Clear
BREAKING NEWS The Latest: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus Full Story

President Donald Trump has Covid-19. How serious is his risk?

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen joins Jim Scuitto and Poppy Harlow to discuss President Trump's high risk factors, what his next steps should be, and explains close contact as it relates to coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, Jamie Gumbrecht and Jen Christensen, CNN

President Donald Trump, who says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, has several risk factors for more severe Covid-19 symptoms.

He is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age -- he is 74 -- and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the 65-74 age range face a five times greater risk of hospitalization and a 90 times greater risk of death from Covid-19 compared to young adults between the ages of 18-29.

Based on his physical in April, CNN reported in June that President Trump weighed 244 pounds and is 6 feet 3 inches tall. That gives him a body mass index of 30.5, making him technically, if mildly, obese. Obesity triples the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19, according to the CDC.

Trump is also a male, and men are more likely to die or suffer severe illness from coronavirus than women, the leading health agency reported.

But it's not known if Trump has other medical conditions that could put him into a high-risk group.

According to his latest physical, his blood pressure is only slightly elevated. There is no evidence he has cancer, kidney disease, diabetes or other conditions known to put people at higher risk.

The President's physician, Dr. Sean Conley said his last physical was conducted in April, and "there were no findings of significance or changes to report."

But after Trump's physical in 2018, Trump's then-physician Dr. Ronny Jackson also revealed that Trump underwent a coronary calcium CT scan as part of his routine physical exam. His score was 133, and anything over 100 indicates plaque is present and that the patient has heart disease. According to Trump's official medical records, in 2009 his coronary calcium score was 34 and in 2013, it was 98.

The score of 133 revealed there had been a steady build-up of plaque in Trump's blood vessels, indicating moderate heart disease. Also concerning were Trump's total cholesterol levels and his LDL ("bad" cholesterol). Both had increased significantly compared to tests in 2017 and those in 2018, and that was despite Trump being on a statin drug known as Crestor or Rosuvastatin.

However, not everything about Trump's health is known.

Trump made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on November 16, 2019, spending a little more than two hours undergoing health exams as part of his physical, a trip that was notably secretive, though.

In the memo about Trump's physical released in June, the White House physician said Trump underwent additional tests at the White House after the initial visit to Walter Reed.

First Lady's risks

At 50, first lady Melania Trump is not in the highest risk age category for more severe symptoms of Covid-19, but as people get older, the risk of becoming severely ill increases, according to the CDC. People aged 50 to 64 have a three times higher risk of being hospitalized with coronavirus and 30 times the risk of death compared to people 18 to 29.

The first lady, a former model, says she maintains a healthy diet and is in good shape.

She underwent a procedure in May 2018 for what the White House described as a benign kidney condition. The administration did not elaborate on the condition or the operation, described as an embolization procedure. Such procedures involve guiding a tube into an artery to non-invasively choke off blood flow to growths or tumors.

People with kidney disease of any stage are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19, according to the National Kidney Foundation and the CDC. But it is unclear whether the first lady has kidney disease and if so, how serious it is.

Little else is known about her general health.

Most people never get seriously ill from coronavirus and it might take several days before it's clear whether either Trump or the first lady will even experience symptoms and, if they do, how serious they might be.

"It is going to take time for us to see what's going to happen with the President and first lady," former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen told CNN's Don Lemon.

"It's going to take maybe a week or so before they may develop symptoms," Wen, an emergency room doctor at George Washington Medical Center, said.

"Between the time they develop symptoms and between the time that they get very ill, we're talking about another week or two weeks after that," the emergency room doctor at George Washington Medical Center said.

"So, we are going to be waiting for a while to see what happens with the President of the United States."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 138989

Reported Deaths: 2409
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20308354
Mobile13619295
Tuscaloosa9040118
Montgomery8918187
Madison805678
Shelby622150
Lee604361
Baldwin599753
Marshall399546
Etowah361645
Calhoun358744
Morgan336229
Houston296223
Elmore275949
DeKalb248121
St. Clair238937
Walker237688
Talladega219230
Limestone217420
Cullman192320
Franklin180830
Dallas179926
Autauga179828
Russell17963
Lauderdale177234
Colbert169626
Blount163415
Jackson162412
Escambia162324
Chilton161030
Covington142428
Dale142144
Coffee13945
Pike122412
Chambers118142
Tallapoosa117885
Clarke112516
Marion98129
Butler91940
Barbour8987
Winston75312
Marengo73219
Randolph67813
Pickens67415
Bibb67210
Geneva6626
Lowndes65927
Hale65628
Lawrence64425
Cherokee62413
Bullock61216
Clay5949
Monroe5928
Washington56212
Crenshaw54330
Perry5436
Conecuh53812
Wilcox53411
Henry5185
Macon48518
Fayette47311
Sumter43621
Cleburne4145
Lamar3862
Choctaw35712
Greene30615
Coosa1743
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 197432

Reported Deaths: 2501
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31321479
Davidson26940313
Hamilton974195
Knox973780
Rutherford957995
Williamson545538
Sumner4968102
Wilson363648
Putnam341947
Montgomery317846
Unassigned31087
Madison309667
Bradley299817
Out of TN296528
Sevier269816
Blount261627
Maury247227
Washington240638
Sullivan229033
Robertson226639
Hamblen197130
Tipton187420
Gibson177324
Trousdale16767
Hardeman159826
Wayne15095
Dyer146518
Bedford138717
Coffee131814
Dickson130917
Weakley124821
Obion124413
Anderson124313
Fayette123921
Loudon12397
Cumberland123419
Henderson120624
Carter119928
Greene118946
McMinn117926
Jefferson117114
Lawrence112214
Monroe109420
Warren10917
Hardin108916
Macon107321
Lauderdale103016
Haywood102023
Franklin101710
McNairy93819
Carroll93420
Lake9292
Roane9266
Rhea87015
Bledsoe8664
White86410
Hawkins85022
Cheatham8329
Marshall7945
Overton7916
Cocke76510
Smith76211
Johnson7573
Giles65918
Chester65612
Lincoln6511
Henry64410
Hickman6248
Fentress5934
DeKalb57814
Crockett56519
Marion5608
Decatur5457
Campbell4744
Claiborne4505
Polk41311
Grainger4083
Union3902
Benton3438
Grundy3436
Jackson3435
Morgan3274
Cannon3091
Unicoi2931
Humphreys2793
Houston2724
Sequatchie2493
Clay2465
Meigs2323
Scott2272
Stewart2212
Lewis2141
Moore1881
Van Buren1680
Perry1540
Pickett1302
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events