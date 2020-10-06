Clear

Biden checkmates Trump on Covid

Article Image

During an NBC town hall, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden directly criticized President Trump for downplaying the Covid-19 pandemic after the president contracted the coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 2:10 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 2:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Errol Louis

A little more than an hour after President Trump, infected with the coronavirus, made a rash and reckless return to the White House, Democratic challenger Joe Biden made clear at a televised NBC town hall why he is leading Trump in every national poll and in most top battleground states as well.

The leading issue in the November 3 election is the federal response to Covid-19. Biden has checkmated Trump on the issue.

Even as the President's close allies and advisers turn up sick after ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing best practices -- including his campaign manager, press secretary and three Republican senators -- Trump has chosen to double down on a failed strategy of downplaying the importance of the pandemic, tweeting, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

Americans have seen the effects of the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people, shut down entire school systems, triggered a global food crisis and resulted in the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression. And they have the good sense to be afraid.

Trump's wildly irresponsible advice -- "don't let it dominate your life" -- plays right into Biden's strategy of offering the nation a calm, sensible and presidential alternative by simply acknowledging reality. At a time when the nation's leader seems lost in a fog of claims that he might be immune to the virus and unfounded predictions that the pandemic would simply disappear, Biden gets a big head start by following basic public health precautions and urging voters to do the same.

Thus, shortly after Trump ginned up a media spectacle of checking himself out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and posing, maskless, on a balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House, Biden was imploring voters to take the deadly pandemic seriously. "I hope nobody walks away thinking it's not a problem," he said of Trump's tweet. "It's a serious problem."

And when asked about Trump contracting Covid-19 after months of sowing confusion about the virus, Biden surely must have got heads nodding all over America by simply acknowledging the truth. "210,000 have died already. And the expectation is, if nothing changes, another 200,000 dead by the end of the year," he said. "That's 400,000 -- God forbid it that happens -- more than were killed in one year in America than four years in World War II."

Biden's coronavirus plan -- which includes requiring social distancing and mask-wearing on all federal property, making testing universally available and following the advice of scientists -- is simple common sense. But compared to Trump's wild carelessness, common sense sounds like deep wisdom.

NBC anchor Lester Holt, who hosted the event, said that Trump, like Biden, has been invited to talk with voters in a town hall, but the Trump campaign has not agreed to participate. That speaks volumes about what's likely to happen if Trump is well enough for the candidates meet for their next official debate, which will be a town hall.

Biden excels at the format, using jokes and personal anecdotes to connect with everyday voters. It's a world away from Trump's preferred campaign style of flying into a city and holding forth to hollering crowds at an arena or airport hangar.

Trump uses his speeches to lavish praise on himself, while Biden talks about his working-class upbringing and his wife's career as a public school teacher. Trump never misses an opportunity to slash at enemies -- Democrats, looters, immigrants, radicals -- while Biden talks hopefully about unifying the nation.

"The country is ready to be united, I believe," he told a voter at the town hall. "We have to just change the way we talk to each other. Politics has become so mean and so ugly. We've gotta get rid of that. We gotta just start talking to each other like we respect each other."

At a town hall, it won't be easy for Trump to interrupt and talk over voters, the way he did with Biden and the moderator in their first debate. Confronted with the real needs of ordinary Americans, Trump will be forced into the uncomfortable position of explaining why he has denied and denigrated scientific knowledge at every stage of the pandemic.

He'll also have to answer the question on everybody's mind: with hundreds of people dying every day, how can we trust you to keep the country safe from Covid when you couldn't even protect yourself from it?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140922

Reported Deaths: 2417
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20666354
Mobile13739296
Tuscaloosa9194119
Montgomery9007186
Madison823478
Shelby637551
Lee614161
Baldwin607353
Marshall403245
Etowah368545
Calhoun367944
Morgan346131
Houston334723
Elmore282650
DeKalb261021
St. Clair246137
Walker242488
Limestone225822
Talladega225330
Cullman195920
Franklin184230
Autauga182827
Russell18213
Lauderdale181537
Dallas180826
Colbert173426
Jackson169012
Blount165615
Escambia165226
Chilton164830
Dale150944
Covington147828
Coffee14625
Pike123812
Chambers120542
Tallapoosa119585
Clarke115616
Marion99729
Butler92640
Barbour9217
Winston76412
Marengo74319
Geneva7336
Randolph70213
Bibb68610
Pickens68415
Hale66628
Lowndes66227
Lawrence65226
Cherokee63913
Bullock61315
Clay6119
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5665
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4276
Lamar4002
Choctaw36612
Greene30815
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 201210

Reported Deaths: 2577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31600487
Davidson27185316
Knox996381
Hamilton990096
Rutherford970998
Williamson557240
Sumner5044103
Wilson371749
Putnam352148
Montgomery323546
Unassigned31649
Madison315471
Bradley306019
Out of TN300227
Sevier274717
Blount267827
Maury252829
Washington248838
Sullivan236735
Robertson228538
Hamblen203231
Tipton189722
Gibson182126
Trousdale16877
Hardeman162328
Dyer152018
Wayne15196
Bedford140218
Coffee137215
Dickson132917
Obion131515
Fayette128221
Anderson127813
Cumberland127820
Loudon12778
Weakley126921
Henderson123424
Carter121729
Jefferson121614
Greene121448
McMinn120028
Lawrence114014
Monroe112320
Warren11208
Hardin111216
Macon110722
Haywood105823
Lauderdale104616
Franklin103810
Carroll97420
McNairy96019
Roane9546
Lake9352
White91010
Rhea89615
Bledsoe8714
Hawkins87022
Cheatham84110
Overton8357
Marshall8245
Smith79711
Cocke78111
Johnson7713
Giles68719
Chester66113
Lincoln6591
Henry65710
Fentress6534
Hickman64111
DeKalb59516
Crockett58120
Marion5769
Decatur5609
Campbell5094
Claiborne4535
Grainger4303
Polk42312
Union4122
Grundy3817
Jackson3595
Benton3438
Morgan3334
Cannon3171
Unicoi2951
Humphreys2933
Houston2909
Clay2596
Sequatchie2523
Stewart2453
Scott2402
Meigs2393
Lewis2271
Moore1931
Van Buren1700
Perry1570
Pickett1452
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events