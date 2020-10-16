Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 16: Town halls, Covid-19, economy, Mueller, Brexit

For more than three years, federal prosecutors investigated whether money flowing through an Egyptian state-owned bank could have backed millions of dollars Donald Trump donated to his own campaign days before he won the 2016 election, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What will winter weather look like in your area this year? It depends on how it's affected by La Niña, the climate phenomenon marked by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Town halls

President Trump and Joe Biden held concurrent town halls on two different networks last night. In Trump's appearance, he continued to downplay the coronavirus and said, without evidence, that ballots with his name on them had been found in garbage cans. He also refused to condemn QAnon, the false conspiracy theory linking Democratic leaders with a satanic pedophile ring. When asked about his recent retweet of a claim that Osama Bin Laden isn't actually dead, he said "People can decide for themselves." Moderator Savannah Guthrie clashed with the President on several occasions, and told him his claims sounded like "somebody's crazy uncle." During Biden's town hall, the former Vice President discussed policies aimed at helping Black Americans in response to a question from a skeptical constituent. Biden didn't clarify his position on the push by some progressives to add seats to the Supreme Court, a notion known as court packing, but he said he would do so before the election.

2. Coronavirus 

The US is approaching 8 million cumulative coronavirus cases and averaging more than 50,000 new infections a day, a sign that the difficult winter so many health experts have predicted is already approaching. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he was in intensive care for seven days while he fought the virus. And, contrary to President Trump's claims about Covid-19, he said his experience should show that people need to take the situation very seriously. Meanwhile, a big global study by the World Health Organization concluded remdesivir, the experimental antiviral drug, has little to no effect on the recovery of hospitalized coronavirus patients. WHO called the results "disappointing."

3. Economy 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but quashed the Trump Administration's hopes for a big stimulus proposal before election day. McConnell, who favors a pared-down approach to coronavirus aid, said he will not consider any stimulus package over $1.8 trillion. However, the ongoing stimulus stalemate is pushing more people into poverty. Stimulus measures in the early days of the pandemic helped bring the poverty rate down from 11% in February to 9.3% in June. However, continued economic woes have brought the rate back up to 11.1%. Jobless claims are ticking back up, too. About 898,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

4. Mueller investigation 

CNN has revealed the existence of a years-long investigation into whether money flowing through an Egyptian state-owned bank could have backed a donation President Trump made to his own campaign in 2016. The three-year probe -- which included a subpoena fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court  -- was kept ultra secretive, and could have had national security and diplomatic implications if revealed at the time. Federal prosecutors closed the investigation without bringing any charges, but its existence provides a new understanding of law enforcement's suspicions of foreign interference in the 2016 election. There are still unanswered questions, however, as Mueller's office and subsequent prosecutors never gained a complete understanding of the President's financial ties.

5. Brexit 

Trade talks between the UK and the European Union didn't go anywhere this week. The UK's government was hoping for an agreement by the middle of October so businesses could prepare for the final Brexit transition deadline at the end of the year, but that deadline has come and gone. The EU has offered to continue talks, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may decide to walk away from the table instead. If he does, it could cost the UK's economy -- already floundering due to the pandemic -- $25 billion next year. A limited free trade agreement with the EU could mitigate some of that damage.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter was out for a while yesterday

When Twitter's down, what are people supposed to do with all of their opinions?

Amazon just had its biggest Prime Day ever, but they're not hyping it up

You know who we want to hype up? The warehouse workers and delivery drivers who make it happen.

NordicTrack owner sues Peloton for allegedly stealing bike features

Things are heating up in the at-home cycling community.

Now you can hum to search Google for songs you can't remember

Finally, the days of torturous, half-forgotten earworms are over!

Empty streets during coronavirus restrictions make spies' jobs harder, says MI5 chief

We bet you never even thought about this bizarre consequence. And we bet you can't stop thinking about it now.

TODAY'S NUMBER

>17 Million

That's how many people have already voted, according to official tallies, and Election Day is still more than two weeks away.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Any wait time that exceeds this half-hour standard is an indication that something is amiss and that corrective measures should be deployed."

A 2014 report by a presidential election commission that recommended voters should never have to wait longer than 30 minutes to cast their ballot. Hours-long lines and technical difficulties mean millions will wait far longer than that this year.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A reverse mermaid sings "Part of Your World"

Have a great weekend, folks.

(Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 148659

Reported Deaths: 2590
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21897364
Mobile14120313
Tuscaloosa9702130
Montgomery9453195
Madison874288
Shelby685360
Lee636766
Baldwin628566
Marshall419447
Calhoun394959
Etowah389648
Morgan380032
Houston355929
Elmore302852
DeKalb299626
St. Clair267642
Limestone260527
Walker260291
Talladega247334
Cullman216823
Lauderdale197439
Autauga194928
Franklin192831
Jackson190113
Russell18743
Colbert185127
Dallas184127
Blount176823
Chilton175631
Escambia169127
Covington160429
Coffee15889
Dale158051
Pike128812
Chambers126043
Tallapoosa124585
Clarke123616
Marion103229
Butler98240
Barbour9659
Marengo92821
Winston86513
Geneva8107
Randolph76614
Bibb76113
Pickens76117
Lawrence75930
Hale72629
Cherokee69614
Lowndes68727
Clay67412
Bullock62817
Monroe6189
Henry6156
Washington61312
Perry5776
Crenshaw57330
Wilcox55412
Conecuh55013
Fayette52511
Macon52119
Cleburne4896
Sumter46121
Lamar4293
Choctaw37912
Greene32815
Coosa1913
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 222827

Reported Deaths: 2864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33443547
Davidson28895324
Knox1138984
Hamilton10785101
Rutherford10637105
Williamson627447
Sumner5428106
Wilson417652
Putnam394851
Montgomery367851
Out of TN347233
Madison346878
Unassigned34373
Bradley330621
Sevier304420
Blount297431
Sullivan291442
Maury287434
Washington285542
Robertson241939
Hamblen227143
Tipton212322
Gibson199736
Dyer187424
Hardeman173332
Trousdale17177
Coffee166819
Obion158018
Bedford154819
Wayne15467
Loudon149810
Dickson148718
Anderson148613
Fayette145321
Cumberland144624
Greene143548
McMinn140632
Weakley140023
Jefferson139318
Lawrence136817
Carter135932
Henderson133524
Warren12829
Monroe126321
Hardin124519
Lauderdale123217
Macon123123
Franklin116914
Haywood116925
Roane11236
Carroll107224
Johnson10606
McNairy105825
Overton105511
Hawkins103923
White103214
Rhea99816
Marshall9878
Lake9543
Cheatham92710
Smith90712
Bledsoe9064
Cocke87812
Giles85030
Fentress8125
Campbell7866
Lincoln7632
Crockett71519
Hickman71113
Henry70810
Chester70313
DeKalb65316
Marion6529
Decatur60711
Grainger4974
Claiborne4876
Grundy4838
Union4742
Polk45113
Jackson4035
Morgan3916
Humphreys3774
Houston37314
Benton3709
Cannon3662
Clay3517
Unicoi3301
Sequatchie3014
Lewis3002
Scott2993
Stewart2977
Meigs2694
Moore2281
Pickett2203
Van Buren1861
Perry1761
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events