Clear

Analysis: The reality TV President won't miss the next debate, no matter what he says now

CNN's Brian Stelter weighs in on President Trump's objection to the Commission on Presidential Debates' decision to turn the scheduled October 15 debate into a remote broadcast.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

If President Trump really does boycott next week's presidential debate, he will be giving up a chance to speak in front of 60 to 70 million people.

So, given the president's television fixation and his intense focus on ratings, there are 60 to 70 million reasons to believe that he will backtrack from his current position.

Trump said on Thursday morning, in his first interview since his hospitalization for a coronavirus infection, that "I am not going to do a virtual debate."

Specifically, he objected to the Commission on Presidential Debates' decision to turn the scheduled October 15 debate into a remote broadcast, with Trump and Joe Biden participating from separate studios.

Biden's campaign immediately said he agreed to the new structure, but the Trump campaign said they'll "do a rally instead."

If Trump's camp follows through and holds a rally on October 15, it will likely only be televised by a couple of pro-Trump TV channels. He will essentially only be speaking to his base.

The formal debates, on the other hand, are shown by all the major broadcasters and cable channels in America, along with countless websites.

The first debate between Trump and Biden was watched by more than 73 million viewers last week.

The second debate of the campaign cycle is usually somewhat lower rated than the first, but in 2016 more than 66 million people watched the second debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Lest anyone think Trump was the primary reason for the massive ratings haul, the second debate in 2012, between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, scored more than 67 million viewers.

There is no way to replicate the ratings power of the fall debate calendar. The closest comparable events are probably presidential addresses to the nation, but in order to secure airtime for an address like that now, the Trump White House would have to convince all the networks that the address was outside the realm of partisan politics.

There are understandable reasons why Trump would want to opt out of a virtual debate. The format itself -- with the two candidates in competing boxes on screen, socially distanced from one another -- will be a reminder of his administration's failure to contain the coronavirus.

There are also some precedents for Trump tangling with debate sponsors. He boycotted one GOP primary debate in January 2016, citing his disdain for Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly. But at that time, Trump was the party's frontrunner and didn't necessarily need to debate.

The current context is very different. Trump is clearly lagging behind Biden in both national and battleground state polls, which means he needs the debate platform more than Biden does.

And his obsession with popularity, as measured by TV ratings, is the stuff of legend.

After last week's debate, he tweeted, "HIGHEST CABLE TELEVISION RATINGS OF ALL TIME." That wasn't technically true, but it was in line with his narrative.

So there are ample reasons to be skeptical of his no-debate claims now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20938353
Mobile13811307
Tuscaloosa9352121
Montgomery9083188
Madison833280
Shelby648556
Lee621863
Baldwin613456
Marshall406445
Calhoun374345
Etowah372645
Morgan353631
Houston341225
Elmore287450
DeKalb270021
St. Clair251038
Walker247289
Limestone236822
Talladega229131
Cullman199721
Franklin186830
Lauderdale186237
Autauga185227
Russell18343
Dallas181526
Colbert176526
Jackson173512
Chilton167930
Blount167316
Escambia166227
Dale152648
Covington149528
Coffee14865
Pike124612
Chambers121143
Tallapoosa120985
Clarke116616
Marion100929
Butler93340
Barbour9277
Winston78812
Geneva7636
Marengo75420
Randolph71613
Bibb70310
Pickens68815
Lawrence68526
Hale67928
Lowndes66927
Cherokee65113
Clay6239
Bullock61816
Monroe5989
Washington58712
Henry5745
Crenshaw55430
Perry5466
Conecuh54012
Wilcox54011
Macon50118
Fayette49010
Cleburne4486
Sumter44321
Lamar4022
Choctaw36812
Greene31115
Coosa1803
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 207455

Reported Deaths: 2642
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32138491
Davidson27636319
Knox1028881
Hamilton1016699
Rutherford997899
Williamson579841
Sumner5138104
Wilson386350
Putnam363949
Unassigned337010
Montgomery335846
Madison324673
Out of TN316927
Bradley313919
Sevier281118
Blount274128
Maury260230
Washington257338
Sullivan248135
Robertson232638
Hamblen209434
Tipton196422
Gibson188728
Trousdale17007
Hardeman164828
Dyer159919
Wayne15296
Coffee146516
Bedford142519
Obion141416
Dickson138517
Loudon13428
Cumberland133921
Anderson133713
Fayette131922
Weakley131022
Jefferson126716
Henderson126324
McMinn125928
Greene125848
Carter125631
Lawrence119316
Warren11629
Monroe115721
Hardin114617
Macon113622
Haywood111424
Lauderdale109516
Franklin107311
Johnson10093
Carroll100423
Roane9986
McNairy99021
White95010
Lake9403
Rhea92615
Hawkins91622
Overton8938
Bledsoe8804
Cheatham86210
Marshall8625
Cocke82111
Smith81312
Giles75722
Fentress6904
Lincoln6881
Chester67413
Hickman67411
Henry67310
DeKalb60817
Crockett60619
Marion5999
Campbell5704
Decatur57010
Claiborne4625
Grainger4414
Polk43712
Union4292
Grundy4058
Jackson3745
Benton3519
Morgan3484
Cannon3322
Houston32713
Humphreys3193
Unicoi3001
Clay2726
Sequatchie2611
Stewart2593
Scott2553
Lewis2521
Meigs2453
Moore2061
Van Buren1731
Pickett1692
Perry1591
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events