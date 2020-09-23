Breonna Taylor protests erupt across the US

Confrontation erupted between police and protesters in Louisville after the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case announced that one officer, Brett Hankison, has been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for his actions on the night Taylor was killed.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 11:10 PM

Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN