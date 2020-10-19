Clear

This company thinks its plastic alternative can help solve climate change

Newlight Technologies has developed an innovative, biodegradable plastic alternative that can capture greenhouse gases and won't pollute our oceans. It's called AirCarbon.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

For companies around the world and across industries, sustainability has rapidly gone from a nice-to-have to a business imperative. Global brands including Amazon, McDonald's, Ikea and General Motors have announced ambitious plans to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce carbon emissions and otherwise shrink their environmental footprint in various ways.

Newlight Technologies hopes to speed up that process with a biodegradable material that can be molded like plastic.

The California-based company has spent more than a decade developing a material it calls AirCarbon, which it says functions exactly like plastic but is completely biodegradable.

Newlight developed the material using microorganisms found in the ocean that feed on methane and carbon dioxide — two greenhouse gases among the biggest contributors to climate change. The organisms turn those gasses into a natural polymer that can be shaped or molded just like plastic.

"We call that AirCarbon because it's air and carbon dissolved in water," CEO Mark Herrema told CNN's Rachel Crane. "We have this pure white powder that we can then melt and form in all kinds of parts and pieces."

The company's new production facility in Huntington Beach is filled with large saltwater tanks that recreate ocean conditions, allowing the organisms to replicate the process of making the polymer from which AirCarbon can be extracted.

Food and fashion

Newlight recently began rolling out its first set of products made from the material, launching two retail brands aimed at two of the world's most polluting industries. Its foodware brand, Restore, sells biodegradable straws and cutlery, while its fashion brand Covalent sells handbags, wallets and sunglasses.

And because the process of developing AirCarbon uses gasses from the atmosphere, the products are carbon negative, meaning they take out more pollutants than they use. Newlight has received carbon negative certifications for its products from independent third parties, including the UK-based Carbon Trust and environmental certification firm SCS Global Services. It has also been recognized for environmentally friendly innovations by US regulators such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Newlight is also trying to let customers know exactly how much carbon the product they just bought is eliminating. The company has partnered with IBM to use its blockchain technology to track every step of the manufacturing process and its carbon footprint.

"Most people want to do something good, right? And the problem has been a lack of information," Herrema said. "When you go up and you look at buying that t-shirt, you don't know that there's 700 liters of water that was used just to make that t-shirt. If you knew that this one was 700 liters and this one was seven, that may impact your decision making. So we want to do the same thing on the carbon side."

Scaling up

Newlight's biggest challenge will likely be scaling up production fast enough to keep prices down. Its current product offerings range from a cutlery set for $6.99 to a handbag for $520 — a little costlier than some traditional equivalents currently available on the market.

The company has just the one facility, which makes enough AirCarbon products to remove the equivalent of 100 million pounds of carbon dioxide per year — which Herrema says is roughly equivalent to taking 6,000 cars off the road. But his goal is to build more facilities as quickly as possible and eventually increase that number to 20 billion pounds, which he says is how much plastic ends up in the ocean each year.

"If you really want to have a massive impact on the environment, you have to focus on performance and you have to focus on price and you have to focus on scalability," he said. "Otherwise, it's just a good idea, and that's not good enough."

The retail brands are only a small part of Newlight's strategy. Replacing virtually all the plastic in the world will involve getting the multinational companies that use it to sign on. Herrema says the company is in talks to partner with other brands.

"What we hear from brands is: 'Hey, if there's a solution, we want to adopt it,' because they want to get rid of plastics as badly as anybody else," he added.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated AirCarbon's characteristics. It biodegrades in the ocean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 152272

Reported Deaths: 2621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22300372
Mobile14273314
Tuscaloosa9886132
Montgomery9615196
Madison895192
Shelby700260
Lee643066
Baldwin636967
Marshall425348
Calhoun408459
Etowah399149
Morgan393232
Houston362332
DeKalb313326
Elmore308152
St. Clair276742
Limestone268327
Walker264192
Talladega253634
Cullman223923
Lauderdale204340
Autauga198928
Franklin198131
Jackson197914
Russell18993
Colbert188927
Dallas184527
Blount182723
Chilton178731
Escambia170328
Covington164429
Coffee16299
Dale161551
Pike130112
Tallapoosa126986
Chambers126643
Clarke126116
Marion103929
Butler99640
Barbour9819
Marengo96421
Winston88613
Geneva8297
Pickens79317
Randolph79314
Lawrence78830
Bibb78513
Hale73729
Cherokee71414
Clay70312
Lowndes69827
Bullock63417
Henry6286
Monroe6259
Washington62012
Crenshaw58830
Perry5796
Conecuh55413
Wilcox55412
Fayette54012
Macon52819
Cleburne5207
Sumter46421
Lamar4555
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 228744

Reported Deaths: 2909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33996551
Davidson29425325
Knox1167986
Hamilton10983102
Rutherford10866106
Williamson648448
Sumner5551107
Wilson431853
Putnam407952
Montgomery378451
Out of TN361834
Madison359978
Unassigned35753
Bradley336821
Sevier312420
Sullivan310344
Blount306731
Washington299143
Maury297635
Robertson246239
Hamblen231643
Tipton217122
Gibson203537
Dyer199526
Hardeman177332
Trousdale17277
Coffee172020
Obion163017
Bedford157320
Wayne15537
Anderson154413
Dickson153518
Loudon152510
Fayette150521
Greene149249
Cumberland147724
McMinn147132
Jefferson144518
Lawrence142917
Weakley142925
Carter139832
Henderson134625
Warren13269
Monroe131923
Hardin130219
Lauderdale129218
Macon125524
Franklin119015
Haywood118325
Roane11696
Overton110611
Carroll108624
McNairy108325
Hawkins108023
Johnson10786
White107014
Marshall10238
Rhea102016
Lake9623
Cheatham95511
Smith93013
Bledsoe9174
Cocke91312
Giles88031
Campbell8497
Fentress8467
Lincoln7942
Crockett75120
Henry73610
Hickman72713
Chester71014
Marion6849
DeKalb66916
Decatur62011
Grainger5264
Grundy5048
Claiborne4926
Union4902
Polk46013
Jackson4155
Morgan4046
Humphreys4024
Benton3829
Cannon3812
Houston37914
Clay3629
Unicoi3461
Lewis3292
Sequatchie3214
Scott3144
Stewart3057
Meigs2904
Moore2412
Pickett2405
Perry1961
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events