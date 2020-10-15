Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Herd immunity is not the way out of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say

A vaccine is still the best way to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts say, adding that pursuing herd immunity would be a dangerous strategy. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A vaccine is still the best way to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts say, adding that pursuing herd immunity would be dangerous.

The idea of letting the virus run unchecked through communities "misses the basic point that we're all connected," former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Frieden was responding to recent efforts to promote herd immunity as an answer to Covid-19. The idea is being pushed by those eager to stop the economic damage the pandemic has caused.

The virus has infected more than 7.9 million people and killed 216,872, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A vaccine could be available to some groups by the end of the year. But some politicians hoping to reverse the economic havoc from the pandemic have embraced the idea of letting the virus spread until enough people have been infected and developed immunity that there is no where for it to spread next.

White House senior administration officials, in a call with reporters Monday, discussed a controversial declaration written by scientists that advocates for such an approach.

But the idea is "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence" that risks "significant morbidity and mortality across the whole population," 80 scientists from around the world wrote in an open letter.

"Any infection anywhere is potentially a threat somewhere else because even if you feel fine and get over it with no problems, no long-term consequences, you might spread it to someone who dies from it. And that's what we're seeing all over the country," Frieden said.

It is impossible to keep just the vulnerable protected from the spread, Frieden said. And letting the virus run rampant would likely lead to recurring epidemics because there is no evidence that people are protected long-term after they have been infected, according to the letter.

The best way to achieve widespread immunity, Frieden said, will be through a vaccine.

"The concept (of herd immunity) really comes from vaccines," Frieden said. "When you vaccinate enough people, the disease stops spreading, and that might be 60%, 80%, 90% for different diseases."

Heavy impacts across the country

There has been an uptick in new cases across the country in recent days, suggesting that a predicted second wave has arrived.

South Dakota reported its highest single day increase with 876 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state's health department. And Pennsylvania has reported at least 1,000 new cases a day for nine days in a row, according to state health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he thinks the state is in its "third escalation" of coronavirus.

And along with rising cases, Missouri reported a record 1,413 hospitalizations from the virus on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health.

As cases have risen in Tennessee, the virus is having a greater impact on older residents, and people in rural populations have been reporting a death rate double that of those in urban areas, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced Wednesday.

"That means this is no longer limited to younger people or college-aged students who are out and about, this is now hitting those of us in middle age, and those of us at higher risk and so I think that's important for you to note," Piercey said.

"I want folks to internalize the fact that those of us who just live and go about our normal daily lives are at risk of this and need to pay close attention," Piercey added.

Political leaders and other officials at risk

The daily dealings of some politicians have been impacted as they have been exposed to the virus' spread.

President Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk after contracting the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, but the people around him may still be.

"I can't vouch for anybody else that's there -- whether they've been tested or whether they've been careful in their interactions with people," Fauci told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell Wednesday.

He also warned that just because the President fared well after his illness, doesn't mean that others will have the same experience.

State leaders in Tennessee and Indiana are now approaching their own interactions with virus.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box on Wednesday said that she, an adult daughter and 23-month-old grandson have tested positive for Covid-19. The health commissioner added she participated in contact tracing but explained she's not been in close contact with anyone except her immediate family.

And Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he expects to be tested "on a regular basis" over the next few days following the news that a member of his security detail tested positive.

Sacrificing Thanksgiving gatherings

Gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving meal may be a "sacred part of the American tradition," but Fauci told O'Donnell that the holiday may have to look very different this year.

"You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected. Either they've been very recently tested, or they're living a lifestyle in which they don't have any interaction with anybody except you and your family," he said.

Small gatherings are becoming a growing source of coronavirus spread, said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield during a call with the nation's governors on Tuesday. Audio of the call was obtained by CNN.

"What we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings," Redfield said. "Particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it's really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University, said Wednesday he'd advise people to consider not having indoor Thanksgiving dinners with others who aren't in their immediate household.

"If you're lucky enough to live in a part of the country where the weather will be moderate in November, do an outdoor Thanksgiving. (But) I think in the ... places in the country where the winter comes early, I think you have to really be careful," Reiner told CNN's "New Day."

"Next year is going to be much better. Let's get through this, and let's get through it safely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147745

Reported Deaths: 2549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21746362
Mobile14056312
Tuscaloosa9651128
Montgomery9399194
Madison867883
Shelby680459
Lee634664
Baldwin627066
Marshall418246
Calhoun392257
Etowah386946
Morgan375732
Houston353725
Elmore300951
DeKalb294224
St. Clair264741
Walker259091
Limestone257425
Talladega245433
Cullman213221
Lauderdale195038
Autauga192828
Franklin191630
Jackson187613
Russell18683
Colbert184027
Dallas183726
Blount175023
Chilton174031
Escambia168727
Covington158529
Coffee15687
Dale156450
Pike128412
Chambers125643
Tallapoosa123685
Clarke122916
Marion102529
Butler97740
Barbour9509
Marengo91021
Winston85613
Geneva8067
Randolph76113
Lawrence74828
Pickens74715
Bibb74413
Hale71429
Cherokee68714
Lowndes68527
Clay66711
Bullock62816
Monroe6159
Henry6115
Washington61112
Perry5756
Crenshaw57430
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Fayette52010
Macon52018
Cleburne4836
Sumter45921
Lamar4263
Choctaw37712
Greene32915
Coosa1903
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 220538

Reported Deaths: 2828
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33288545
Davidson28717323
Knox1125783
Hamilton10730100
Rutherford10570104
Williamson619447
Sumner5360105
Wilson415552
Putnam389951
Montgomery362350
Madison343276
Out of TN339831
Unassigned33876
Bradley327920
Sevier300619
Blount294731
Maury285834
Sullivan283040
Washington280142
Robertson240139
Hamblen225441
Tipton211322
Gibson198233
Dyer184024
Hardeman172732
Trousdale17177
Coffee163018
Obion155518
Wayne15467
Bedford153619
Loudon14839
Dickson147217
Anderson146313
Fayette143221
Cumberland142724
Weakley139423
Greene138348
Jefferson138017
McMinn137031
Carter133932
Lawrence133217
Henderson132724
Warren12529
Hardin124019
Monroe123921
Macon121423
Lauderdale120616
Haywood115925
Franklin115414
Roane11116
Carroll106324
Johnson10506
McNairy104824
Overton10328
Hawkins101623
White101413
Rhea98816
Marshall9686
Lake9523
Cheatham91210
Bledsoe9014
Smith89612
Cocke87011
Giles82431
Fentress8025
Campbell7475
Lincoln7452
Hickman71013
Chester69913
Crockett69919
Henry69710
DeKalb64516
Marion6409
Decatur60011
Grainger4914
Claiborne4845
Union4702
Grundy4678
Polk44813
Jackson3995
Morgan3806
Houston37014
Benton3689
Humphreys3674
Cannon3612
Clay3446
Unicoi3091
Lewis2942
Scott2943
Stewart2946
Sequatchie2893
Meigs2654
Moore2271
Pickett2183
Van Buren1851
Perry1751
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events