneva8527
Pickens82417
Lawrence82131
Randolph81216
Bibb81114
Hale74930
Clay72912
Cherokee72614
Lowndes70328
Monroe64010
Henry6396
Bullock63717
Washington63412
Crenshaw60230
Perry5836
Wilcox56212
Fayette56113
Conecuh55713
Cleburne5438
Macon52920
Sumter47021
Lamar4665
Choctaw38812
Greene34216
Coosa2023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 237907

Reported Deaths: 3011
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34892558
Davidson30302330
Knox1217488
Hamilton11368105
Rutherford11274110
Williamson680255
Sumner5788108
Wilson451455
Putnam425754
Montgomery398851
Out of TN382836
Unassigned38224
Madison369679
Bradley347923
Sullivan339546
Sevier324121
Washington324146
Blount319132
Maury313937
Robertson253741
Hamblen237943
Tipton226022
Dyer209627
Gibson208238
Hardeman182132
Coffee179920
Trousdale17517
Obion167820
Greene161851
Bedford161720
Anderson161114
Fayette160522
Dickson160419
Wayne15697
Loudon156610
McMinn156433
Cumberland156124
Lawrence152618
Jefferson149220
Weakley146725
Carter146532
Monroe139528
Warren138710
Henderson137925
Lauderdale136717
Hardin135219
Macon128625
Franklin124416
Roane12237
Haywood121027
Overton116512
Hawkins114224
White113314
Johnson11177
Carroll110525
McNairy109926
Marshall10859
Rhea106316
Cheatham100011
Bledsoe9994
Lake9753
Cocke96612
Smith96212
Giles92134
Campbell9118
Fentress8778
Lincoln8363
Crockett80320
Henry75610
Hickman75113
Marion7249
Chester71514
DeKalb69017
Decatur64811
Grainger5514
Grundy53511
Union5173
Claiborne5086
Polk48313
Jackson4345
Humphreys4244
Morgan4227
Houston39915
Benton3979
Cannon3962
Unicoi3842
Clay38314
Lewis3602
Scott3514
Sequatchie3294
Stewart3128
Meigs3005
Perry2611
Moore2542
Pickett2527
Van Buren1971
Hancock1133

Most Popular Stories

Community Events