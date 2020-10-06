Clear

Facebook removes Trump post falsely saying flu is more lethal than Covid

Facebook removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu. Twitter appended a message to his Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on Covid-19 misinformation.

President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of Covid-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus.

His post on Tuesday falsely equated Covid-19 to the seasonal flu.

The President also posted the same message on Twitter. That post is still live, but Twitter has appended a message to the Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.

In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about Covid-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted, "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!" He said no more than that, leaving precisely what he was referring to out of the tweet, but it was likely a response to the actions taken by Facebook and Twitter. Section 230 is shorthand for the part of US law that gives tech companies immunity for almost all of their decisions regarding content moderation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 141554

Reported Deaths: 2436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20731354
Mobile13744297
Tuscaloosa9219119
Montgomery9029186
Madison827678
Shelby640751
Lee615661
Baldwin608553
Marshall403845
Calhoun370544
Etowah369145
Morgan348131
Houston336823
Elmore283550
DeKalb262321
St. Clair247437
Walker243688
Limestone229822
Talladega225730
Cullman197120
Franklin185030
Lauderdale183237
Autauga183127
Russell18223
Dallas180826
Colbert174426
Jackson169412
Blount166215
Chilton166130
Escambia165226
Dale151344
Covington148028
Coffee14725
Pike124212
Chambers120842
Tallapoosa119785
Clarke115816
Marion100229
Butler92740
Barbour9217
Winston77012
Marengo74819
Geneva7396
Randolph70613
Bibb68710
Pickens68415
Hale66928
Lawrence66226
Lowndes66227
Cherokee64213
Bullock61315
Clay6139
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5705
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4286
Lamar4022
Choctaw36612
Greene31015
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 203699

Reported Deaths: 2597
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31840489
Davidson27360316
Knox1008881
Hamilton996496
Rutherford980798
Williamson567440
Sumner5088104
Wilson378849
Putnam355648
Montgomery329246
Unassigned32739
Madison319472
Out of TN310327
Bradley309319
Sevier276717
Blount269628
Maury257029
Washington251238
Sullivan239535
Robertson229838
Hamblen206131
Tipton192122
Gibson185127
Trousdale16927
Hardeman163728
Dyer154918
Wayne15216
Bedford141218
Coffee141116
Obion136215
Dickson136017
Loudon13078
Fayette130121
Anderson129913
Cumberland129821
Weakley128821
Henderson124424
Jefferson124316
Carter123329
Greene123048
McMinn122428
Lawrence116014
Monroe113620
Warren11358
Hardin112416
Macon111022
Haywood109223
Lauderdale106316
Franklin105210
Carroll99221
McNairy97620
Roane9696
Lake9352
White93010
Rhea91315
Hawkins89322
Bledsoe8754
Overton8567
Cheatham85310
Marshall8395
Smith80811
Cocke79311
Johnson7833
Giles72519
Lincoln6701
Chester66713
Fentress6664
Henry66610
Hickman66611
DeKalb59817
Crockett59320
Marion5829
Decatur56610
Campbell5224
Claiborne4565
Grainger4343
Polk42712
Union4172
Grundy3897
Jackson3625
Benton3458
Morgan3404
Cannon3241
Humphreys3073
Houston30213
Unicoi2971
Clay2676
Sequatchie2603
Stewart2503
Scott2453
Lewis2401
Meigs2403
Moore2011
Van Buren1701
Perry1570
Pickett1482
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events