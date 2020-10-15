Clear

'Unbelievable': Justin Thomas praises Bryson DeChambeau's remarkable transformation and success

Former world No. 1 Justin Thomas says that, although competitive golf has resumed following the hiatus because of the pandemic, golfers are "very lucky" to continue playing while others are having a hard time.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Patrick Snell and Ben Morse, CNN

Like many in the golf world, he had his doubts at first but now he's a believer.

Former world No.1 Justin Thomas was skeptical of the revolutionary methods Bryson DeChambeau adopted in his search for success.

Dubbed 'The Scientist' due to his willingness to test his boundaries and trial new technology, DeChambeau returned to the golf course following the coronavirus hiatus 40 pounds heavier having spent hours in the gym. It was a weight gain that allowed him to hit the ball even further -- DeChambeau comfortably leads the PGA Tour's driving distance rankings.

The revamp reaped immediate rewards for the American, as he won his maiden major, romping to a six-shot victory at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York last month.

DeChambeau's success and transformation is described by Thomas as "unbelievable."

"I'm the first to admit that I didn't think it was going to work that well and I didn't necessarily agree with what he was doing," Thomas told CNN Sport's Patrick Snell.

"But he's proven it. He's just won a major at one of the hardest golf courses in the world," added Thomas, who has also been impressed by DeChambeau's putting.

"As far as he hits it, as strong as he's gotten, as much weight as he's put on, he putts the c**p out of it to be perfectly honest.

"He's getting some of us out here to try to find that extra gear. He's going to continue to work hard and try to get stronger."

Thomas is also conscious of getting "stronger," but he's taking it step-by-step.

"You just hope that he [DeChambeua] doesn't hurt himself like a lot of, I guess, other people have trying to get stronger and get fit. But I know that's what I'm doing. I'm trying to get stronger. But most importantly, I'm trying to continue to play injury free."

READ: The future of golf could be shorter than you think

Golf without fans

2020 has been an extraordinary year for golf. Having had to postpone all tournaments for three months, competitive action has returned but without fans.

The absence of the energy that spectators bring to tournaments is the "hardest part" of playing in the Covid-19 era, according to Thomas.

"We're so fortunate to get to do what we love to do," the 2017 PGA Championship winner explained. "We're getting to do our job still. We're getting to play competitively.

"We have it so much better than a lot of people do and myself and a lot of us, all of us don't take that for granted. And the fact of not being able to play in front of fans, although it's a bummer, things could be exponentially worse.

"So we don't take it for granted. We were happy to be able to do what we love and hopefully bring joy to people at home watching, because that's something that I think we all can't get enough of this year."

For Thomas, the 2020 PGA Tour season has been one of his more productive. He won three events, finished second in two -- including the season-ending Tour Championship -- and third in another.

His most recent victory came at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August. But the pandemic has taught the 27-year-old Thomas to "appreciate things more."

"I'm so incredibly lucky. And to get to do what I love to do and again, to continue to do what I love to do, I mean, there's so many people out there, even not in Covid times, that don't get the luxury of a lot of things that I and we get to do.

"And during all this and with small businesses struggling and people around the world having a hard time, especially in our country. But I try to get better and I hope I have gotten better of just being more appreciative of what I have. And you never want a pandemic like this to be able to do that but, unfortunately, it's happened and hopefully that's come from it."

READ: 'One in a million' golfer Brendan Lawlor blazing a trail for others to follow

Goal setting

Thomas was speaking to CNN Sport ahead of the 2020 edition of the CJ Cup, which has a total purse or $9.75 million. Last year, he won his second CJ Cup title, an event that was first played in October 2017.

Normally played at the Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island, South Korea, this year's edition was moved to Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada because of the pandemic.

"I have set my goals. I actually set them on the flight out here. Usually I would have done it before the U.S. Open, but it was such a quick turnaround, to be perfectly honest, I just completely forgot."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Although he admits it is a shame that he won't be able to defend his crown at a course where he's had "a lot of success," Thomas says going with the flow is what he's learnt to do in this extraordinary year.

"I think that's something that we're all learning this year, is that you have to make the best with the situation that you have. And the PGA Tour has done an unbelievable job of that this entire year. And Shadow Creek as a backup is about as good as it gets."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147745

Reported Deaths: 2549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21746362
Mobile14056312
Tuscaloosa9651128
Montgomery9399194
Madison867883
Shelby680459
Lee634664
Baldwin627066
Marshall418246
Calhoun392257
Etowah386946
Morgan375732
Houston353725
Elmore300951
DeKalb294224
St. Clair264741
Walker259091
Limestone257425
Talladega245433
Cullman213221
Lauderdale195038
Autauga192828
Franklin191630
Jackson187613
Russell18683
Colbert184027
Dallas183726
Blount175023
Chilton174031
Escambia168727
Covington158529
Coffee15687
Dale156450
Pike128412
Chambers125643
Tallapoosa123685
Clarke122916
Marion102529
Butler97740
Barbour9509
Marengo91021
Winston85613
Geneva8067
Randolph76113
Lawrence74828
Pickens74715
Bibb74413
Hale71429
Cherokee68714
Lowndes68527
Clay66711
Bullock62816
Monroe6159
Henry6115
Washington61112
Perry5756
Crenshaw57430
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Fayette52010
Macon52018
Cleburne4836
Sumter45921
Lamar4263
Choctaw37712
Greene32915
Coosa1903
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 220538

Reported Deaths: 2828
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33288545
Davidson28717323
Knox1125783
Hamilton10730100
Rutherford10570104
Williamson619447
Sumner5360105
Wilson415552
Putnam389951
Montgomery362350
Madison343276
Out of TN339831
Unassigned33876
Bradley327920
Sevier300619
Blount294731
Maury285834
Sullivan283040
Washington280142
Robertson240139
Hamblen225441
Tipton211322
Gibson198233
Dyer184024
Hardeman172732
Trousdale17177
Coffee163018
Obion155518
Wayne15467
Bedford153619
Loudon14839
Dickson147217
Anderson146313
Fayette143221
Cumberland142724
Weakley139423
Greene138348
Jefferson138017
McMinn137031
Carter133932
Lawrence133217
Henderson132724
Warren12529
Hardin124019
Monroe123921
Macon121423
Lauderdale120616
Haywood115925
Franklin115414
Roane11116
Carroll106324
Johnson10506
McNairy104824
Overton10328
Hawkins101623
White101413
Rhea98816
Marshall9686
Lake9523
Cheatham91210
Bledsoe9014
Smith89612
Cocke87011
Giles82431
Fentress8025
Campbell7475
Lincoln7452
Hickman71013
Chester69913
Crockett69919
Henry69710
DeKalb64516
Marion6409
Decatur60011
Grainger4914
Claiborne4845
Union4702
Grundy4678
Polk44813
Jackson3995
Morgan3806
Houston37014
Benton3689
Humphreys3674
Cannon3612
Clay3446
Unicoi3091
Lewis2942
Scott2943
Stewart2946
Sequatchie2893
Meigs2654
Moore2271
Pickett2183
Van Buren1851
Perry1751
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events