Texas officer charged with murder after shooting a 31-year-old Black man who tried to intervene in a dispute, attorney says

A police officer in Texas was arrested and charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man, authorities said.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton, Jon Passantino, Raja Razek and Amir Vera, CNN

A police officer in Texas was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Black man, authorities said.

Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight after 8 p.m. Saturday, just north of the city center, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," a DPS statement said.

Lucas used his Taser and then fired his weapon, hitting Price, the statement said. Price later died at a hospital, according to the statement.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not (objectively) reasonable," it said.

Texas Rangers booked Lucas into the Hunt County Jail. CNN hasn't determined if Lucas has a lawyer.

Price's death follows a summer of outrage and demonstrations protesting the police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Price intervened in a domestic dispute, attorney says

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt identified Jonathan Price as a Wolfe City employee.

The Price family is "grappling with the reality that they're never going to see Jonathan again," Merritt said during a news conference.

Price was intervening in a domestic dispute before he was shot, Merritt said. "Mr. Price did not become violent, but there was a male who was aggressive towards a woman," he said.

"He intervened, and the situation was resolved before law enforcement arrived, according to witnesses," the attorney said. "Why this officer still felt the need to Tase and shoot Jonathan is beyond comprehension."

Friends, family mourn Price's death

Visibly emotional, Price's father, Junior Price, told reporters, "I loved my son, and I tried to bring him up to do the right thing."

Price played football at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, head coach Jesse Burleson said.

"Jonathan Price was an awesome young man during his time with Cowboy Football. Was only with us for a short time in 2008 but was always a Cowboy. Prayers for comfort and peace for Jonathan's family," Burleson tweeted.

Former Red Sox player Will Middlebrooks said Price was one of his childhood friends and was "a good man."

"I'm sick. I'm heartbroken ... and I'm furious," Middlebrooks wrote on Facebook.

Middlebrooks organized a GoFundMe page for Price's memorial and funeral, which had raised more than $70,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Family attorney calls for videos, police reports

There is surveillance and police bodycam video that "likely caught what happened," Merritt said.

"We want to see a copy of the video. We want to see the official police reports," he said.

"This didn't happen quickly. It should (have) happened the day he murdered JP. John should still be here. This is step one. Let's see it through to justice," Merritt tweeted following Lucas' arrest.

Lucas' bond is set at $1 million, jail records indicate.

The Texas Rangers, along with the Wolfe City Police Department and the Hunt County District Attorney's Office, are conducting the investigation.

The Hunt County District Attorney's office, the Wolfe City mayor and the Texas Rangers did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Before the arrest, the Wolfe City Police Department declined to comment about the shooting beyond a Facebook post that said the officer involved had been placed on leave pending an investigation.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that Jonathan Price was the subject of Will Middlebrooks' Facebook post.

