Clear

Amy Coney Barrett's near-perfect performance

Article Image

Senators questioned Amy Coney Barrett about her views on controversial issues she could face on the Supreme Court, from abortion, to health care, and a potential election dispute.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Paul Callan

Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivered a relatively flawless showing in her controversial Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. A few hours into the questioning a senator asked her to display the notes she was using to provide her detailed answers. She picked up a white notepad with nothing on it but the inscription, "United States Senate" as the hearing room erupted in laughter.

With six of her seven children, her husband and other family members watching proudly from the seats behind her, Barrett demonstrated a keen intellect, along with a formidable self-confidence leavened by just the right splash of humility under hours of senatorial questioning.

That questioning was mostly respectful. Those waiting to hear Sen. Kamala Harris deliver the kind of fierce prosecutorial attack she aimed at Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearing instead heard her launch into what sounded like a stump speech about the evils of Donald Trump and his attempts to destroy the Affordable Care Act.

After a couple of fearsome sounding "Please answer with a yes or no" questions about nothing even remotely memorable, Harris lapsed into another monologue about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and abortion rights. Virtually all her questions were a retread of questions and topics covered earlier in the day. The vice-presidential candidate didn't even lay a glove on the unscarred Barrett.

Also notable was the absence of focus on Judge Barrett's active and devout Roman Catholicism. Politicians are afraid of offending the 70 million Roman Catholics in the United States. Although most Catholics probably don't practice their faith with the fervor of Judge Barrett, throwing stones at a smart Catholic woman with a large family would have been a monstrous mistake -- and it showed in the tepid questions directed at her. Republicans might have been fearful that her association with the charismatic Catholic People of Praise group would lead to her being unfairly characterized as a religious nut like a character from "The Handmaid's Tale." She, however, exceeded all expectations, never losing composure and maintaining that even judicial temperament.

Barrett deftly fielded questions about Roe v. Wade, honoring it as a reaffirmed precedent of the Supreme Court but denying it the title of "super precedent." She patiently explained that according to legal experts "super-precedent" status is only awarded to legal cases like Brown v. Board of Education and other cases which are not disputed by "any serious person." Nonetheless she declined any comment on overruling Roe, pledging an open mind and never allowing her "personal" opinions to interfere with a correct interpretation of the law.

In an obviously coordinated effort, Democrats complained about a "rushed" confirmation process taking place while Americans are already voting in a pandemic-hit presidential election. They displayed posters depicting seriously ill constituents stating their lives would be destroyed if the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, were ruled unconstitutional. The senators with their "Show & Tell" displays looked like they were pleading with Judge Barrett for favorable rulings in future cases because they have no way to prove her unqualified for a Supreme Court slot.

Throughout the hearing Democrats repeatedly asserted that Barrett would likely rule against the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

When confronted with the possibility that she might overturn the Affordable Care Act based on comments she made in a law journal article, Judge Barrett said even though it would be improper to talk about a pending case, there might be a way to save the statute using the judicial concept of "severability," which sometimes permits an unconstitutional part of a statute to be "severed," saving the remainder of the act. While not committing to how she would rule, Barrett claimed to have a completely open mind about the constitutionality of the ACA in its current form now that Congress has removed the "penalty" provision. "I have made no promises and I have no agenda," she said repeatedly.

Much of the hearing focused on such matters as Barrett's judicial philosophy of Constitutional "originalism" and "textualism." She believes the Constitution should be interpreted with the original intent of the founding fathers in mind and statutes should be interpreted in accordance with the actual words or "text" used by legislators. Judges should not impose their own policy beliefs to advance changing cultural norms.

One of the more interesting lines of questioning of the day was pursued by Judge Barrett's fellow mid-Westerner, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar recalled going on hiking trips with her mother on snow covered trails in northern Minnesota. They would follow the footprints of deer or other animals hoping to get a glimpse at one. Klobuchar's point: that the only way to determine Barret's likely decisions on such controversial issues as abortion and the ACA is to follow her tracks in prior writings and published decisions.

