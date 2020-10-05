Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The one thing Trump's Covid infection won't change

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Jake Tapper react to President Donald Trump's tweet telling Americans not to be afraid of Covid-19.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Lincoln Mitchell

President Donald Trump's hospitalization for what appears to be a serious case of Covid-19 is a development that feels, at first glance, like it changes everything. The world's attention is now focused on the President's health, the possibility that Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice will be delayed, uncertainty over what will happen if Trump gets worse, and -- as we have grown accustomed to with this administration -- the struggle to get reliable information about the state of the President's health.

Ironically, Trump's illness is unlikely to change the one thing that was at the forefront of most of our minds as of last Thursday: the election. While Americans are concerned about the President's health, those sentiments of support may not translate into movement in the polls. Trump has been in office for almost four years and most Americans have decided what they think of him. This year, his approval ratings have been very consistent. They have fluctuated between 38%-49%, but have mostly been in the range of 40-45%. Moreover, the race between Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden has also been very stable with Biden leading by about five points from the time he wrapped up the nomination through June. Since then, Biden's lead in the polls has mostly been between a narrow window of roughly seven and 10 points.

Over the last several months there's been no shortage of disturbing or potentially game-changing news. The rise in Covid deaths, Trump's promotion of questionable treatments like bleach and hydroxychloroquine to fight the virus, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations, violence in several American cities and the recent release of Trump's tax returns have all dominated headlines at one time or another. But collectively and individually these events have mostly just pushed Americans further into their political corners while not changing the central dynamic of the campaign.

For many Americans, Trump was a failed president with a terrible record on Covid-19 before he was sick. He will be seen as a failed president with a terrible record on Covid who is suffering from that disease. His illness is unlikely to change many votes.

Trump's illness draws attention to his extraordinary mishandling of the crisis while seeming unlikely to lead to a change in his persona or policies. Moreover, the White House, by failing to communicate frankly to the American people, and by Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller referring to Biden's masks "a prop," have handled the crisis in a way that suggests that Trump and his supporters are not about to change their approach.

In the event that Trump regains full strength in the next few days, he will be back on the campaign trail. Unless he dramatically changes his style and approach -- something he hasn't done in the more than 40 years he has been a public figure -- he will continue to divide, bluster and attack while failing to address the pandemic in a meaningful sustainable way. The sympathy many Americans feel for Trump today will rapidly disappear if Trump recovers and reverts to being the President America has known for the last four years, most recently on the debate stage last week.

A downturn in Trump's health that either puts his life or his ability to serve a potential second term at risk would raise a battery of legal and political questions, but would likely still not change the basic tenor of the race. Unless Trump takes a major turn for the worse, voters will continue to see the choice as between Trump and Biden. The election has already begun as over two million people have already cast their ballots and that number will increase substantially in the coming days. Similarly, many states have either mailed out the absentee ballots or will do so in the coming days. Those ballots, which number in the millions, have Trump's name on them.

A key reason Trump's illness won't change the election much is that although he is the President of the United States, Trump has become peripheral to many Americans. His presidency has become a disturbing sideshow because by abdicating, to interpret it generously, on addressing the pandemic, Trump made himself all but irrelevant to many Americans who no longer listen to his guidance on Covid and who have not given much credence to his case for a second term.

It's true that Trump's base, somewhere around 35-40% of the electorate remains very loyal to him. But many Americans know that Trump's ideas about the pandemic should be ignored and that his rosy views of the economy do not comport with their lived experience, so his desperate attempts to get attention are no longer working. For much of America, Trump is that ex whose repeated calls we let go directly to voicemail. His current health problems are unlikely to change that.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 140922

Reported Deaths: 2417
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20666354
Mobile13739296
Tuscaloosa9194119
Montgomery9007186
Madison823478
Shelby637551
Lee614161
Baldwin607353
Marshall403245
Etowah368545
Calhoun367944
Morgan346131
Houston334723
Elmore282650
DeKalb261021
St. Clair246137
Walker242488
Limestone225822
Talladega225330
Cullman195920
Franklin184230
Autauga182827
Russell18213
Lauderdale181537
Dallas180826
Colbert173426
Jackson169012
Blount165615
Escambia165226
Chilton164830
Dale150944
Covington147828
Coffee14625
Pike123812
Chambers120542
Tallapoosa119585
Clarke115616
Marion99729
Butler92640
Barbour9217
Winston76412
Marengo74319
Geneva7336
Randolph70213
Bibb68610
Pickens68415
Hale66628
Lowndes66227
Lawrence65226
Cherokee63913
Bullock61315
Clay6119
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5665
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4276
Lamar4002
Choctaw36612
Greene30815
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 201210

Reported Deaths: 2577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31600487
Davidson27185316
Knox996381
Hamilton990096
Rutherford970998
Williamson557240
Sumner5044103
Wilson371749
Putnam352148
Montgomery323546
Unassigned31649
Madison315471
Bradley306019
Out of TN300227
Sevier274717
Blount267827
Maury252829
Washington248838
Sullivan236735
Robertson228538
Hamblen203231
Tipton189722
Gibson182126
Trousdale16877
Hardeman162328
Dyer152018
Wayne15196
Bedford140218
Coffee137215
Dickson132917
Obion131515
Fayette128221
Anderson127813
Cumberland127820
Loudon12778
Weakley126921
Henderson123424
Carter121729
Jefferson121614
Greene121448
McMinn120028
Lawrence114014
Monroe112320
Warren11208
Hardin111216
Macon110722
Haywood105823
Lauderdale104616
Franklin103810
Carroll97420
McNairy96019
Roane9546
Lake9352
White91010
Rhea89615
Bledsoe8714
Hawkins87022
Cheatham84110
Overton8357
Marshall8245
Smith79711
Cocke78111
Johnson7713
Giles68719
Chester66113
Lincoln6591
Henry65710
Fentress6534
Hickman64111
DeKalb59516
Crockett58120
Marion5769
Decatur5609
Campbell5094
Claiborne4535
Grainger4303
Polk42312
Union4122
Grundy3817
Jackson3595
Benton3438
Morgan3334
Cannon3171
Unicoi2951
Humphreys2933
Houston2909
Clay2596
Sequatchie2523
Stewart2453
Scott2402
Meigs2393
Lewis2271
Moore1931
Van Buren1700
Perry1570
Pickett1452
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events