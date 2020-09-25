Clear
5 things to know for September 25: Election, protests, Covid-19, N Korea, Benadryl

Rainfall occurs on opposite corners of the country with huge temperature swings on the horizon. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still making history, even after her death. The late justice becomes the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the US Capitol today.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election 2020

President Trump once again cast doubt on whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses in November, repeating baseless claims that widespread mail-in voting is rife with fraud. It's just the latest instance in which he's tried to delegitimize the outcome of the election. But even beyond Trump's comments, Republicans at state and local levels are taking concrete steps that could potentially eat away at the integrity of the election. Those steps include making it more difficult for voters to cast ballots, more difficult for states to count votes and more likely that tallies will be challenged in the courts. The efforts threaten to undermine the public's confidence in the outcome, regardless of who is declared the winner.

2. Protests

Demonstrations continued for a second night in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury declined to charge police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. Police declared downtown gatherings an unlawful assembly and ordered people to disperse after windows were broken and protesters stayed out past curfew. Following the demonstrations, Louisville's mayor announced he would extend the city's curfew through the weekend. Meanwhile, a lawyer for Taylor's family called the Kentucky attorney general's investigation into her death a cover-up and demanded transparency. A federal probe and a police review still could yield more details in the case, but it's not clear if either will result in more charges.

3. Coronavirus

A new study says countries should meet five criteria before easing lockdown measures. But unfortunately, many nations are not even close. Leaders in Europe are announcing new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as cases surge and the continent deals with a second coronavirus wave. Although deaths from the virus are still well below their peak, experts warn that the signs point to more tragedy ahead this winter. A second wave is also underway in most of Canada. The US, meanwhile, is still in its first wave, given that cases never declined significantly, says Dr. Anthony Fauci. He warned that the nation should prepare for the challenges ahead in fall and winter.

4. North Korea

Kim Jong Un has apologized for the death of a South Korean government worker who was shot dead by North Korean troops after crossing a maritime border between the two countries. The North said in a letter sent today that units responded to a call that an unidentified male was found floating on an object in the sea. The letter claimed about 10 rounds were fired at the man after he did not comply with a soldier's demand to identify himself and subsequent warning shots. The statement added that North Korea has strengthened its maritime surveillance and apologized for "an incident that will clearly negatively impact inter-Korean relation." South Korea condemned the incident and urged Pyongyang to punish those responsible.

5. Benadryl

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Benadryl, saying that it's seeing "serious problems with high doses" of the common over-the-counter allergy medication. The agency cited reports of teenagers ending up in hospital emergency rooms or dying after participating in the so-called "Benadryl Challenge" on TikTok. The FDA said it had urged the social media platform to remove any videos of the challenge and monitor for new posts. Too much of the drug can lead to severe health problems, including serious heart problems, seizures, coma and even death.

The counting will go on, judge rules

A federal judge in California has ruled that national counting for the 2020 census can continue through October 31. Critics accuse the Trump administration of trying to cut short the count for political reasons and say more time will mean more accurate results. The Justice Department is expected to appeal.

Pac-12 announces it will play college football this fall

The vote walks back a previous decision to hold off on the season because of Covid-19.

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live'

For the first time since March, the production returns to Studio 8H.

Obama wants you to text him

Here's what happens when you dial the number he shared.

The strange case of the man who died after eating too much licorice

Turns out it really is possible to eat too much candy.

Police seize 345,000 used condoms that were cleaned and sold as new

HOW? ... WHY???

$16 trillion

That's how much America's failure to close the wide gaps between Black and White people has cost over the past 20 years, according to an analysis published this week.

"It's not a ban, it's a nudge."

City Councilmember Kate Harrison, on a forthcoming health initiative that will make Berkeley, California, the first US city to require large grocery stores to stop selling junk food and candy in checkout aisles

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133433

Reported Deaths: 2349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19441349
Mobile13271291
Montgomery8778179
Madison775480
Tuscaloosa7496119
Shelby584951
Lee582961
Baldwin516550
Marshall390944
Calhoun346641
Etowah342047
Morgan325428
Houston278123
Elmore263247
DeKalb239120
Walker228483
St. Clair227837
Talladega212728
Limestone206120
Cullman188519
Dallas177426
Franklin175529
Russell17442
Autauga173825
Lauderdale168233
Colbert163626
Blount159415
Escambia158425
Jackson154611
Chilton153531
Dale135444
Covington134427
Coffee13078
Pike11879
Chambers115142
Tallapoosa114685
Clarke107717
Marion95729
Butler91339
Barbour8577
Winston73712
Marengo70820
Lowndes65327
Pickens65114
Bibb64210
Randolph63713
Hale62828
Lawrence60922
Geneva5995
Bullock59814
Cherokee59115
Monroe5818
Clay5707
Washington55613
Perry5407
Conecuh53111
Crenshaw53132
Wilcox53111
Henry4865
Macon48020
Fayette4438
Sumter43419
Lamar3632
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3396
Greene30315
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 187690

Reported Deaths: 2312
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30460452
Davidson26252298
Hamilton928791
Knox918175
Rutherford915088
Williamson516536
Sumner475896
Wilson341844
Putnam320139
Montgomery302244
Out of TN296825
Unassigned29145
Bradley289317
Madison280061
Sevier257015
Blount247723
Maury230923
Washington223935
Robertson219035
Sullivan212133
Hamblen188525
Tipton178118
Trousdale16517
Gibson160922
Hardeman154826
Wayne14905
Bedford132017
Dyer131813
Dickson123515
Cumberland117518
Fayette117418
Coffee116613
Weakley115719
Anderson115312
Henderson115322
Carter114728
Obion11389
Loudon11356
Greene112943
McMinn110025
Jefferson109714
Macon103520
Warren10267
Monroe102217
Lawrence101211
Hardin100516
Lauderdale95915
Haywood95418
Franklin9518
Lake9142
Roane8724
Carroll85819
Bledsoe8494
McNairy84218
White8139
Cheatham80610
Rhea79812
Hawkins78316
Cocke7419
Marshall7415
Overton7135
Smith69810
Johnson6752
Henry6139
Chester60910
Lincoln6031
Giles58017
Hickman5585
DeKalb55213
Crockett52919
Marion5187
Decatur5037
Fentress4713
Claiborne4405
Campbell4314
Polk38210
Grainger3633
Union3471
Benton3349
Jackson3175
Morgan3113
Unicoi2831
Cannon2800
Grundy2685
Humphreys2443
Sequatchie2293
Meigs2233
Clay2205
Houston2083
Scott2072
Stewart1902
Lewis1851
Moore1641
Van Buren1600
Perry1490
Pickett1102
Hancock1063

