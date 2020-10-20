Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor Tommy Battle announces death of Eula Battle, Huntsville's first lady Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

James Redford, filmmaker and son of Robert Redford, dies at 58

James Redford, son of actor and director Robert Redford, has died of bile duct cancer in his liver at 58.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 11:40 AM
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

James Redford, an activist, filmmaker and philanthropist, has died, a rep for his father, actor and director Robert Redford, confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

The younger Redford was 58.

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father," a statement provided to CNN from Robert Redford's publicist Cindi Berger read. "His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

James Redford's wife, Kyle, tweeted the news on Friday along with photos of him and their family.

"Jamie died today. We're heartbroken," she wrote. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many."

"He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together," the tweet went on to say. "I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

Kyle Redford told The Salt Lake Tribune her husband died of bile-duct cancer in his liver.

David James Redford, who was known as "Jamie," was the third of four children born to Robert Redford and his former wife, historian Lola Van Wagenen.

James Redford graduated with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and film from the University of Colorado-Boulder and a master's degree in literature from Northwestern University.

He and his father co-founded The Redford Center in 2005 which according to its site "uses impact-driven film and media to accelerate environmental and climate justice, solutions and repair."

The younger Redford served as the organization's chairman where he called on his skills as a writer, director and producer for film and television.

"I come from a long line of storytellers, so the idea of being compelled to make sense of things is essential to who I am and how I see the world," he said.

He wrote, directed and produced more than a dozen films, including the award-winning documentaries "Watershed," "Toxic Hot Seat" and "Mann v. Ford."

After undergoing two liver transplants, he launched the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, a nonprofit seeking to educate the public about the need for organ and tissue donation.

Redford reveled in his outreach.

"I just love meeting people and hearing their stories," he said. "Being in the documentary filmmaking world ensures your life is one long continuing education course. You're constantly learning more — not only about topics but also about human nature. And then to be able to apply a love of sound and vision into how you shape that content — that's the icing on the cake."

Author Amy Tan posted a tribute to Redford on her verified Facebook page Monday, saying she was "devastated" by her friend's death.

She said he had sent her a rough copy of his latest documentary "Where the Past Begins," but had grown concerned when she hadn't heard back from him when she emailed him.

Tan said she reached out to his wife, who told her Tan's email was the last he had read as his health was rapidly declining just before he died.

"I was sorry I could not give Jamie my fond farewell. But I now think it was unnecessary," Tan wrote. "I imagine Jamie felt as I do after turning in a manuscript. You hold your breath until you get the verdict. You suspect the worst. And when he received my enthusiastic response, I imagine he was happy and relieved, and could finally put aside uncertainty and let go of pain."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22400372
Mobile14282314
Tuscaloosa9983132
Montgomery9691196
Madison899992
Shelby703560
Lee643966
Baldwin637567
Marshall426748
Calhoun410259
Etowah402049
Morgan394532
Houston363132
DeKalb316727
Elmore309552
St. Clair279742
Limestone269227
Walker268092
Talladega255034
Cullman225823
Lauderdale206340
Autauga199928
Franklin199131
Jackson199114
Colbert190627
Russell19023
Dallas185227
Blount183823
Chilton180531
Escambia170928
Covington164729
Coffee16409
Dale162551
Pike130212
Chambers127343
Tallapoosa127286
Clarke126716
Marion104229
Butler99840
Barbour9819
Marengo96721
Winston89913
Geneva8337
Pickens80317
Randolph79514
Lawrence79230
Bibb78913
Hale74529
Cherokee71514
Clay70712
Lowndes69927
Bullock63517
Henry6316
Monroe6279
Washington62112
Crenshaw59030
Perry5796
Wilcox55712
Conecuh55413
Fayette54712
Macon52919
Cleburne5247
Sumter46421
Lamar4575
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 232061

Reported Deaths: 2922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34370552
Davidson29801325
Knox1183387
Hamilton11097102
Rutherford11031106
Williamson661848
Sumner5636107
Wilson440253
Putnam411053
Montgomery385751
Out of TN379435
Unassigned37653
Madison361378
Bradley340821
Sullivan318844
Sevier314920
Blount310231
Washington308043
Maury307435
Robertson248539
Hamblen232743
Tipton219222
Gibson205437
Dyer202326
Hardeman178732
Coffee176020
Trousdale17407
Obion163617
Bedford159020
Dickson156218
Wayne15607
Greene155650
Anderson155513
Loudon154010
Fayette152022
McMinn150832
Cumberland148924
Lawrence146217
Jefferson145818
Weakley143425
Carter141532
Henderson135425
Monroe134823
Warren13399
Hardin131319
Lauderdale130818
Macon125724
Franklin121115
Haywood119025
Roane11857
Overton111211
Johnson11046
Hawkins109923
Carroll109324
McNairy108825
White107614
Marshall10528
Rhea104816
Cheatham96911
Lake9683
Smith93313
Bledsoe9244
Cocke92212
Giles89234
Campbell8647
Fentress8497
Lincoln8012
Crockett76620
Henry74110
Hickman73913
Chester71214
Marion6999
DeKalb67216
Decatur62511
Grainger5314
Grundy5168
Claiborne4956
Union4932
Polk46913
Jackson4165
Humphreys4094
Morgan4086
Houston38914
Benton3879
Cannon3862
Unicoi3641
Clay36312
Lewis3502
Sequatchie3294
Scott3244
Stewart3087
Meigs2944
Moore2452
Pickett2445
Perry2041
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events