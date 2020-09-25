Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bayern Munich powers its way to Super Cup glory in front of 15,000 fans

Bayern edged Sevilla 2-1 in extra time of the UEFA Super Cup, but it was over 15,000 fans in attendance that stole the headlines.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Bayern Munich lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday, after beating Sevilla 2-1 in front of more than 15,000 fans.

The game, held in Budapest's Puskas Arena, was the first major UEFA final to be held in front of spectators since the pandemic forced fixtures behind closed doors.

European football's governing body treated the event as a pilot to bring fans back to stadiums, with both teams being allocated 3,000 tickets with the remainder taken up by locals.

Those in attendance watched an intriguing encounter between last season's Champions League and Europa League winners, with the Bundesliga club coming out on top.

"We all know it is not easy to take the right decision," Bayern manager Hansi Flick told reporters when asked about the presence of fans.

"It felt good to have an atmosphere in the stadium. It felt a bit more like football. I hope all the fans return home healthy."

READ: Luis Suarez accused of passing rigged Italian language exam

Bayern power on

Bayern needed extra-time to get the job done with Javi Martinez heading a 104th-minute winner in what could be his last game for the club.

Working tirelessly against the most in-form team in Europe, Sevilla had initially taken the lead after Lucas Ocampos' audacious 'no-look' penalty before Leon Goretzka leveled the scores in the second half.

The hard-fought win secured an impressive quadruple for Bayern in 2020, adding to the three trophies it won last season -- the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League.

Bayern is now unbeaten in 32 consecutive matches and has become the first team in Europe's top five leagues to win 23 consecutive matches in all competitions.

It won its last league match 8-0 against Schalke.

"It was an intense game but we deserved to win," Flick told reporters after the Super Cup victory.

"We are not yet fully in our rhythm despite our big win (8-0) over Schalke 04 on the weekend.

"But the mentality of the team, especially after going 1-0 down, was sensational. They battled back against very strong opponents and deserved the win."

READ: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in talks to invest in soccer team

Criticism

The sight of fans watching live football will be a welcome return for many but there had been much criticism over the decision to allow thousands to attend.

Europe is currently facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, stoking fears the game could cause a further rise in cases.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 20,450 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Hungary and 702 deaths, but like much of Europe, the country faces a second wave of cases with more than 6,000 infections recorded last week.

Those in attendance on Thursday had to abide by social distancing measures, such as remaining one-and-a-half meters apart, wearing face masks and undergoing a body temperature check on entry.

"The measures are strict and there is not a question of health risks for the fans," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a press conference before the game.

"We want -- and health is the number one priority -- to bring hope, to do what we think is the proper thing to do.

"Don't think we are doing this because of money because we don't get any revenue, we get more costs with it. But fans and players are [an] essential part of football."

However, photos from the match show not all fans adhered to the restrictions, with groups seen celebrating close together without face coverings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133433

Reported Deaths: 2349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19306349
Mobile13233291
Montgomery8748177
Madison770978
Tuscaloosa7418116
Lee579261
Shelby578750
Baldwin514149
Marshall389244
Etowah340247
Calhoun340140
Morgan323926
Houston276423
Elmore259647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair226337
Walker225383
Talladega210628
Limestone203319
Cullman186818
Dallas175926
Franklin175229
Russell17322
Autauga171525
Lauderdale167333
Colbert162926
Blount158015
Escambia157725
Jackson154011
Chilton152431
Dale134644
Covington133427
Coffee12988
Pike11799
Chambers114442
Tallapoosa113885
Clarke107017
Marion95429
Butler91139
Barbour8517
Winston71812
Marengo70519
Lowndes65227
Pickens64514
Bibb63810
Randolph62713
Hale61928
Lawrence60522
Bullock59714
Geneva5864
Cherokee58315
Monroe5808
Clay5547
Washington55113
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52732
Henry4835
Macon47920
Fayette4358
Sumter43219
Lamar3572
Choctaw34412
Cleburne3356
Greene30315
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 186798

Reported Deaths: 2277
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30397449
Davidson26194297
Hamilton926392
Knox911575
Rutherford911388
Williamson513936
Sumner475093
Wilson341243
Putnam317038
Montgomery301543
Out of TN296825
Unassigned29046
Bradley288317
Madison278060
Sevier255315
Blount246123
Maury228923
Washington223234
Robertson218835
Sullivan209332
Hamblen187325
Tipton176617
Trousdale16517
Gibson158620
Hardeman154625
Wayne14896
Bedford131717
Dyer131413
Dickson123014
Cumberland116918
Fayette116718
Coffee115612
Anderson115311
Henderson115121
Weakley114519
Carter114128
Loudon11316
Greene111839
Obion11129
McMinn109424
Jefferson108514
Macon103320
Warren10197
Monroe101017
Lawrence100311
Hardin99115
Lauderdale94915
Franklin9458
Haywood93316
Lake9192
Roane8643
Carroll84918
Bledsoe8484
McNairy82418
White8069
Cheatham80510
Rhea79111
Hawkins78016
Cocke7379
Marshall7335
Overton7085
Smith69710
Johnson6622
Henry6129
Chester60510
Lincoln5961
Giles57617
Hickman5535
DeKalb55013
Crockett52919
Marion5167
Decatur4956
Fentress4623
Claiborne4384
Campbell4243
Polk38010
Grainger3603
Union3451
Benton3349
Jackson3145
Morgan3103
Cannon2810
Unicoi2811
Grundy2635
Humphreys2433
Sequatchie2262
Meigs2213
Clay2155
Scott2082
Houston1981
Stewart1822
Lewis1791
Moore1611
Van Buren1590
Perry1490
Hancock1073
Pickett1072

Most Popular Stories

Community Events