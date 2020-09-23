Clear

Parents say 28-year-old doctor who died after coronavirus battle spent her life helping people

CNN's Kate Bolduan speaks with Maureen Fagan, whose 28-year-old sister, Dr. Adeline Fagan, died from coronavirus complications.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Dr. Adeline Fagan's goal in life was to help people, her parents said.

It began when she was little -- an early talker who was an inquisitive people person. It carried on to when she was a 5-year-old, running around with a toy stethoscope around her neck.

It motivated the second-year OB-GYN resident to go into medicine and, later, to get onto the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in Houston, her parents Mary Jane and Brant Fagan told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

Adeline Fagan, 28, was doing a rotation two months ago treating coronavirus patients in the emergency room when she developed an infection that ended last week with her death, now among more than 200,000 lives lost in the US to the pandemic. As her parents mourn her, they remember a woman who spent her life dedicated to helping others.

Fagan knew she was going to be a doctor from the time she was 11, Brant Fagan said. That was when she developed a terrible illness that put her in a wheelchair.

"She went to a doctor who talked to her like a real human being, like an adult practically, and from that Day 1, she said she wanted to be a doctor to help people like that doctor helped her," he said. "That one visit changed her life."

From there, she worked as a certified nursing assistant before medical school, and she went to Haiti four times on medical missions to serve people who lived too far outside a city to have easy health care access.

Though she had a history of asthma, upper respiratory infections and pneumonia, her sisters told TV station KHOU, going into work was "what (Adeline) wants to be doing."

"She just loved to help people, she really did," Brant Fagan said.

But in July, by the end of a 12-hour shift, Adeline Fagan began to feel under the weather, according to a GoFundMe page. Within the week, her symptoms escalated, and she was admitted to the hospital.

Her family couldn't be with her, even though she was "so incredibly frightened," Mary Jane Fagan said. But fortunately, Adeline had taken her cell phone with her to the hospital. The family would keep her on the phone all day as they went about her lives, not necessarily talking all the time but reassuring her that they were connected to her, her mother said.

It's not something every family of coronavirus patients gets to do, she said. And unlike most families, Adeline Fagan's parents got to see her in the days before she died.

As Mary Jane Fagan left the 15 or 20 minutes she was allowed with her daughter, Adeline mustered the energy to give her mother a kiss -- a gift the older woman will hold onto forever, she said.

The next time her relatives saw her, Adeline Fagan was suffering a brain bleed, and they held her in her last moments of life.

"So many parents have not been able to, and it breaks my heart," Mary Jane Fagan said.

The virus is still taking from them, Fagan's parents said. They are stuck with memories of not being able to go to their daughter when she was scared, knowing as a doctor what could lay ahead of her. And arranging a funeral for their child is even harder as they account for pandemic-related restrictions, Mary Jane Fagan said.

Adeline's parents want people to remember keep others safe by wearing a mask and social distancing, Brant Fagan said.

"It may be your mailman, it may be your doctor, or your nurse or your neighbor," he said. "You're doing it for other people, not necessarily yourself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131988

Reported Deaths: 2304
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19230342
Mobile13192291
Montgomery8711175
Madison767475
Tuscaloosa7355114
Lee576560
Shelby576550
Baldwin512449
Marshall388943
Calhoun339040
Etowah338447
Morgan322626
Houston275322
Elmore258647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair225535
Walker225080
Talladega209927
Limestone202119
Cullman186819
Dallas176226
Franklin174828
Russell17302
Autauga171425
Lauderdale166233
Colbert162126
Blount157314
Escambia157325
Jackson152711
Chilton151328
Dale134143
Covington133427
Coffee12898
Pike11729
Chambers114042
Tallapoosa113984
Clarke106317
Marion95228
Butler91138
Barbour8487
Winston71812
Marengo70219
Lowndes65127
Pickens63914
Bibb63510
Randolph62413
Hale61628
Lawrence60320
Bullock59314
Geneva5844
Monroe5798
Cherokee57516
Clay5537
Washington54913
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52532
Henry4805
Macon47920
Fayette4299
Sumter42319
Lamar3552
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3346
Greene30215
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 185148

Reported Deaths: 2261
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30244449
Davidson26087294
Hamilton921189
Rutherford905888
Knox905273
Williamson509636
Sumner472193
Wilson338443
Putnam308838
Montgomery297143
Out of TN296825
Unassigned28916
Bradley286817
Madison275060
Sevier253715
Blount244923
Maury227423
Washington218634
Robertson217334
Sullivan207131
Hamblen183925
Tipton174517
Trousdale16517
Gibson154520
Hardeman153425
Wayne14856
Bedford131317
Dyer128712
Dickson120714
Cumberland115518
Fayette114418
Anderson113811
Henderson113520
Carter112728
Coffee112512
Weakley112219
Loudon11216
Greene111237
Obion10969
McMinn107624
Jefferson107414
Macon102320
Warren10127
Monroe100316
Lawrence97711
Hardin97214
Lauderdale94215
Franklin9267
Haywood92416
Lake9152
Roane8493
Bledsoe8454
Carroll83918
McNairy81618
Cheatham79310
Rhea78811
White7889
Hawkins77316
Cocke7369
Marshall7205
Overton6815
Smith67810
Johnson6492
Henry6079
Chester5959
Lincoln5811
Giles56917
DeKalb54713
Hickman5465
Crockett51319
Marion5047
Decatur4796
Fentress4473
Claiborne4384
Campbell4213
Polk38011
Grainger3543
Union3391
Benton3329
Jackson3085
Morgan3063
Unicoi2801
Cannon2790
Grundy2565
Humphreys2353
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2115
Scott2022
Houston1931
Lewis1791
Stewart1772
Moore1541
Van Buren1540
Perry1500
Hancock1063
Pickett1032

Most Popular Stories

Community Events