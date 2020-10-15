Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 15: Coronavirus, Election, Supreme Court, Banks, China

With less than three weeks until the presidential election, the Trump-Biden battle is intensifying in key states, including Pennsylvania. CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash reports.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Have you washed your hands yet today? It's Global Handwashing Day, and it's more important than ever to keep your paws clean.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Some European countries are reporting record high Covid-19 cases, prompting leaders to choose between two drastic solutions. Limiting local restrictions would help keep economies open but might not stop another wave of the virus. A short national lockdown may be safer, according to health experts, but that could shock economies once again. The UK's Boris Johnson is one of the leaders trying to avoid the latter. In the US, the Trump Administration has indicated it is open to natural herd immunity as a way to beat coronavirus -- an option that experts say could be disastrous. Under most estimates, that would mean about 70% of the population would have to catch the disease.

2. Election 2020

NBC is getting grief for scheduling its town hall with President Trump this evening at the same time as Joe Biden's on ABC. Remember, Trump's coronavirus diagnosis led to the second debate being canceled, and the Trump campaign rejected the suggestion of a virtual contest. The dueling town halls will air at 8 p.m. ET. As early voting continues, states are already smashing records. Harris County, Texas, set a second-day voting record and California has received 10 times as many ballots as it did this time during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, says he will not support President Trump's reelection bid.

3. Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced the Senate Judiciary Committee one last time before her likely Senate confirmation in two weeks. While she again declined to say outright  how she would rule on specific cases once on the bench, Barrett and her Republican supporters promoted the idea that she would not be in favor of dismantling the Affordable Care Act or rolling back cases that define a constitutional right to contraceptives. During a testy exchange with Senator Kamala Harris about voting rights, Barrett declined to say whether she believes voter discrimination still exists in America. Today, the committee will hold the fourth day of the hearings, with testimony from outside witnesses for and against Barrett's confirmation.

4. Banks

The International Monetary Fund is predicting a long and uneven recovery from the pandemic, but some banks are still winning big. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reported huge third-quarter gains, nearly doubling its profits to $3.6 billion. JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock also had big quarters. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is facing a different kind of problem. The bank has fired more than 100 employees for misrepresenting themselves to obtain money from a relief fund for small businesses. Those actions could amount to defrauding the US Small Business Administration. In September, JPMorgan said it was investigating whether employees abused Paycheck Protection Program loans and other pandemic relief programs.

5. China 

China's President Xi Jinping has told troops to put their minds on "preparing for war." He made the alarming comments during a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong. China and Washington are on especially shaky ground due to disagreements over Taiwan and the coronavirus pandemic. The White House recently announced it was planning to move ahead with the sale of three advanced weapon systems to Taiwan, bringing the US even closer, diplomatically, with the island country. Since China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, the weapons deal has definitely raised their hackles.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here are the winners from last night's Billboard Music Awards

It was a good night to be Post Malone.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19

And the Florida-LSU game is postponed because of Covid cases at UF, so the SEC is just a mess right now.

NFL cancels Pro Bowl for first time since 1949

Woe is football.

Minnesota man wins the 'Super Bowl of Pumpkins' with 2,350-pound pumpkin named The Tiger King

We are witnessing true greatness.

Dunkin' is debuting a new spooky spicy ghost pepper donut

If it has the word "donut" in it, we'll try it.

TODAY'S NUMBER

5.1 million

That's about how many people across the US won't be able to vote in the 2020 election due to a felony conviction, according to a new study from the Sentencing Project.

TODAY'S QUOTE

As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere.

Melania Trump, who wrote an essay for the White House website on her experience with Covid-19. She also revealed her son Barron Trump tested positive, but had no symptoms.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Inside a Korean raccoon cafe

So this is what they mean when they say, "Find your happy place." (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147745

Reported Deaths: 2549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21746362
Mobile14056312
Tuscaloosa9651128
Montgomery9399194
Madison867883
Shelby680459
Lee634664
Baldwin627066
Marshall418246
Calhoun392257
Etowah386946
Morgan375732
Houston353725
Elmore300951
DeKalb294224
St. Clair264741
Walker259091
Limestone257425
Talladega245433
Cullman213221
Lauderdale195038
Autauga192828
Franklin191630
Jackson187613
Russell18683
Colbert184027
Dallas183726
Blount175023
Chilton174031
Escambia168727
Covington158529
Coffee15687
Dale156450
Pike128412
Chambers125643
Tallapoosa123685
Clarke122916
Marion102529
Butler97740
Barbour9509
Marengo91021
Winston85613
Geneva8067
Randolph76113
Lawrence74828
Pickens74715
Bibb74413
Hale71429
Cherokee68714
Lowndes68527
Clay66711
Bullock62816
Monroe6159
Henry6115
Washington61112
Perry5756
Crenshaw57430
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Fayette52010
Macon52018
Cleburne4836
Sumter45921
Lamar4263
Choctaw37712
Greene32915
Coosa1903
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 220538

Reported Deaths: 2828
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33288545
Davidson28717323
Knox1125783
Hamilton10730100
Rutherford10570104
Williamson619447
Sumner5360105
Wilson415552
Putnam389951
Montgomery362350
Madison343276
Out of TN339831
Unassigned33876
Bradley327920
Sevier300619
Blount294731
Maury285834
Sullivan283040
Washington280142
Robertson240139
Hamblen225441
Tipton211322
Gibson198233
Dyer184024
Hardeman172732
Trousdale17177
Coffee163018
Obion155518
Wayne15467
Bedford153619
Loudon14839
Dickson147217
Anderson146313
Fayette143221
Cumberland142724
Weakley139423
Greene138348
Jefferson138017
McMinn137031
Carter133932
Lawrence133217
Henderson132724
Warren12529
Hardin124019
Monroe123921
Macon121423
Lauderdale120616
Haywood115925
Franklin115414
Roane11116
Carroll106324
Johnson10506
McNairy104824
Overton10328
Hawkins101623
White101413
Rhea98816
Marshall9686
Lake9523
Cheatham91210
Bledsoe9014
Smith89612
Cocke87011
Giles82431
Fentress8025
Campbell7475
Lincoln7452
Hickman71013
Chester69913
Crockett69919
Henry69710
DeKalb64516
Marion6409
Decatur60011
Grainger4914
Claiborne4845
Union4702
Grundy4678
Polk44813
Jackson3995
Morgan3806
Houston37014
Benton3689
Humphreys3674
Cannon3612
Clay3446
Unicoi3091
Lewis2942
Scott2943
Stewart2946
Sequatchie2893
Meigs2654
Moore2271
Pickett2183
Van Buren1851
Perry1751
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events