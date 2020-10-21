Wall Street really wants Congress to pass a stimulus package, but it's growing concerned

Not Available
Joe Biden has put an emphasis on the middle class in his economic plan, pledging to repeal President Donald Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy. Trump's major economic achievement as president was the 2017 tax cut, and he often points to the stock market as an economic indicator.
