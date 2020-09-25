Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan lead "American invasion" of English football

Manchester City FC's newest signing Rose Lavelle speaks to CNN's Amanda Davies about her move to the FA's WSL alongside four of her US Women's National team teammates

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 4:31 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 4:31 AM
Posted By: By Jeff York and Amanda Davies, CNN

The "Manchester Derby" between Manchester United and Manchester City usually determines if the city is red or blue. But now the city is fully red, white and blue with the arrival of four members of the 2019 Women's World Cup winning USWNT side in Manchester.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press are at Manchester United while Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City. Meanwhile American striker Alex Morgan moved to Tottenham Hotspur from NWSL side Orlando Pride.

The "American Invasion" is predicated in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as players look for consistent playing time in light of what's happening in the US.

"I think obviously right now there's like a lot of uncertainty, especially in the US, just with the global pandemic, there's a lot of question marks," Lavelle told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies.

"I think in this league (WSL) there was a lot more certainty around it. And it's a great league. It's attracting a lot of great international players and I think for me, I just felt like it was a really good opportunity that I didn't want to pass up."

Lavelle and Mewis aren't the first US players to suit up for Manchester City in the WSL either. Striker Carli Lloyd signed for the Citizens back in 2017.

"I'm teammates with Carli Lloyd and she had been here, and she just spoke so highly of it," said Lavelle.

"I just felt like it was an environment and a culture that was really going to help push me and make me better. I had always wanted to experience playing overseas at some point in my career. I wasn't sure exactly when that was, but England in general really piqued my interest."

And it's not just Americans wanting to play in the WSL.

Among others, England star Lucy Bronze left women's powerhouse Lyon in France to sign with Manchester City and Danish international Pernille Harder moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea.

"I think it's growing top to bottom too. It's not just a couple of really good teams. I think you're seeing it's becoming way more competitive and all teams are attracting good players. I think it's just going to make the league even stronger," said Lavelle.

When asked if the influx of players to England could lead to a shift in power and in terms of the women's game away from North America, the US star said she didn't see it that way.

"I think the more players that are playing in different leagues, it's going to just continue to grow the game as a whole.

"Obviously there's that bit of rivalry and you want the US league to be the best, but I think in the same sense, the more all the leagues can grow in the world, I think it's good for women's soccer," added Lavelle.

READ: Germany and US leading the way in crucial period for women's football

Moving the sport past coronavirus

After Lavelle secured the trophy with her mazy run and finish against the Netherlands in the final of the Women's World Cup in July 2019, the buzz and hype surrounding the women's game was at peak levels.

But the arrival of the coronavirus changed all of that. The conversation soon shifted to financial worries. And while that may still be a problem for a number of clubs, Lavelle doesn't see the enthusiasm for the sport waning.

"We had so much momentum coming off the World Cup; everybody did. I think there was so much excitement about the women's game," Lavelle said.

"But I think from my experience, I played in the NWSL tournament that we had in July, and there was a huge following and TV numbers were like higher than they've ever been.

"So I think it's a great testament that the excitement and hype around the woman's game is still here and it made it through the global pandemic and it's going to keep getting better."

So what is the ultimate goal for Lavelle and her teammates this season? Silverware of course. Asked what trophy she'd most like to win, Lavelle doesn't hesitate. It's the Champions League.

"I grew up watching Champions League and I feel like I never thought it was a possibility that I could be competing in Champions League myself," Lavelle said excitedly. "So it's really cool to have this opportunity to do that."

Before she can hoist that trophy, though, she first must navigate the league matches. The WSL resumes on the first weekend of October when Lavelle will go head-to-head with her US teammate Morgan, as Spurs visit Manchester City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133433

Reported Deaths: 2349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19306349
Mobile13233291
Montgomery8748177
Madison770978
Tuscaloosa7418116
Lee579261
Shelby578750
Baldwin514149
Marshall389244
Etowah340247
Calhoun340140
Morgan323926
Houston276423
Elmore259647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair226337
Walker225383
Talladega210628
Limestone203319
Cullman186818
Dallas175926
Franklin175229
Russell17322
Autauga171525
Lauderdale167333
Colbert162926
Blount158015
Escambia157725
Jackson154011
Chilton152431
Dale134644
Covington133427
Coffee12988
Pike11799
Chambers114442
Tallapoosa113885
Clarke107017
Marion95429
Butler91139
Barbour8517
Winston71812
Marengo70519
Lowndes65227
Pickens64514
Bibb63810
Randolph62713
Hale61928
Lawrence60522
Bullock59714
Geneva5864
Cherokee58315
Monroe5808
Clay5547
Washington55113
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52732
Henry4835
Macon47920
Fayette4358
Sumter43219
Lamar3572
Choctaw34412
Cleburne3356
Greene30315
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 186798

Reported Deaths: 2277
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30397449
Davidson26194297
Hamilton926392
Knox911575
Rutherford911388
Williamson513936
Sumner475093
Wilson341243
Putnam317038
Montgomery301543
Out of TN296825
Unassigned29046
Bradley288317
Madison278060
Sevier255315
Blount246123
Maury228923
Washington223234
Robertson218835
Sullivan209332
Hamblen187325
Tipton176617
Trousdale16517
Gibson158620
Hardeman154625
Wayne14896
Bedford131717
Dyer131413
Dickson123014
Cumberland116918
Fayette116718
Coffee115612
Anderson115311
Henderson115121
Weakley114519
Carter114128
Loudon11316
Greene111839
Obion11129
McMinn109424
Jefferson108514
Macon103320
Warren10197
Monroe101017
Lawrence100311
Hardin99115
Lauderdale94915
Franklin9458
Haywood93316
Lake9192
Roane8643
Carroll84918
Bledsoe8484
McNairy82418
White8069
Cheatham80510
Rhea79111
Hawkins78016
Cocke7379
Marshall7335
Overton7085
Smith69710
Johnson6622
Henry6129
Chester60510
Lincoln5961
Giles57617
Hickman5535
DeKalb55013
Crockett52919
Marion5167
Decatur4956
Fentress4623
Claiborne4384
Campbell4243
Polk38010
Grainger3603
Union3451
Benton3349
Jackson3145
Morgan3103
Cannon2810
Unicoi2811
Grundy2635
Humphreys2433
Sequatchie2262
Meigs2213
Clay2155
Scott2082
Houston1981
Stewart1822
Lewis1791
Moore1611
Van Buren1590
Perry1490
Hancock1073
Pickett1072

Most Popular Stories

Community Events