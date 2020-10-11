Clear

'SNL' mocks the VP debate between Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and the fly

'SNL' took on the Vice Presidential debate with Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, and a starring turn from the famous housefly.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Last week "Saturday Night Live" took on the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

This week it was Mike Pence and Kamala Harris' turn.

The NBC variety show kicked off Saturday night's episode by mocking the debate between Vice President Pence, who was played by Beck Bennett, and Harris, who was played by Maya Rudolph.

"Good evening, I'm Susan Page, and I missed book club for this," Kate McKinnon, playing the moderator, said. "Tonight you'll notice that between the candidates we've installed buffet style sneeze guards on account that one of you works for patient zero."

McKinnon's Page then asked her first question to Bennett's Pence.

"The topic is coronavirus," she said.

"Damn it," Bennett's Pence responded.

Rudolph's Harris and Bennett's Pence bantered back and forth before getting to the subject of the health of President Trump.

"As you heard from his primary physician, Dr. Handsome Liar, Trump is in peak physical condition," Bennett's Pence said.

He then accused Rudolph's Harris of not taking a potential coronavirus vaccine.

"Look, if Dr. Fauci says a vaccine is good, I will be the first in line like it's an Anne Taylor sample sale," she said. "But if Trump says it's safe, I will throw that vaccine in the trash like last week's shrimp pad thai."

But the "SNL" VP debate was more than just Harris and Pence. It also included Jim Carrey's Joe Biden watching at home.

"I need to do something, I need to teleport to that debate and save the soul of this nation," he said.

Carrey's Biden then got into a teleportation machine, which accidentally turned him into the fly that landed on Pence's head at the debate.

It also quickly transformed him into Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the 1986 film "The Fly."

"God created dinosaurs. Dinosaurs became Republican. Republicans created Trump," Carrey as Biden said, doing an impersonation of Golblum. "Life finds a way."

After more flies ended up on Pence's head, McKinnon's Page said "I think we need to shut this debate down for the good of humanity."

Rudolph's Harris then used a fly swatter to hit the fly on Pence's head, and the show started with its signature catch phrase, "Live ... from New York! It's Saturday night!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21335362
Mobile13920308
Tuscaloosa9430128
Montgomery9210189
Madison848383
Shelby663758
Lee628164
Baldwin619065
Marshall413745
Calhoun382349
Etowah376945
Morgan363232
Houston348225
Elmore294550
DeKalb280324
St. Clair257341
Walker252791
Limestone247823
Talladega237533
Cullman203621
Lauderdale191437
Autauga189828
Franklin188630
Russell18433
Dallas182926
Colbert180427
Jackson179912
Chilton171330
Blount170416
Escambia168427
Dale154250
Covington154129
Coffee15216
Pike126612
Chambers124243
Tallapoosa122085
Clarke121616
Marion102029
Butler95240
Barbour9429
Marengo87620
Winston81612
Geneva7856
Randolph73613
Bibb72612
Pickens71215
Lawrence71128
Hale69629
Lowndes67927
Cherokee66613
Clay6419
Bullock62316
Monroe6089
Washington59912
Henry5935
Perry5666
Crenshaw56230
Wilcox55111
Conecuh54712
Macon51218
Fayette49710
Cleburne4676
Sumter45421
Lamar4133
Choctaw37512
Greene32615
Coosa1873
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 212649

Reported Deaths: 2758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32530533
Davidson28120321
Knox1073082
Hamilton10421101
Rutherford10242103
Williamson596946
Sumner5222105
Wilson397152
Putnam372550
Montgomery346848
Madison333976
Unassigned32265
Bradley319920
Out of TN316929
Sevier288619
Blount283430
Maury272333
Washington267240
Sullivan262336
Robertson235239
Hamblen216740
Tipton201422
Gibson192328
Trousdale17097
Dyer170021
Hardeman167630
Wayne15416
Coffee153817
Obion147016
Bedford146619
Dickson141517
Loudon13969
Cumberland138423
Anderson137113
Fayette136223
Weakley134023
Jefferson132417
McMinn131630
Greene130848
Carter129731
Henderson129024
Lawrence124417
Warren11859
Monroe117921
Macon116822
Hardin116718
Lauderdale113516
Haywood113225
Franklin110912
Roane10366
Carroll103024
Johnson10304
McNairy101623
White97810
Rhea96616
Overton9578
Hawkins95522
Lake9413
Marshall9005
Bledsoe8934
Cheatham88610
Cocke84811
Smith84412
Giles78826
Fentress7505
Lincoln7162
Henry69210
Hickman68613
Chester67913
Campbell6544
Crockett64319
DeKalb61917
Marion6179
Decatur58411
Claiborne4715
Grainger4634
Union4482
Polk44213
Grundy4288
Jackson3825
Morgan3604
Benton3569
Houston34913
Cannon3482
Humphreys3374
Clay3056
Unicoi3021
Lewis2741
Scott2713
Stewart2685
Sequatchie2651
Meigs2544
Moore2161
Pickett2013
Van Buren1781
Perry1661
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events