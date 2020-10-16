Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald Trump's horrifying QAnon dodge

Article Image

At a town hall hosted by NBC, President Donald Trump doubled down his refusal to denounce QAnon, a group that promotes debunked conspiracy theories about a satanic pedophilia ring involving Democrats, saying that he's never heard of them.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

What was the most alarming part of President Donald Trump's Thursday night town hall event?

The moment when he not only refused to denounce, but actually appeared to defend QAnon, a collective of conspiracists so extreme in its beliefs that one shudders to hear what its followers think.

When a group of people believe conspiracy theories so outlandish that one can't imagine anyone taking them seriously, it's tempting to laugh and then ignore them. But the once-obscure QAnon, a movement sprung from the internet and identified by the FBI as a domestic terrorist threat, has grown so much and so fast, and spread its bizarre ideology so widely and forcefully, that the time for laughing has ended.

NBC Town Hall moderator Savannah Guthrie asked Trump if he would "disavow QAnon in its entirety." Instead, Trump falsely said "I know nothing about QAnon," adding, "I do know they are very much against pedophilia."

Fanatically devoted to President Donald Trump, the QAnon faithful believe -- baselessly -- that the world is run by a globalist cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals controlled by the "deep state," Hillary Clinton, the Dalai Lama, Pope Francis, and Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and others.

According to QAnon's creed, these malevolent powers traffic and imprison children, sexually abusing them and drinking their blood, which supposedly contains a life-extending substance. In their absurd mythology, which they take literally, Trump is the superhero, here to save the children from the Satanists in a secret war.

If you find it incredible, wait for the really shocking part: Hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of people, in the US and around the world, have become followers of QAnon.

The poison is not just spreading here. When US troops arrived in Germany for NATO exercises earlier this year, QAnon believers claimed it was a covert operation by Trump to liberate Germany from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The QAnon conspiracy theories are direct descendants of medieval antisemitic libels. As historians and extremism scholars have explained, lies about global-dominating, blood-drinking Jews have been the recipe, the fuel, that has made antisemitic fires burn over the centuries; all the way to the raging inferno of the Holocaust. QAnon is a 21st century version of a Nazi cult, according to genocide prevention experts.

In the United States, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has promoted QAnon theories, won the August primary runoff in Georgia's deep red 14th district, and is expected to soon be elected to Congress. Republican leaders initially distanced themselves, but Trump praised her effusively, calling her, "A future Republican star," who is "strong on everything." A pariah no more, she endorsed on Thursday Kelly Loeffler, a current interim senator in Georgia, in Loeffler's bid to win the seat she holds. Loeffler enthusiastically accepted, giving QAnon legitimacy in the Senate.

Earlier this month, the House overwhelmingly condemned QAnon. Interestingly, 17 Republicans rejected the resolution. This, despite the fact that last year the FBI alerted field offices, specifically mentioning QAnon as part of the growing threat of "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists."

Many first heard about QAnon in the Pizzagate incident, in December 2016, when a North Carolina follower drove to Washington on a mission to use his AR-15 rifle to free children supposedly imprisoned by Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in the basement of a pizzeria. The restaurant didn't even have a basement.

The QAnon conspiracy holds Trump almost as an object of religious devotion. But as with Guthrie at Thursday's Town Hall, Trump played coy for reporters in August when asked about QAnon. "I don't know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate," he said. "I've heard these are people that love our country."

When a reporter asked, "QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behind that?" Trump replied, "Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?" adding, to the delight of QAnon followers, "And we are actually, we're saving the world," from its problems.

QAnon started in the bowels of the Internet, on far-right message boards, where Q, supposedly a government official with top security clearance, revealed select secrets. But its numbers have exploded as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The anxiety and uncertainty around the pandemic turned into a super-spreader of the QAnon infection, as hundreds of millions of people stayed home, on line, fearing for their jobs and their health, and hearing conflicting information -- particularly in the United States, and often from the President -- about the seriousness of the disease that upended their lives.

And QAnon has latched on to the crisis, blaming the "elites" -- from the World Health Organization, a favorite Trump target, to vaccine manufacturers. Anti-vaxxers jumped on the bandwagon, and social media, particularly Facebook, turbocharged the message.

