Clear

Chris Wallace won't fact check Trump and Biden during the debate

Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., co-chair for The Commission on Presidential Debates, explains the role of moderators during the presidential and vice presidential debates.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The presidential debates for the 2020 election kick off Tuesday in Cleveland, and many Americans are uncertain about what to expect. One thing is for sure: Fox News Sunday anchor and moderator Chris Wallace will not be tasked with fact-checking the candidates in real-time.

"We don't expect Chris or our other moderators to be fact checkers," Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., co-chair, The Commission on Presidential Debates, told CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "The minute the TV is off there will be plenty of fact checkers."

The topics for Tuesday's debate, selected by Wallace himself, include: Trump and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election.

If one of the candidates says something incorrect onstage Tuesday, it is the other candidate's job to raise concern and essentially fact check live, Fahrenkopf said.

While fact-checking one another would seem essential for candidates' strategies, is isn't easy to accomplish.

"Lying works on live television," Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, told Stelter. "Live fact-checking is almost impossible and generally not terribly effective."

But it's not the moderator's job to step in.

"The moderator is the facilitator," Fahrenkophf, Jr. said. "When we choose moderators we make very clear to them that there's a vast difference between being a moderator in a debate and being a reporter who is interviewing someone."

The debate comes as filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's spot in the Supreme Court looms. Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to Saturday, igniting praise from many conservatives and backlash from many Democrats.

As for moderating the debate through a Fox News lens, "Daily Beast" editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast said Wallace is the "real journalist at Fox," citing his past experience in journalism and adding that he "comes from a different world."

"I think he's going to feel uncomfortable pushing back," Jong-Fast said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134231

Reported Deaths: 2357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19676351
Mobile13373292
Montgomery8834184
Tuscaloosa8621118
Madison788178
Shelby597849
Lee589760
Baldwin547750
Marshall394343
Calhoun351544
Etowah349045
Morgan329228
Houston290321
Elmore266748
DeKalb241621
St. Clair232235
Walker231684
Talladega216629
Limestone210120
Cullman189920
Dallas179026
Franklin177129
Autauga176425
Russell17603
Lauderdale171333
Colbert164626
Blount161115
Escambia160824
Chilton158530
Jackson157511
Covington140127
Dale138644
Coffee13486
Pike119810
Chambers116442
Tallapoosa116085
Clarke109116
Marion96429
Butler91239
Barbour8827
Winston74412
Marengo72020
Pickens66214
Bibb65410
Lowndes65327
Randolph64713
Hale63528
Geneva6254
Lawrence62023
Cherokee60813
Bullock60414
Monroe5898
Clay5858
Washington55713
Perry5416
Crenshaw53732
Conecuh53511
Wilcox53111
Henry5055
Macon48018
Fayette4578
Sumter43819
Cleburne3805
Lamar3672
Choctaw34712
Greene30315
Coosa1713
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 190891

Reported Deaths: 2374
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30755458
Davidson26474306
Hamilton944394
Knox937879
Rutherford929389
Williamson525236
Sumner481998
Wilson347645
Putnam331540
Montgomery307044
Unassigned29495
Bradley293417
Out of TN289627
Madison287764
Sevier262315
Blount251624
Maury236124
Washington229736
Robertson221035
Sullivan216433
Hamblen191426
Tipton181819
Gibson165823
Trousdale16577
Hardeman157026
Wayne14975
Dyer137014
Bedford134517
Dickson125715
Coffee123613
Cumberland120118
Weakley118919
Fayette118819
Henderson118124
Anderson117913
Loudon11726
Obion117110
Carter116828
Greene115644
Jefferson111914
McMinn111925
Warren10617
Macon105521
Lawrence104313
Monroe103618
Hardin103016
Lauderdale98316
Franklin9699
Haywood96921
Lake9192
Roane8954
Carroll88920
McNairy88318
Bledsoe8544
White8379
Rhea83412
Hawkins81218
Cheatham80710
Marshall7565
Cocke7469
Overton7456
Smith72311
Johnson7112
Chester63210
Henry6259
Lincoln6191
Giles60717
Hickman5858
DeKalb56614
Crockett53819
Marion5298
Decatur5207
Fentress5053
Campbell4464
Claiborne4425
Polk38810
Grainger3763
Union3591
Benton3369
Jackson3265
Morgan3173
Grundy2915
Cannon2860
Unicoi2861
Humphreys2513
Sequatchie2332
Clay2265
Meigs2263
Houston2203
Scott2142
Stewart2042
Lewis2011
Moore1751
Van Buren1660
Perry1500
Pickett1162
Hancock1063

Most Popular Stories

Community Events