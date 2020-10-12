Clear

A 'second wave' of mental health devastation due to Covid-19 is imminent, experts say

The coronavirus pandemic's connection to mental health is becoming more clear and Shelby Rowe, a bead artist in Oklahoma, knows that impact firsthand. CNN's Jacqueline Howard shares Shelby's story -- and ways to keep yourself mentally healthy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Naomi Thomas and Sam Romano, CNN

While the world struggles to manage the initial waves of death and disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is mounting evidence accumulating that "a second wave" linked to rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders could be building, according to an article published Monday in the medical journal JAMA.

"A second wave of devastation is imminent, attributable to mental health consequences of Covid-19," wrote authors Dr. Naomi Simon, Dr. Glenn Saxe and Dr. Charles Marmar, all from New York University's Grossman School of Medicine.

"The magnitude of this second wave is likely to overwhelm the already frayed mental health system, leading to access problems, particularly for the most vulnerable persons."

READ MORE: People of color face significant barriers to mental health services

This second mental health wave, the researchers suggested, will bring further challenges, such as increased deaths from suicide and drug overdoses, and will have a disproportionate effect on the same groups that the first wave did: Black and Hispanic people, older adults, lower socioeconomic groups and health care workers.

"This magnitude of death over a short period of time is an international tragedy on a historic scale," the authors said. "This interpersonal loss is compounded by societal disruption."

Of central concern, the authors wrote, is "the transformation of normal grief and distress into prolonged grief and major depressive disorder and symptoms of posttraumatic health disorder."

A grief that lasts longer

Prolonged grief, which affects approximately 10% of bereaved people, is characterized by at least six months of intense longing, preoccupation or both, with the deceased; emotional pain; loneliness; difficulty reengaging in life; avoidance; feeling life is meaningless; and increased suicide risk. These conditions can also become chronic with additional comorbidities, such as substance use disorders, the authors said.

The 10% affected by prolonged grief is likely an underestimate for grief related to deaths from Covid-19, and each death leaves approximately nine family members bereaved, the authors said. This means there are a projected 2 million bereaved individuals in the US and "thus, the effect of Covid-19 deaths on mental health will be profound."

Of particular concern for the authors is the psychological risks for health care and other essential workers. "Supporting the mental health of these and other essential workforce is critical to readiness for managing recurrent waves of the pandemic," the authors said.

Covid-19 is already affecting mental health

The pandemic has already brought with it a mental health crisis, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a new report found that Americans are experiencing more coronavirus-related mental health issues than people in other countries.

The CDC survey data reported that nearly 41% of respondents are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. The issues are related to the pandemic and to the measures set up to contain it, including stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

Nearly 41% of respondents reported one or more behavioral or mental health conditions, including substance use, symptoms of depression or suicidal thoughts.

The number of Americans reporting anxiety symptoms is three times the number at this same time last year, according to the CDC, and several studies have shown that the pandemic has hit Black people and other people of color the hardest.

The pandemic has also taken its toll on caregivers, according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The national analysis of at least 6.7 million caregivers insured by the association found that 26% of unpaid caregivers trying to balance work and family due to Covid-19 are feeling more stress and have poorer physical health than before the pandemic.

The NYU authors suggest the solution will require increased funding for mental health; widespread screening to identify those who are at highest risk; primary care physicians and mental health professionals who are trained in treating people with prolonged grief, depression, traumatic stress and substance abuse; and a diligent focus on families and communities, creatively restoring the approaches they have used to manage loss and tragedy over generations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 146223

Reported Deaths: 2509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21429362
Mobile13954308
Tuscaloosa9503128
Montgomery9244189
Madison855783
Shelby667358
Lee629264
Baldwin620365
Marshall414745
Calhoun384149
Etowah379145
Morgan366532
Houston349425
Elmore295250
DeKalb283824
St. Clair258241
Walker253391
Limestone250223
Talladega240133
Cullman204721
Lauderdale191837
Autauga190528
Franklin189130
Russell18543
Dallas183026
Jackson181812
Colbert181327
Chilton172230
Blount171316
Escambia168427
Covington156129
Dale154850
Coffee15326
Pike126712
Chambers124243
Tallapoosa122085
Clarke121916
Marion101929
Butler95840
Barbour9429
Marengo88220
Winston82612
Geneva7926
Randolph73913
Bibb73612
Pickens72115
Lawrence71628
Hale69929
Lowndes68127
Cherokee67013
Clay6469
Bullock62416
Monroe6089
Washington60512
Henry5975
Perry5716
Crenshaw56630
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Macon51418
Fayette51110
Cleburne4686
Sumter45721
Lamar4203
Choctaw37612
Greene32615
Coosa1873
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 214717

Reported Deaths: 2767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32722537
Davidson28294321
Knox1086282
Hamilton10483101
Rutherford10312103
Williamson601846
Sumner5243105
Wilson401152
Putnam376150
Montgomery349149
Madison336876
Unassigned33146
Out of TN329129
Bradley322520
Sevier291019
Blount285230
Maury276033
Washington270940
Sullivan268536
Robertson236839
Hamblen219940
Tipton204422
Gibson193728
Dyer173621
Trousdale17147
Hardeman168730
Coffee155717
Wayne15426
Obion148516
Bedford148319
Loudon14238
Dickson141917
Cumberland139423
Anderson138613
Fayette136923
Weakley135823
Jefferson133817
Greene133648
McMinn133231
Carter131231
Henderson129724
Lawrence126217
Warren11999
Monroe118821
Hardin118518
Macon117522
Lauderdale116016
Haywood114025
Franklin112412
Roane10516
Carroll104324
Johnson10384
McNairy102323
White98610
Overton9788
Rhea97116
Hawkins96422
Lake9453
Marshall9205
Bledsoe8954
Cheatham89010
Smith86512
Cocke84911
Giles79928
Fentress7625
Lincoln7192
Campbell6934
Hickman69313
Henry69210
Chester68313
Crockett66519
DeKalb63017
Marion6239
Decatur58911
Claiborne4735
Grainger4734
Union4532
Polk44513
Grundy4358
Jackson3855
Morgan3665
Benton3599
Cannon3552
Houston35013
Humphreys3404
Clay3136
Unicoi3031
Lewis2821
Stewart2825
Scott2743
Sequatchie2671
Meigs2574
Moore2171
Pickett2063
Van Buren1801
Perry1661
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events