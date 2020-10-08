Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 8: VP debate, Covid-19, SCOTUS, police, Russia

Hurricane Delta has restrengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, and the threat for hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge remain. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic is devastating economies around the globe, but the world's billionaires have never been richer. Thanks in part to soaring tech stocks, their cumulative wealth has reached a record high.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Debate 

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris kept it relatively cool during last night's debate in Salt Lake City. The night ultimately centered around President Trump, with Harris offering blistering criticism of his handling of the pandemic and Pence, who heads up the White House's coronavirus task force, defending him at every turn. Harris is known for her pointed, no-nonsense dialogue, but she played it mostly safe last night by letting certain points go without repeated challenges. Both Pence and Harris were essentially mum on issues of presidential health and transfers of power. Harris avoided a question about a potential progressive effort to add seats to the Supreme Court, and Pence offered irrelevant answers to questions about the pandemic, the Supreme Court and health care.

2. Coronavirus

Biotech company Regeneron has asked the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for an experimental antibody therapy given to President Trump to help fight the coronavirus. It's still in clinical trials and has had limited use, but so far it's been found to be largely safe. Trump has called the therapy a "cure" for Covid-19, and said his diagnosis was "a blessing from God" because it gave him insight into potential treatments. Meanwhile, a Harvard epidemiologist is the latest health expert to predict that a coronavirus vaccine could be made available under emergency use authorization for some groups by the end of December. On a much less optimistic note, the pandemic could push 150 million more people worldwide into extreme poverty by next year, according to the latest World Bank assessment.

3. Supreme Court 

Republican senators are still pushing for a quick confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, possibly by the end of the month. Before that happens, she'll be on the hot seat in front of Democrats next week during a round of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. In a series of private meetings, Dems will likely try to learn more about her views, which she holds close to the vest. So far, Barrett has shed little light how she might rule on health care and has not agreed to recuse herself from any case involving the 2020 election results. Democrats are, of course, furious that Republicans are pushing a nominee through during an election year, and the US public appears split on the matter. In a CNN poll, 42% of respondents were in favor of her confirmation, and 46% were not.

4. Police violence 

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the May death of George Floyd, is out of jail after posting bond on his $1 million bail. It's not clear who put up the money -- a sum that could have reached $100,000 -- to free him. Chauvin faces counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and his next court date is set for March 8. Meanwhile, Jacob Blake has been moved from a Wisconsin hospital to a spinal injury rehab facility. Blake was shot several times in an altercation with police in August and suffered severe injuries to his spinal cord and multiple organs. His family's attorney has said it would "take a miracle" for Blake to ever walk again. Both incidents of police violence prompted nationwide protests.

5. Russia 

The UK, France and Germany all plan to impose sanctions on Russia after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The noted Kremlin critic became gravely ill in August, and an international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed he was poisoned with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. A Novichok agent was also used in a 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning, but the foreign ministers of France and Germany have said Russian involvement is the only credible explanation. The targeted sanctions could include Russian officials and people involved in the country's Novichok chemical weapon program.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Singapore is offering travel-starved locals 'cruises to nowhere'

It might be a fun idea, but there's something ominous about the phrase "cruise to nowhere."

Smaller Thanksgiving gatherings may mean smaller Thanksgiving turkeys 

One industry expert called the prediction "a wild turkey guess." Fantastic.

Kelly Rowland reveals pregnancy on Women's Health cover

This Child is Destiny-ed for great things.

All our new cooking-at-home routines have led to a Mason jar shortage

A Pinterest wedding planner's nightmare! 

CNN Correspondent Joe Johns fought off a raccoon during a live shot

What can we say? It's a tough business. 

THIS JUST IN ...

American wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Glück has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. She earned it "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Nobel committee said on Twitter.

TODAY'S NUMBER

617,000

That's how many women left the US workforce in September alone, compared with only 78,000 men during that same time. Industries that employ a lot of women, such as hospitality and leisure, are faring worse during the pandemic. Women are also more likely to take on home care responsibilities, which are more demanding than ever.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This crisis has produced a test of leadership ... Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."

An editorial by the New England Journal of Medicine. The journal's editors made the unprecedented move of condemning the Trump administration for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and calling for current US leadership to be voted out of office. The editorial board did not endorse a specific candidate.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Mmmm. Croissants. 

The next best thing to eating a croissant is watching croissants get made. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 141554

Reported Deaths: 2436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20938353
Mobile13811307
Tuscaloosa9352121
Montgomery9083188
Madison833280
Shelby648556
Lee621863
Baldwin613456
Marshall406445
Calhoun374345
Etowah372645
Morgan353631
Houston341225
Elmore287450
DeKalb270021
St. Clair251038
Walker247289
Limestone236822
Talladega229131
Cullman199721
Franklin186830
Lauderdale186237
Autauga185227
Russell18343
Dallas181526
Colbert176526
Jackson173512
Chilton167930
Blount167316
Escambia166227
Dale152648
Covington149528
Coffee14865
Pike124612
Chambers121143
Tallapoosa120985
Clarke116616
Marion100929
Butler93340
Barbour9277
Winston78812
Geneva7636
Marengo75420
Randolph71613
Bibb70310
Pickens68815
Lawrence68526
Hale67928
Lowndes66927
Cherokee65113
Clay6239
Bullock61816
Monroe5989
Washington58712
Henry5745
Crenshaw55430
Perry5466
Conecuh54012
Wilcox54011
Macon50118
Fayette49010
Cleburne4486
Sumter44321
Lamar4022
Choctaw36812
Greene31115
Coosa1803
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 207455

Reported Deaths: 2642
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32138491
Davidson27636319
Knox1028881
Hamilton1016699
Rutherford997899
Williamson579841
Sumner5138104
Wilson386350
Putnam363949
Unassigned337010
Montgomery335846
Madison324673
Out of TN316927
Bradley313919
Sevier281118
Blount274128
Maury260230
Washington257338
Sullivan248135
Robertson232638
Hamblen209434
Tipton196422
Gibson188728
Trousdale17007
Hardeman164828
Dyer159919
Wayne15296
Coffee146516
Bedford142519
Obion141416
Dickson138517
Loudon13428
Cumberland133921
Anderson133713
Fayette131922
Weakley131022
Jefferson126716
Henderson126324
McMinn125928
Greene125848
Carter125631
Lawrence119316
Warren11629
Monroe115721
Hardin114617
Macon113622
Haywood111424
Lauderdale109516
Franklin107311
Johnson10093
Carroll100423
Roane9986
McNairy99021
White95010
Lake9403
Rhea92615
Hawkins91622
Overton8938
Bledsoe8804
Cheatham86210
Marshall8625
Cocke82111
Smith81312
Giles75722
Fentress6904
Lincoln6881
Chester67413
Hickman67411
Henry67310
DeKalb60817
Crockett60619
Marion5999
Campbell5704
Decatur57010
Claiborne4625
Grainger4414
Polk43712
Union4292
Grundy4058
Jackson3745
Benton3519
Morgan3484
Cannon3322
Houston32713
Humphreys3193
Unicoi3001
Clay2726
Sequatchie2611
Stewart2593
Scott2553
Lewis2521
Meigs2453
Moore2061
Van Buren1731
Pickett1692
Perry1591
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events