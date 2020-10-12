Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man who dismissed Covid-19 and then survived it says he is an example for doubters

Tony Green tells to CNN's Anderson Cooper that he and multiple people in his family came down with coronavirus after he and his partner hosted a small gathering. He is dealing with guilt after two family members have passed.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

For months, Tony Green was skeptical that the threat of Covid-19 was real. Then he hosted a small family gathering in June where everyone got sick.

Green told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday that he sees himself as example to others.

"We have to be the example to, I guess, bring awareness (of what can happen at a small gathering)," he said. After all six people -- Green, his partner and their parents -- at the weekend event got sick, eight more people in their families tested positive, bringing the total to 14.

Green, who lives in Texas, ended up in the hospital and doctors saved him from a having a stroke, he said. He was better in a few days.

His father-in-law was hospitalized and seemed to be getting better. But he turned very ill, very quickly and he stayed a ventilator for six weeks. He didn't survive.

In an essay for the Washington Post, Green wrote that there was no goodbye.

"He was just gone. It's like the world swallowed him up. We could only have 10 people at the funeral, and I didn't make that list," he wrote.

One of the secondary Covid cases was his father-in-law's mother. She also died in the hospital.

Green carries guilt for hosting the get-together.

"The feeling that I have is kind of like what, I would say, a drunk driver would have if they killed their family," Green said. "It was unintentional. This was my home. This is where it happened. So, you know there is a sense of responsibility."

Green said no one knows who was already sick when the family had the get-together and some people might have still gotten Covid-19. For all he knows, some might have still died. But he still feels responsible because of the gathering.

He wrote in the Post: "How many people would have gotten sick if I'd never hosted that weekend? One? Maybe two? The grief comes in waves, but that guilt just sits."

Green told CNN he would tell people who are preparing for Thanksgiving or Christmas to approach family time with care.

"Take a little bit of extra precaution," he said, recommending events be held outside if possible or in spacious place. But "if you're nervous about it, I don't say to don't be afraid of it, I think that you've got a reason to be afraid of it. I think maybe you should bow out this year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 146223

Reported Deaths: 2509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21429362
Mobile13954308
Tuscaloosa9503128
Montgomery9244189
Madison855783
Shelby667358
Lee629264
Baldwin620365
Marshall414745
Calhoun384149
Etowah379145
Morgan366532
Houston349425
Elmore295250
DeKalb283824
St. Clair258241
Walker253391
Limestone250223
Talladega240133
Cullman204721
Lauderdale191837
Autauga190528
Franklin189130
Russell18543
Dallas183026
Jackson181812
Colbert181327
Chilton172230
Blount171316
Escambia168427
Covington156129
Dale154850
Coffee15326
Pike126712
Chambers124243
Tallapoosa122085
Clarke121916
Marion101929
Butler95840
Barbour9429
Marengo88220
Winston82612
Geneva7926
Randolph73913
Bibb73612
Pickens72115
Lawrence71628
Hale69929
Lowndes68127
Cherokee67013
Clay6469
Bullock62416
Monroe6089
Washington60512
Henry5975
Perry5716
Crenshaw56630
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Macon51418
Fayette51110
Cleburne4686
Sumter45721
Lamar4203
Choctaw37612
Greene32615
Coosa1873
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 214717

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32722537
Davidson28294321
Knox1086282
Hamilton10483101
Rutherford10312103
Williamson601846
Sumner5243105
Wilson401152
Putnam376150
Montgomery349149
Madison336876
Unassigned33146
Out of TN329129
Bradley322520
Sevier291019
Blount285230
Maury276033
Washington270940
Sullivan268536
Robertson236839
Hamblen219940
Tipton204422
Gibson193728
Dyer173621
Trousdale17147
Hardeman168730
Coffee155717
Wayne15426
Obion148516
Bedford148319
Loudon14238
Dickson141917
Cumberland139423
Anderson138613
Fayette136923
Weakley135823
Jefferson133817
Greene133648
McMinn133231
Carter131231
Henderson129724
Lawrence126217
Warren11999
Monroe118821
Hardin118518
Macon117522
Lauderdale116016
Haywood114025
Franklin112412
Roane10516
Carroll104324
Johnson10384
McNairy102323
White98610
Overton9788
Rhea97116
Hawkins96422
Lake9453
Marshall9205
Bledsoe8954
Cheatham89010
Smith86512
Cocke84911
Giles79928
Fentress7625
Lincoln7192
Campbell6934
Hickman69313
Henry69210
Chester68313
Crockett66519
DeKalb63017
Marion6239
Decatur58911
Claiborne4735
Grainger4734
Union4532
Polk44513
Grundy4358
Jackson3855
Morgan3665
Benton3599
Cannon3552
Houston35013
Humphreys3404
Clay3136
Unicoi3031
Lewis2821
Stewart2825
Scott2743
Sequatchie2671
Meigs2574
Moore2171
Pickett2063
Van Buren1801
Perry1661
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events