Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Notorious for the anti-Arab racism of some of its fans, Israeli soccer club explores Emirati investment

Beitar Jerusalem is notorious across Israel for the anti-Arab racism of some of its fans. When Moshe Hogeg bought the club, he sought to change that. His latest move is to explore Emirati investment in the club, following the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Michael Schwartz and Oren Liebermann, CNN

A glass cabinet in the lobby of Moshe Hogeg's office is filled with action hero figures. The high-tech executive explained to CNN's Oren Liebermann why Batman was his favorite: "He doesn't really have superpowers whatsoever but it makes you feel like maybe you can do big things also."

Liebermann reminded him that the Punisher was also humane but evil. "That's his superpower. I know a few lawyers that have this power also," joked Hogeg.

The entrepreneur might need to deploy a few superpowers of his own for his next project as he explores bringing in a partner from the United Arab Emirates to invest in Beitar Jerusalem, a leading Israeli football club that Hogeg bought just over two years ago.

The club finished third in the Israeli Premier League last season, but off the pitch has to deal with a small but vocal group of ultra fans known as 'La Familia,' who are proud of the fact that Beitar has never signed an Arab player.

That dynamic was changed somewhat last season with the arrival of Ali Mohamed, a Christian from Niger. However, because his name sounds Muslim, some Beitar fans wanted to rename him.

He played 34 games for Beitar and set up an unforgettable moment for the club owner when he saw an eight-year-old boy in the stadium with a Beitar shirt and Mohamed on his back.

"That was beautiful for me," Hogeg recalled. "I called his father and he was laughing and he says: 'Listen the kid does not know all of those things right. The kid just loves football and he loves Ali Mohamed because he is a great player.' That was a beautiful moment for me. A moment of victory."

READ: Football club owner ready to sue 'racist' fans

'New spirit of peace'

The interest in Beitar from the UAE provides an unexpected opportunity in Hogeg's efforts to reinvent the Israeli team. The club announced the possibility of a large investment and that Hogeg would fly to the UAE for negotiations.

"We are talking about the opportunity to make Beitar Jerusalem a dominant and powerful club in Israel and the world that will be in addition to football, a real symbol of the new spirit of peace that is blowing in the Middle East. It fits the saying 'love your neighbors as you love yourself.'"

Hogeg will not reveal the identity of the potential UAE investor, who he says he has talked to on the phone and on Zoom.

The motivation behind a potential partnership is clear. "They specifically wanted Beitar," states Hogeg. "Jerusalem is in the Holy Land, it is the capital.

"It is the holiest place in the world, not only for Jewish [people] but also for Muslims and Christians and he heard about the club fighting racism and we want to be part of that."

However, La Familia's reaction on Facebook to news of the potential UAE investment was altogether less positive: "Money will blind the smart people and slant the sayings of the wise. We want to remind everyone that Jerusalem is the city holy to the Jews and we are the only team in the world that has the holy symbol of our nation on our shirt."

READ: Taking a knee reached a point of 'good PR,' says leading soccer director

Hogeg counters that the September Peace Treaty signing between Israel, UAE and Bahrain will give perfect legitimacy to his effort. In fact, an alliance with an Arab partner is necessary to advance the peace process.

"In the end, when there is peace between countries you don't feel it unless there is a connection between the people," Hogeg said.

"Football is the people and when you have a partnership between the nations, between the Jewish guy from Israel named Moshe and an Arab guy from the UAE named I don't know what, and we are cheering for the same team, we are building this community, we are giving good, we are putting money, all we want is to see people having fun.

"Fathers and children having fun. When you score a goal everyone scores goals together."

What remains to be seen is whether an investment deal can be fashioned which a month ago may have been a dream in the world of superheroes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131988

Reported Deaths: 2304
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19230342
Mobile13192291
Montgomery8711175
Madison767475
Tuscaloosa7355114
Lee576560
Shelby576550
Baldwin512449
Marshall388943
Calhoun339040
Etowah338447
Morgan322626
Houston275322
Elmore258647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair225535
Walker225080
Talladega209927
Limestone202119
Cullman186819
Dallas176226
Franklin174828
Russell17302
Autauga171425
Lauderdale166233
Colbert162126
Blount157314
Escambia157325
Jackson152711
Chilton151328
Dale134143
Covington133427
Coffee12898
Pike11729
Chambers114042
Tallapoosa113984
Clarke106317
Marion95228
Butler91138
Barbour8487
Winston71812
Marengo70219
Lowndes65127
Pickens63914
Bibb63510
Randolph62413
Hale61628
Lawrence60320
Bullock59314
Geneva5844
Monroe5798
Cherokee57516
Clay5537
Washington54913
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52532
Henry4805
Macon47920
Fayette4299
Sumter42319
Lamar3552
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3346
Greene30215
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 185148

Reported Deaths: 2261
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30244449
Davidson26087294
Hamilton921189
Rutherford905888
Knox905273
Williamson509636
Sumner472193
Wilson338443
Putnam308838
Montgomery297143
Out of TN296825
Unassigned28916
Bradley286817
Madison275060
Sevier253715
Blount244923
Maury227423
Washington218634
Robertson217334
Sullivan207131
Hamblen183925
Tipton174517
Trousdale16517
Gibson154520
Hardeman153425
Wayne14856
Bedford131317
Dyer128712
Dickson120714
Cumberland115518
Fayette114418
Anderson113811
Henderson113520
Carter112728
Coffee112512
Weakley112219
Loudon11216
Greene111237
Obion10969
McMinn107624
Jefferson107414
Macon102320
Warren10127
Monroe100316
Lawrence97711
Hardin97214
Lauderdale94215
Franklin9267
Haywood92416
Lake9152
Roane8493
Bledsoe8454
Carroll83918
McNairy81618
Cheatham79310
Rhea78811
White7889
Hawkins77316
Cocke7369
Marshall7205
Overton6815
Smith67810
Johnson6492
Henry6079
Chester5959
Lincoln5811
Giles56917
DeKalb54713
Hickman5465
Crockett51319
Marion5047
Decatur4796
Fentress4473
Claiborne4384
Campbell4213
Polk38011
Grainger3543
Union3391
Benton3329
Jackson3085
Morgan3063
Unicoi2801
Cannon2790
Grundy2565
Humphreys2353
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2115
Scott2022
Houston1931
Lewis1791
Stewart1772
Moore1541
Van Buren1540
Perry1500
Hancock1063
Pickett1032

Most Popular Stories

Community Events