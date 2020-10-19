Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New York bars wedding of a Brooklyn rabbi's grandson expected to draw 10,000 people

The US continues to report an upward trend in new coronavirus cases as Dr. Michael Osterholm warns that the next 6-12 weeks could be the darkest period of the pandemic. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

A wedding at a Hasidic Jewish synagogue that was expected to draw up to 10,000 people has been barred by a New York state order, according to officials.

A grandson of the grand rebbe (rabbi) of Congregation Yetev Lev D'Satmar in Brooklyn planned to get married Monday, according to a statement attributed to the synagogue which CNN received from the Satmar Wedding Committee.

After an investigation into the planned wedding, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker on Friday signed a section 16 order barring the event, Beth Garvey, special counsel to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, confirmed at a press conference on Saturday.

"It was outside the target red, or orange or yellow cluster zone, but the information that our investigation revealed was that upwards of 10,000 individuals ... planned to attend," Garvey said.

Cuomo issued an executive order earlier this month that limits gatherings in houses of worship in New York City neighborhoods that have seen spikes in Covid-19 cases, including several with large Orthodox Jewish communities.

The order limits gatherings to no more than 25% capacity or a maximum of 10 people in red zone clusters, while those in the orange zone can operate at up to 33% capacity with a maximum of 25 people. Houses of worship in a yellow zone may operate at up to 50% capacity.

Orthodox Jewish groups filed lawsuits to block the executive order, but a federal judge ruled against one Orthodox organization which sought a temporary restraining order to block the new restrictions. The group, Agudath Israel of America, filed an appeal to the ruling on Monday.

Members of New York City's Orthodox Jewish community have held protests in Brooklyn in response to the new coronavirus-related restrictions.

At a press conference on Sunday, Cuomo said a big wedding "isn't on the top list of concerns."

"You can't have a wedding now with thousands of people," said Cuomo. "There is no safe way to do that. We know that. We know that a party with a hundred people has generated issues.''

"My suggestion: Have a small wedding this year. Next year, have a big wedding. Invite me, I'll come.''

The synagogue released a statement on Sunday saying that "the wedding will not be held as planned" and will only be attended by "close family members." Others hoping to participate in the wedding can do so virtually, according to a statement.

"The unwarranted attacks on this event, originated by those besmirching the community, are detached from the facts," said Chaim Jacobowitz, the synagogue's secretary, in the statement. "It's sad that nobody verified our plans before attacking us."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the state and the city worked together to raise concerns about the wedding.

"The good news is that the decision was made by the folks who are putting together the wedding to have that much smaller service and do the rest virtually," said de Blasio.

When asked if there will be a police presence at the wedding, de Blasio said the city "will have a backup plan ready for sure."

"But I am heartened by the fact that the message was heard, that it's not business as usual, that we're dealing with a crisis and we cannot let this coronavirus spread further," de Blasio said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 152272

Reported Deaths: 2621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22300372
Mobile14273314
Tuscaloosa9886132
Montgomery9615196
Madison895192
Shelby700260
Lee643066
Baldwin636967
Marshall425348
Calhoun408459
Etowah399149
Morgan393232
Houston362332
DeKalb313326
Elmore308152
St. Clair276742
Limestone268327
Walker264192
Talladega253634
Cullman223923
Lauderdale204340
Autauga198928
Franklin198131
Jackson197914
Russell18993
Colbert188927
Dallas184527
Blount182723
Chilton178731
Escambia170328
Covington164429
Coffee16299
Dale161551
Pike130112
Tallapoosa126986
Chambers126643
Clarke126116
Marion103929
Butler99640
Barbour9819
Marengo96421
Winston88613
Geneva8297
Pickens79317
Randolph79314
Lawrence78830
Bibb78513
Hale73729
Cherokee71414
Clay70312
Lowndes69827
Bullock63417
Henry6286
Monroe6259
Washington62012
Crenshaw58830
Perry5796
Conecuh55413
Wilcox55412
Fayette54012
Macon52819
Cleburne5207
Sumter46421
Lamar4555
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 228744

Reported Deaths: 2909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33996551
Davidson29425325
Knox1167986
Hamilton10983102
Rutherford10866106
Williamson648448
Sumner5551107
Wilson431853
Putnam407952
Montgomery378451
Out of TN361834
Madison359978
Unassigned35753
Bradley336821
Sevier312420
Sullivan310344
Blount306731
Washington299143
Maury297635
Robertson246239
Hamblen231643
Tipton217122
Gibson203537
Dyer199526
Hardeman177332
Trousdale17277
Coffee172020
Obion163017
Bedford157320
Wayne15537
Anderson154413
Dickson153518
Loudon152510
Fayette150521
Greene149249
Cumberland147724
McMinn147132
Jefferson144518
Lawrence142917
Weakley142925
Carter139832
Henderson134625
Warren13269
Monroe131923
Hardin130219
Lauderdale129218
Macon125524
Franklin119015
Haywood118325
Roane11696
Overton110611
Carroll108624
McNairy108325
Hawkins108023
Johnson10786
White107014
Marshall10238
Rhea102016
Lake9623
Cheatham95511
Smith93013
Bledsoe9174
Cocke91312
Giles88031
Campbell8497
Fentress8467
Lincoln7942
Crockett75120
Henry73610
Hickman72713
Chester71014
Marion6849
DeKalb66916
Decatur62011
Grainger5264
Grundy5048
Claiborne4926
Union4902
Polk46013
Jackson4155
Morgan4046
Humphreys4024
Benton3829
Cannon3812
Houston37914
Clay3629
Unicoi3461
Lewis3292
Sequatchie3214
Scott3144
Stewart3057
Meigs2904
Moore2412
Pickett2405
Perry1961
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events