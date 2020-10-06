Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump halts coronavirus relief talks until after election Full Story

Trump told Americans not to let coronavirus 'dominate your life.' This is what loved ones of victims have to say.

Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, posted a video on Instagram where she calls out President Trump for his dismissive tweets about the virus that killed her husband.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

As President Trump marked his return to the White House on Monday after a weekend hospital stay for coronavirus treatment, he had a message for the American people: "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

The president's tweet left many friends and families of coronavirus victims disgusted and angered. How could they not let a virus that snatched their loved one from them dominate their lives?

Amanda Kloots, wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, who fought the virus for 95 days and died, was among those mourning the death of a loved one who took issue with the president's comments. Cordero and Kloots have a 1-year-old son together.

"Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn't it? It dominated Nick's family's lives and my family's lives. I guess we "let it" - like it was our choice??," she wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of."

Trump's comments on Twitter came a few hours before he left Water Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday. The president had been treated there since Friday, after announcing that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

Adding insult to injury

Nearly four miles from the hospital where she works in New Jersey, Dr. Chris T. Pernell's father died from coronavirus in April, and she wasn't able to reach him to say a final goodbye because as soon as she parked her car he had passed.

"I didn't expect this pandemic to steal his life," she told CNN's Poppy Harlow. "And furthermore, I didn't expect a president of the United States to ridicule, to mock and to just show just a disregard for the sanctity of the 210,000 plus lives that have been lost."

Pernell said Trump's comments, telling people to not let the virus dominate their lives, just added insult to injury.

"How do you say that? My father is gone," she said. "I will never see my father on this side of earth again."

And like Pernell, Katie Coelho is learning how to live without someone she loves so dearly. For Coelho, she's rebuilding her life without her husband, Jonathan, who she and her two young children lost in April to coronavirus.

Jonathan Coelho spent 20 days on a ventilator and 28 days in the hospital. Katie Coelho never got to say goodbye in person. She was left only with an emotional goodbye note she found on his phone after he passed.

"The pain we are feeling is indescribable," she wrote on Facebook at the time of her husband's death. "Our everything was stolen from us. My heart is not even broken it's shattered. My kids and I will live the rest of our lives without Jonathan. And I don't know how we're going to do it."

After reading Trump's comments, Katie Coelho told Anderson Cooper Monday, "We deserve better, my husband deserved better, 210,000 people deserved better."

"Nobody is looking at him thinking he (Trump) is strong or brave," she said. "He's weak because my husband fought Covid, my husband wanted to come home and he deserved it, and this man is using this as a political propaganda to divide the nation when we're already so broken."

"He could have done so much good with coming out and saying Covid is scary and I'm sorry to all of these families but we're going to get through this as a nation and as a country and he chose not to."

Kloots may not know the Coelho family personally, but they're bonded by the same frustration over losing a spouse with Trump's comments to the country.

"After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says," she wrote. "There is no empathy to all the lives lost."

In her post, Kloots said she felt Trump was bragging, calling his actions and comments sad, hurtful and disgraceful.

'I feel like a shell of myself'

And while Trump's comments have certainly angered those who have lost someone near and dear, they've also irked those who have overcome the virus themselves.

For Whitney Gregory, an emergency room nurse in Texas, moving forward with her life two months after overcoming the virus hasn't been easy.

Debilitating fatigue, body aches, headaches and shortness of breath -- she had it all. And she's still experiencing it all, two months later, despite a negative Covid test.

"The fatigue, shortness of breath and headaches are too much for me to get through the day," Gregory said. "I would never be able to keep up with the fast pace of the ER. I feel like a shell of myself."

She's dubbed herself a "Covid long hauler" because of the impacts the virus has had on her every day life. She said she's tried 17 different treatments and medication with no relief.

Gregory has been out of work since July, when she tested positive for coronavirus.

As someone who suffers daily, seeing Trump downplay the virus was offensive and extremely irresponsible, Gregory said.

"Try to put yourself in someone's shoes who lost a loved one during this pandemic," she said. "We weren't allowing visitors at the hospital so patients were dying all alone, without being able to talk to their loved ones one last time."

"Only front line workers saw just how devastating all of this was for patients and family members. I would leave work crying because people should never be left to die alone."

Dr. Craig Spencer, an epidemiologist who famously survived Ebola in 2014, was particularly offended.

Spencer is the director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, once deemed the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

"'Don't let it dominate your life' you said! 210k Americans have died," Spencer tweeted Monday. "We held their hands & called their families over grainy video connections so they could see their last breaths. Your lack of empathy is the single greatest threat to the American people. You have failed us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 141554

Reported Deaths: 2436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20731354
Mobile13744297
Tuscaloosa9219119
Montgomery9029186
Madison827678
Shelby640751
Lee615661
Baldwin608553
Marshall403845
Calhoun370544
Etowah369145
Morgan348131
Houston336823
Elmore283550
DeKalb262321
St. Clair247437
Walker243688
Limestone229822
Talladega225730
Cullman197120
Franklin185030
Lauderdale183237
Autauga183127
Russell18223
Dallas180826
Colbert174426
Jackson169412
Blount166215
Chilton166130
Escambia165226
Dale151344
Covington148028
Coffee14725
Pike124212
Chambers120842
Tallapoosa119785
Clarke115816
Marion100229
Butler92740
Barbour9217
Winston77012
Marengo74819
Geneva7396
Randolph70613
Bibb68710
Pickens68415
Hale66928
Lawrence66226
Lowndes66227
Cherokee64213
Bullock61315
Clay6139
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5705
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4286
Lamar4022
Choctaw36612
Greene31015
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 203699

Reported Deaths: 2597
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31840489
Davidson27360316
Knox1008881
Hamilton996496
Rutherford980798
Williamson567440
Sumner5088104
Wilson378849
Putnam355648
Montgomery329246
Unassigned32739
Madison319472
Out of TN310327
Bradley309319
Sevier276717
Blount269628
Maury257029
Washington251238
Sullivan239535
Robertson229838
Hamblen206131
Tipton192122
Gibson185127
Trousdale16927
Hardeman163728
Dyer154918
Wayne15216
Bedford141218
Coffee141116
Obion136215
Dickson136017
Loudon13078
Fayette130121
Anderson129913
Cumberland129821
Weakley128821
Henderson124424
Jefferson124316
Carter123329
Greene123048
McMinn122428
Lawrence116014
Monroe113620
Warren11358
Hardin112416
Macon111022
Haywood109223
Lauderdale106316
Franklin105210
Carroll99221
McNairy97620
Roane9696
Lake9352
White93010
Rhea91315
Hawkins89322
Bledsoe8754
Overton8567
Cheatham85310
Marshall8395
Smith80811
Cocke79311
Johnson7833
Giles72519
Lincoln6701
Chester66713
Fentress6664
Henry66610
Hickman66611
DeKalb59817
Crockett59320
Marion5829
Decatur56610
Campbell5224
Claiborne4565
Grainger4343
Polk42712
Union4172
Grundy3897
Jackson3625
Benton3458
Morgan3404
Cannon3241
Humphreys3073
Houston30213
Unicoi2971
Clay2676
Sequatchie2603
Stewart2503
Scott2453
Lewis2401
Meigs2403
Moore2011
Van Buren1701
Perry1570
Pickett1482
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events