Klobuchar added that following these tracks suggests to her that Barrett will deprive needy Americans of their health insurance and deny women the right of abortion as defined in Roe v. Wade. Barrett strongly disagreed, stating that she decides matters on a case by case basis applying the law as it is written, not as she would personally like the law to be. Throughout the day she invoked words of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when asked similar questions at her own confirmation hearing about pending cases: "No hints, no previews, no forecasts."

Judge Barrett's journey through Klobuchar's snow-covered trail was a great metaphor, but it only led to Harris' uninspired video appearance during the early evening hours. Harris, who refused to attend the hearing in person because of Covid-19 fears, looked a bit harried as she questioned Barrett. When the senator was done, the judge still had the blank, white piece of Senate stationery sitting untouched before her. No one in "The World's Greatest Deliberative Body" had asked a question tough enough to require even a scribbled note.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147083

Reported Deaths: 2509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21516362
Mobile13983309
Tuscaloosa9547128
Montgomery9293189
Madison860583
Shelby670658
Lee632564
Baldwin622065
Marshall415345
Calhoun386149
Etowah380645
Morgan369132
Houston351125
Elmore296750
DeKalb285424
St. Clair259041
Walker253991
Limestone252323
Talladega240833
Cullman207321
Lauderdale193537
Autauga191128
Franklin189630
Russell18593
Jackson183412
Dallas183226
Colbert182427
Chilton173330
Blount172216
Escambia168427
Covington157029
Dale155750
Coffee15436
Pike127212
Chambers124543
Tallapoosa122285
Clarke122016
Marion102229
Butler96240
Barbour9449
Marengo89820
Winston83312
Geneva7966
Randolph74013
Bibb73812
Lawrence72928
Pickens72315
Hale70329
Lowndes68227
Cherokee67413
Clay6509
Bullock62516
Monroe6109
Washington60612
Henry6025
Perry5726
Crenshaw56730
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Fayette51510
Macon51518
Cleburne4696
Sumter45721
Lamar4233
Choctaw37712
Greene32615
Coosa1883
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 217682

Reported Deaths: 2774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33056538
Davidson28507321
Knox1101782
Hamilton10608101
Rutherford10448103
Williamson611346
Sumner5311105
Wilson407452
Putnam381550
Montgomery357549
Unassigned34646
Out of TN343729
Madison339676
Bradley325020
Sevier294419
Blount288130
Maury279933
Washington276141
Sullivan273938
Robertson238739
Hamblen223240
Tipton206622
Gibson194528
Dyer177821
Trousdale17147
Hardeman170530
Coffee158817
Wayne15436
Bedford150919
Obion150616
Loudon14469
Dickson144117
Anderson141613
Cumberland140623
Fayette140423
Weakley137623
Greene136548
Jefferson135917
McMinn135231
Carter133232
Henderson131124
Lawrence129617
Warren12309
Hardin120618
Monroe120221
Macon120022
Lauderdale118016
Haywood114725
Franklin113912
Roane10726
Carroll105524
Johnson10475
McNairy103623
Overton10028
White99810
Hawkins98622
Rhea97716
Lake9503
Marshall9465
Cheatham90310
Bledsoe8974
Smith88112
Cocke86611
Giles81528
Fentress7835
Lincoln7302
Campbell7114
Henry69910
Hickman69913
Chester68913
Crockett67419
DeKalb63717
Marion6299
Decatur59211
Grainger4834
Claiborne4775
Union4612
Polk44813
Grundy4478
Jackson3915
Morgan3725
Benton3669
Cannon3612
Houston35813
Humphreys3534
Clay3206
Unicoi3051
Lewis2901
Stewart2895
Scott2803
Sequatchie2801
Meigs2584
Moore2231
Pickett2093
Van Buren1811
Perry1691
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events