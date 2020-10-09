Clear

The US is reporting more than 45,000 positive Covid-19 tests on average every day

The coronavirus outbreak is intensifying across the United States, with much of the country moving in the wrong direction and some states enforcing new restrictions CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 2:50 AM
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The US is averaging more than 45,000 new Covid-19 positive tests each day -- up 8% from the previous week and more than double what the country was seeing in June, as lockdown restrictions were easing.

It's a case count experts warn is far too high ahead of what's forecast to be a challenging -- and deadly -- winter season. The latest US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast says US Covid-19 deaths could reach 233,000 by the end of this month.

And projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show more than 2,900 Americans could be dying daily by January.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "disturbed and concerned" by the country's average case count.

"That's no place to be when you're trying to get your arms around an epidemic," he said.

And as the weather gets colder, things will get tougher.

Gatherings will likely begin to move indoors, where the virus is more prone to spread. And as colleges battle outbreaks on campus, students soon returning to visit their families for the holidays could unknowingly bring the virus with them.

On top of that, it'll be coupled with flu season to create what experts say could turn into a "twin-demic." What could help, health officials have said, are flu shots and strong safety measures like masks and social distancing.

The high average case count comes alongside more worrying trends: only Alabama and Hawaii are reporting a decline of new cases over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And nationwide, hospitalizations have begun to rise, with more than 34,000 hospitalized patients, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Field hospital prepares to open in Wisconsin

Hospitalization trends are growing across the Midwest and in states of every other US region, with "especially worrisome signs" in Wisconsin, the project said. At least 41 states saw increased numbers of people requiring hospitalization this week, the project said Thursday.

Wisconsin announced it would open a field hospital next week to address the surge of patients.

"We obviously hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today, and our healthcare systems are being overwhelmed," Gov. Tony Evers said in a news conference.

The state has seen some of the country's most alarming trends recently: reporting record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the past days.

But it's not alone. Utah leaders said the state isn't trailing far behind. And Iowa's hospitalizations set a record this week with more than 460 Covid-19 patients across the state. Missouri's health department also broke a record Wednesday, with more than 1,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming also saw record-high hospitalization numbers this week, according to the project's data.

New York, New Jersey on alert

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday the state reported more than 1,300 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number since late May.

"This is a sobering number," the governor said, and later lashed out at the President, who recently told Americans not to let the virus "dominate."

"To say this virus isn't still with us, to say that it isn't virulent, to say that it could not take your life is completely false. Every speck of that." Murphy added.

Meanwhile, in neighboring New York, local officials are trying to get a hold of clusters that have broken out in several communities including in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange counties.

In New York City, transmission is happening through close contacts and household members, the city's Test and Trace Corps head Ted Long said this week.

To help curb the spread of the virus, the state recently imposed strict restrictions on areas where Covid-19 clusters are occurring, many of which have large Orthodox Jewish populations. Those restrictions included shutting down schools and most non-essential businesses and limiting crowds at houses of worship.

The new measures were met with protests by members of the Orthodox Jewish community and items were set on fire in Borough Park.

New York state Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein said that he was "outraged" with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "draconian measures."

"Let's continue to use our voices in demanding what no one can take away from us -- our ability to gather in prayer," he said in a statement. "But we must do this peacefully because that's what makes us who we are."

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20938353
Mobile13811307
Tuscaloosa9352121
Montgomery9083188
Madison833280
Shelby648556
Lee621863
Baldwin613456
Marshall406445
Calhoun374345
Etowah372645
Morgan353631
Houston341225
Elmore287450
DeKalb270021
St. Clair251038
Walker247289
Limestone236822
Talladega229131
Cullman199721
Franklin186830
Lauderdale186237
Autauga185227
Russell18343
Dallas181526
Colbert176526
Jackson173512
Chilton167930
Blount167316
Escambia166227
Dale152648
Covington149528
Coffee14865
Pike124612
Chambers121143
Tallapoosa120985
Clarke116616
Marion100929
Butler93340
Barbour9277
Winston78812
Geneva7636
Marengo75420
Randolph71613
Bibb70310
Pickens68815
Lawrence68526
Hale67928
Lowndes66927
Cherokee65113
Clay6239
Bullock61816
Monroe5989
Washington58712
Henry5745
Crenshaw55430
Perry5466
Conecuh54012
Wilcox54011
Macon50118
Fayette49010
Cleburne4486
Sumter44321
Lamar4022
Choctaw36812
Greene31115
Coosa1803
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 207455

Reported Deaths: 2642
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32138491
Davidson27636319
Knox1028881
Hamilton1016699
Rutherford997899
Williamson579841
Sumner5138104
Wilson386350
Putnam363949
Unassigned337010
Montgomery335846
Madison324673
Out of TN316927
Bradley313919
Sevier281118
Blount274128
Maury260230
Washington257338
Sullivan248135
Robertson232638
Hamblen209434
Tipton196422
Gibson188728
Trousdale17007
Hardeman164828
Dyer159919
Wayne15296
Coffee146516
Bedford142519
Obion141416
Dickson138517
Loudon13428
Cumberland133921
Anderson133713
Fayette131922
Weakley131022
Jefferson126716
Henderson126324
McMinn125928
Greene125848
Carter125631
Lawrence119316
Warren11629
Monroe115721
Hardin114617
Macon113622
Haywood111424
Lauderdale109516
Franklin107311
Johnson10093
Carroll100423
Roane9986
McNairy99021
White95010
Lake9403
Rhea92615
Hawkins91622
Overton8938
Bledsoe8804
Cheatham86210
Marshall8625
Cocke82111
Smith81312
Giles75722
Fentress6904
Lincoln6881
Chester67413
Hickman67411
Henry67310
DeKalb60817
Crockett60619
Marion5999
Campbell5704
Decatur57010
Claiborne4625
Grainger4414
Polk43712
Union4292
Grundy4058
Jackson3745
Benton3519
Morgan3484
Cannon3322
Houston32713
Humphreys3193
Unicoi3001
Clay2726
Sequatchie2611
Stewart2593
Scott2553
Lewis2521
Meigs2453
Moore2061
Van Buren1731
Pickett1692
Perry1591
Hancock1103