Facebook recently conducted an internal investigation that found thousands of groups and pages supporting the QAnon theory, with millions of followers, according to documents obtained by NBC News. And European investigators have found hundreds of thousands of pages originating in more than 70 countries.

Last week, three years after QAnon emerged, Facebook finally decided to shut down any pages and groups associated with it. But the pathogen has already escaped the lab.

The libel has traveled back to its birthplace. Data scientists, intelligence experts, and extremist watchdogs who follow the spread say far-right extremists in Germany, among whom the conspiracy theory carries a familiar antisemitic ring, have taken to QAnon with gusto. By some estimates, some 200,000 Germans have joined, with other groups emerging in the Netherlands, the Balkans and across Britain.

The pandemic, the economic dislocation and the discrediting of the mainstream media all offer the perfect medium, the ideal conditions for QAnon to continue growing beyond its early petri dish.

QAnon's beliefs are absurd. But, again, there is nothing funny here.

Much of its frictionless spread has been over social media, which bears a great responsibility to eradicate it from its platforms. Law enforcement officials must raise its level of alert and cooperate with other governments to prevent it from becoming an even greater danger. And everyone -- consumers, voters and citizens -- must keep a watchful eye.

Reject anyone who promotes and defends these conspiracy theories. Enlighten those starting to come under its spell, and demand that elected leaders unequivocally declare that these conspiracy theories are fictional garbage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 148659

Reported Deaths: 2590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21897364
Mobile14120313
Tuscaloosa9702130
Montgomery9453195
Madison874288
Shelby685360
Lee636766
Baldwin628566
Marshall419447
Calhoun394959
Etowah389648
Morgan380032
Houston355929
Elmore302852
DeKalb299626
St. Clair267642
Limestone260527
Walker260291
Talladega247334
Cullman216823
Lauderdale197439
Autauga194928
Franklin192831
Jackson190113
Russell18743
Colbert185127
Dallas184127
Blount176823
Chilton175631
Escambia169127
Covington160429
Coffee15889
Dale158051
Pike128812
Chambers126043
Tallapoosa124585
Clarke123616
Marion103229
Butler98240
Barbour9659
Marengo92821
Winston86513
Geneva8107
Randolph76614
Bibb76113
Pickens76117
Lawrence75930
Hale72629
Cherokee69614
Lowndes68727
Clay67412
Bullock62817
Monroe6189
Henry6156
Washington61312
Perry5776
Crenshaw57330
Wilcox55412
Conecuh55013
Fayette52511
Macon52119
Cleburne4896
Sumter46121
Lamar4293
Choctaw37912
Greene32815
Coosa1913
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 222827

Reported Deaths: 2864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33443547
Davidson28895324
Knox1138984
Hamilton10785101
Rutherford10637105
Williamson627447
Sumner5428106
Wilson417652
Putnam394851
Montgomery367851
Out of TN347233
Madison346878
Unassigned34373
Bradley330621
Sevier304420
Blount297431
Sullivan291442
Maury287434
Washington285542
Robertson241939
Hamblen227143
Tipton212322
Gibson199736
Dyer187424
Hardeman173332
Trousdale17177
Coffee166819
Obion158018
Bedford154819
Wayne15467
Loudon149810
Dickson148718
Anderson148613
Fayette145321
Cumberland144624
Greene143548
McMinn140632
Weakley140023
Jefferson139318
Lawrence136817
Carter135932
Henderson133524
Warren12829
Monroe126321
Hardin124519
Lauderdale123217
Macon123123
Franklin116914
Haywood116925
Roane11236
Carroll107224
Johnson10606
McNairy105825
Overton105511
Hawkins103923
White103214
Rhea99816
Marshall9878
Lake9543
Cheatham92710
Smith90712
Bledsoe9064
Cocke87812
Giles85030
Fentress8125
Campbell7866
Lincoln7632
Crockett71519
Hickman71113
Henry70810
Chester70313
DeKalb65316
Marion6529
Decatur60711
Grainger4974
Claiborne4876
Grundy4838
Union4742
Polk45113
Jackson4035
Morgan3916
Humphreys3774
Houston37314
Benton3709
Cannon3662
Clay3517
Unicoi3301
Sequatchie3014
Lewis3002
Scott2993
Stewart2977
Meigs2694
Moore2281
Pickett2203
Van Buren1861
Perry1761
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events