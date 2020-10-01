Clear

Another 837,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week

Another 837,000 workers filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's jobs recovery continues, albeit at a slow pace, as another 837,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That was slightly fewer from the prior week, although last week's figures notably do not include updated numbers from California, which paused processing initial claims for two weeks. The state is working on a large backlog in benefits claims and implementing fraud prevention. The state estimated its initial claims numbers by duplicating the prior week's reported claims figures.

Claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that Congress created to help workers who wouldn't usually be eligible for benefits, such as the self-employed, stood at 650,120.

Adding these together, there were 1.4 million total first-time claims for benefits last week, roughly even with the prior week.

Continued claims, which count workers who have filed for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, stood at 11.8 million on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Adding up all the different government benefits, 26.5 million people received jobless aid in the week ended September 12, up by about half a million.

The number of people receiving money under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which helps workers who have exhausted their regular state benefit programs, increased again.

The slowing pace of the decline in initial jobless claims is another piece of evidence that the economic recovery is running out of steam.

And more layoffs are coming: Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers this week, and American Airlines said it will cut 19,000 jobs.

Thursday's Labor Department report on jobless claims is just the latest in this week's report card on the labor market: the government's jobs report -- the last before the election -- is due on Friday.

Economists expect 850,000 jobs were added back in September, bringing the unemployment rate to 8.2%, down from 8.4% in August.

But not all of the jobs figures are quite so dire, noted Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel. As of September 25, the trend in job postings on Indeed is 17.5% lower than it was at the same time in 2019 -- the smallest gap with last year's trend since late March.

That's encouraging news. Every person able to go back to work is a win in this economy.

But for those still unable to return to a job -- either because that job doesn't exist anymore, or because of care needs and safety concerns for family members -- things aren't getting much better.

Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday that personal incomes declined by 2.7% in August, after the government's weekly supplemental $600 in jobless benefits expired at the end of July.

Congress has since been unable to agree on a deal to boost benefits again. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster benefits, although by less money, by diverting funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But some states have already run out of their allotted cash.

This is bad news for the US economy, which relies heavily on consumer spending. If people have less money in their wallets that's going to slow down the recovery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 138162

Reported Deaths: 2405
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20221352
Mobile13558295
Tuscaloosa9029118
Montgomery8894187
Madison800580
Shelby616450
Lee601761
Baldwin564052
Marshall398345
Etowah357545
Calhoun356944
Morgan334929
Houston295421
Elmore273948
DeKalb246121
St. Clair237937
Walker236987
Talladega219030
Limestone215720
Cullman192220
Dallas179926
Franklin179430
Autauga179127
Russell17903
Lauderdale175934
Colbert168426
Blount162915
Escambia162024
Jackson161112
Chilton160930
Dale141844
Covington141628
Coffee13936
Pike122011
Chambers117942
Tallapoosa117385
Clarke110916
Marion97629
Butler91740
Barbour8967
Winston75112
Marengo72820
Pickens67215
Randolph67213
Bibb66411
Lowndes65927
Hale65328
Geneva6505
Lawrence63625
Cherokee62013
Bullock61015
Clay5929
Monroe5928
Washington56012
Crenshaw54532
Perry5436
Conecuh53811
Wilcox53211
Henry5145
Macon48318
Fayette47311
Sumter43419
Cleburne4085
Lamar3822
Choctaw35212
Greene30615
Coosa1743
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 196139

Reported Deaths: 2454
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31202472
Davidson26874312
Hamilton968795
Knox968180
Rutherford952392
Williamson542336
Sumner492298
Wilson360547
Putnam338344
Montgomery317446
Unassigned30834
Madison306366
Bradley298817
Out of TN293927
Sevier267715
Blount258924
Maury245726
Washington239338
Sullivan226533
Robertson225539
Hamblen196528
Tipton186019
Gibson174625
Trousdale16757
Hardeman158926
Wayne15055
Dyer143017
Bedford138017
Coffee130214
Dickson129716
Fayette123621
Weakley123421
Loudon12267
Anderson122413
Cumberland122319
Obion122011
Carter119928
Henderson119524
Greene118546
McMinn117626
Jefferson116114
Lawrence110814
Warren10857
Monroe108319
Hardin107716
Macon107021
Lauderdale101716
Franklin101010
Haywood100623
McNairy93018
Lake9282
Carroll91720
Roane9176
Bledsoe8644
Rhea86315
White85610
Hawkins84320
Cheatham8289
Marshall7915
Overton7826
Cocke75910
Johnson7523
Smith74511
Giles65417
Chester65311
Lincoln6461
Henry64010
Hickman6128
Fentress5884
DeKalb57614
Crockett55819
Marion5558
Decatur5387
Campbell4674
Claiborne4495
Polk41010
Grainger4043
Union3822
Benton3428
Jackson3355
Grundy3266
Morgan3253
Cannon3041
Unicoi2921
Humphreys2683
Sequatchie2493
Clay2435
Houston2432
Meigs2313
Scott2252
Stewart2232
Lewis2111
Moore1881
Van Buren1670
Perry1530
Pickett1312
Hancock1093

Most Popular Stories

Community Events