Clear

The first firefighting robot in America is here -- and it has already helped fight a major fire in Los Angeles

Meet the Thermite RS3, the first firefighting robotic vehicle of its kind in the country. It can reach places where humans can't and made its debut at a fire in Los Angeles

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

A newly recruited firefighter in Los Angeles put out a major fire even before being formally introduced at a news conference. That new recruit is a robot.

The Thermite RS3, the first robotic firefighting vehicle in the United States, was scheduled to arrive at the news conference the morning of October 13, but it was diverted to a major emergency structure fire in the fashion district in Downtown Los Angeles earlier that day.

"It was exciting to see this unique piece of apparatus put into action on its first day in service," said Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott.

"What we had was a large one-story commercial building, it was housing piles of textiles, multiple rolls of fabric," Scott described. The Thermite RS3 helped push piles of smoldering wet debris, creating a path for the firefighters to operate safely.

"We got some dirt on the tires before the press conference," Scott added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is the first in the nation to add a robotic firefighting vehicle to its fleet. The roughly $277,000 purchase was made by the LAFD Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the department.

"It was about 6 to 8 months to get the fundraising done," said Liz Lin, the president of the LAFD Foundation. They used funds from larger grants provided by donors such as the Tides Foundation and the Musk Foundation, Lin told CNN.

The RS3 will be housed with the Urban Search and Rescue team at Fire Station 3 in Downtown Los Angeles and will be deployed to incidents using a trailer towed by a pickup truck, according to Scott.

Almost as big as a Smart car, but weighing 3,500 lbs, the RS3 has treads like a tank, a v-shaped plow capable of pushing debris -- including vehicles -- out of its way, and a winch that can pull up to 8,000 lbs, according to the LAFD. The frontal nozzle can shoot or spray either water or foam at 2,500 gallons per minute, Scott said. The vehicle, which is remote-controlled by trained firefighters, is equipped with cameras, he added.

The RS3 is manufactured by Howe & Howe, a subsidiary of Textron Systems specializing in advanced robotic land vehicles, including combat vehicles, according to their website.

"The sale and delivery of our Thermite RS3 to the Los Angeles Fire Department represents the first commercial robotic firefighting vehicle in the United States," Paul Ford, program manager at Textron Systems Corp./Howe & Howe Inc., said in a statement. "We continue to work with multiple other large municipalities within the United States regarding implementing this technology," Ford added.

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas decided to procure this new technology for the department after seeing a similar device in action during the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris last year, Scott explained.

The tool will be used in situations where risk to firefighters would be high, for example in the case of buildings that become structurally unstable, or when hazardous materials are involved.

"The point is we cannot afford to lose firefighters. We would much rather lose a piece of machinery, so we would put this into situations we would not put firefighters in due to significant hazards," Scott told CNN.

There have been at least 72 firefighter fatalities in 2020, according to the US Fire Administration. The National Fire Protection Association tallied more than 58,000 injuries to firefighters in the line of duty in 2018, their most up-to-date estimates. Of those injuries, more than 47,000 were connected to exposure to hazardous conditions, the report says.

Just last spring in Los Angeles, an explosion in a building downtown forced firefighters to walk through "a fireball," injuring 12 of them.

According to Scott, the RS3 will be important in many situations, including commercial fires, fires involving under-construction wood-framed structures, fuel tanker fires and auto storage fires.

The machine could assist during wildfires, pulling hoses up steep hillsides or protecting homes threatened by flames. It could also be used for large animal rescues, or in situations involving barricaded subjects, Scott explained.

The list of potential uses is "endless, and dependent upon imagination and need," he said.

"The important thing is that we are reducing risk to firefighters," Scott said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22563372
Mobile14335314
Tuscaloosa10023133
Montgomery9759196
Madison904893
Shelby709960
Lee644966
Baldwin640569
Marshall428248
Calhoun412759
Etowah405749
Morgan396833
Houston364632
DeKalb319628
Elmore310752
St. Clair282142
Limestone270828
Walker268892
Talladega258435
Cullman227623
Lauderdale208740
Autauga201029
Jackson200915
Franklin199731
Colbert192228
Russell19053
Dallas185627
Blount184824
Chilton181731
Escambia171328
Coffee16669
Covington166029
Dale163451
Pike130512
Chambers130143
Tallapoosa128686
Clarke127117
Marion104729
Butler99840
Barbour9889
Marengo97221
Winston90413
Geneva8417
Pickens80517
Lawrence80031
Randolph79814
Bibb79114
Hale74529
Cherokee72214
Clay71912
Lowndes70127
Henry6376
Bullock63517
Monroe6319
Washington62212
Crenshaw59330
Perry5806
Wilcox55912
Conecuh55713
Fayette55312
Cleburne5287
Macon52820
Sumter46721
Lamar4565
Choctaw38712
Greene33916
Coosa1973
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 233569

Reported Deaths: 2952
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34523553
Davidson29914326
Knox1193687
Hamilton11197103
Rutherford11090106
Williamson665649
Sumner5664107
Wilson443153
Putnam415653
Montgomery387251
Out of TN377535
Unassigned37264
Madison363079
Bradley343421
Sullivan324845
Sevier317321
Blount313932
Washington313244
Maury308135
Robertson249839
Hamblen233843
Tipton220622
Gibson205938
Dyer203726
Hardeman179532
Coffee177420
Trousdale17437
Obion164918
Bedford159620
Dickson157318
Fayette157022
Anderson156713
Greene156551
Wayne15657
Loudon155010
McMinn152232
Cumberland150124
Lawrence147918
Jefferson146619
Weakley144425
Carter142832
Monroe137027
Henderson136125
Warren135110
Hardin132219
Lauderdale131918
Macon126324
Franklin122816
Roane12017
Haywood119526
Overton113311
Johnson11067
Hawkins110524
White110214
Carroll109424
McNairy109126
Marshall10568
Rhea104916
Cheatham97311
Lake9703
Smith94713
Cocke92612
Bledsoe9244
Giles90134
Campbell8857
Fentress8618
Lincoln8142
Crockett78321
Henry74610
Hickman74413
Chester71314
Marion7089
DeKalb67716
Decatur62811
Grainger5394
Grundy5248
Claiborne5046
Union4992
Polk47413
Jackson4225
Humphreys4154
Morgan4116
Houston39215
Benton3919
Cannon3872
Clay37112
Unicoi3672
Lewis3522
Scott3324
Sequatchie3294
Stewart3117
Meigs2965
Pickett2495
Moore2452
Perry2081
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events