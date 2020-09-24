Clear

Trump is threatening US democracy. Protect your vote

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fires back at President Donald Trump after his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 11:50 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump refused to say (again and in the most frightening and spectacular way) that he'd peacefully transfer power.

When you take Trump's words in connection with the actions already underway:

Related: Trump's use of false content is often defended as humor. But his supporters aren't always in on the joke

And a side note on disinformation: Facebook said it shut down a network of fake accounts tied to Russian military intelligence.

It's definitely time to take all of this very seriously.

What can you do about your vote? Don't be afraid. But make sure you vote, and make sure it gets counted.

If there are intimidating people near your polling place, ignore them. Stand in lines if you need to.

Volunteer to help at a polling place.

Explore your options and figure out whether early voting is allowed in your state. Here's CNN's voter guide. You can still register to vote in every US state, but some states do end registration in early October.

Weigh the personal safety of mail-in voting against the ballot peace of mind of in-person voting.

If you do mail your ballot in, track its progress if that's an option.

I personally requested a mail-in ballot a month ago. It came in the mail last week. But now I'm considering voting early in-person. My neighbor, considering the same thing, called the city's election office and learned he'd need to take his ballot with him in order to vote early.

There will be unique rules everywhere. Figure out what they are where you live.

Trump, by the way, has seen some more favorable polling this week, both nationally and in some key states. It's a margin of error race -- CNN's Harry Enten writes: "Here's the truth that comports with the polling: Biden is ahead, but the race has been and will likely remain within the margin of error until Election Day."

It's not just voting

For a while Thursday CNN had a blaring headline about US institutions being at risk.

The three points underneath were:

Related: HR McMaster, one of the revolving cast of Trump's national security advisers, was on the Situation Room Thursday and told Wolf Blitzer about the threat Russia poses to the US electoral process and the efforts by that country to destabilize the US.

A new health care "plan"

While the White House continues to go along with efforts to upend the entire Affordable Care Act in court, Trump gave a speech in North Carolina outlining executive actions he will take on health care.

This will include some effort to protect people who suffer from pre-existing conditions. US law -- the one Trump is trying to get courts to throw out -- already does that. And no executive order will do it as completely.

So while Trump will try to call this a health care plan, it's not likely to be.

Executive actions are not as strong as laws. And if you're thinking he can just make law with his pen, look back at his last set of executive actions, which sought to help people unemployed by the pandemic.

He's still not negotiating with Congress, which could extend benefits. Instead, that stopgap measure he tried is already expiring.

And the payroll tax deferral -- that's essentially a loan that someone is going to have to pay back unless he can get Congress to write it off.

Related: Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Also happening today

Breonna Taylor. Offers were shot in Louisville last night and protests took place coast to coast. There are a lot of questions about the Kentucky Attorney General's announcement that no officers would be charged for killing Taylor and calls for him to release evidence.

Bill Barr. The lawyer tapped by the US attorney general to investigate the Russia probe is now looking into the Clinton Foundation, according to the New York Times.

Mary Trump. The President's niece is suing him and his siblings.

What would Dr. Seuss say?

If Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power has you concerned, check out Yertle the Turtle, Dr. Seuss's book on authoritarianism, published in 1958.

Seuss died September 24, 1981.

Before he was drawing and writing children's books, Seuss was drawing political cartoons for PM Magazine.

You can see them at the Special Collection & Archives, UC San Diego Library. While they were drawn during World War II -- Seuss was agitating for the US to join the war -- some of them still feel relevant today, particularly since Seuss was calling out the "America First" slogan pushed back then by Nazi supporter Charles Lindbergh and today by Trump.

On Instagram, I posted four: One features a Seussian "America First" kangaroo running with a fascist, a Nazi and a communist.

Two others feel ripped out of today's headlines -- Russia using propaganda to cut Uncle Sam's climbing rope and a patriotic man saying the Pledge of Allegiance while stomping on Americans of color.

Finally, there's one published days before Pearl Harbor that shows an America First character sitting idling by a ballot box as bombs explode in the distance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133433

Reported Deaths: 2349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19306349
Mobile13233291
Montgomery8748177
Madison770978
Tuscaloosa7418116
Lee579261
Shelby578750
Baldwin514149
Marshall389244
Etowah340247
Calhoun340140
Morgan323926
Houston276423
Elmore259647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair226337
Walker225383
Talladega210628
Limestone203319
Cullman186818
Dallas175926
Franklin175229
Russell17322
Autauga171525
Lauderdale167333
Colbert162926
Blount158015
Escambia157725
Jackson154011
Chilton152431
Dale134644
Covington133427
Coffee12988
Pike11799
Chambers114442
Tallapoosa113885
Clarke107017
Marion95429
Butler91139
Barbour8517
Winston71812
Marengo70519
Lowndes65227
Pickens64514
Bibb63810
Randolph62713
Hale61928
Lawrence60522
Bullock59714
Geneva5864
Cherokee58315
Monroe5808
Clay5547
Washington55113
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52732
Henry4835
Macon47920
Fayette4358
Sumter43219
Lamar3572
Choctaw34412
Cleburne3356
Greene30315
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 186798

Reported Deaths: 2277
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30397449
Davidson26194297
Hamilton926392
Knox911575
Rutherford911388
Williamson513936
Sumner475093
Wilson341243
Putnam317038
Montgomery301543
Out of TN296825
Unassigned29046
Bradley288317
Madison278060
Sevier255315
Blount246123
Maury228923
Washington223234
Robertson218835
Sullivan209332
Hamblen187325
Tipton176617
Trousdale16517
Gibson158620
Hardeman154625
Wayne14896
Bedford131717
Dyer131413
Dickson123014
Cumberland116918
Fayette116718
Coffee115612
Anderson115311
Henderson115121
Weakley114519
Carter114128
Loudon11316
Greene111839
Obion11129
McMinn109424
Jefferson108514
Macon103320
Warren10197
Monroe101017
Lawrence100311
Hardin99115
Lauderdale94915
Franklin9458
Haywood93316
Lake9192
Roane8643
Carroll84918
Bledsoe8484
McNairy82418
White8069
Cheatham80510
Rhea79111
Hawkins78016
Cocke7379
Marshall7335
Overton7085
Smith69710
Johnson6622
Henry6129
Chester60510
Lincoln5961
Giles57617
Hickman5535
DeKalb55013
Crockett52919
Marion5167
Decatur4956
Fentress4623
Claiborne4384
Campbell4243
Polk38010
Grainger3603
Union3451
Benton3349
Jackson3145
Morgan3103
Cannon2810
Unicoi2811
Grundy2635
Humphreys2433
Sequatchie2262
Meigs2213
Clay2155
Scott2082
Houston1981
Stewart1822
Lewis1791
Moore1611
Van Buren1590
Perry1490
Hancock1073
Pickett1072

Most Popular Stories

Community Events