Clear

China will become carbon neutral by 2060, Xi Jinping says

World leaders gathered virtually for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during the UN's historic 75th anniversary. Besides the fierce exchanges between the US President Donald Trump and Chinese Ambassador to the UN, Chinese President Xi Jinping made promises on fighting the climate changes in his own country. CNN's Richard Roth reports.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

The leader of the world's biggest polluter of greenhouse gases has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2060.

Speaking via video link to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a "green revolution" and said the country will scale up its targets under the Paris climate accord -- a pledge by 187 countries to reduce their carbon emissions.

Xi said China aims to reach peak carbon emissions by the end of the decade and achieve carbon neutrality in 40 years. It's the first time China has issued concrete plans to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions.

"China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures," Xi said. "We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all."

China is the world's largest contributor of planet-warming gases and uses more coal than the rest of the world combined.

But the country is also a world leader in renewable energy and in recent years has taken a stronger public stance on climate action.

Xi said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that "humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature." He called on countries to pursue a "scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation" to achieve a "green recovery of the world economy in the post-Covid era."

Climate activists welcomed Tuesday's announcement, but cautioned that Xi's words and pledges must now be backed up by concrete action in the years and decades ahead.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said in a Twitter post that Xi's commitment "is an important signal that responding to the climate crisis is top of mind and top of agenda for China."

"Moving this announcement into a concrete plan is critical -- so that China's decisions domestically match this commitment," Morgan said.

European Union leaders, who had been pushing China to pledge for carbon neutrality by the earlier 2050 at a virtual summit with Xi last week, also welcomed the news.

"I welcome the announcement by President Xi that China has set a date for its CO2 emissions to peak and will become carbon neutral before 2060," Frans Timmermans, vice president for the European Green Deal, said on Twitter. "We need decisive action from every country to keep temperatures under control, tackle climate change, and keep our planet inhabitable."

The Chinese President's remarks were at odds with United States President Donald Trump's, who used his UN speech to criticize China's record on carbon emissions and called the Paris accord a "one-sided deal."

"Those who attack America's exceptional environmental record while ignoring China's rampant pollution are not interested in the environment," Trump said on Tuesday during his pre-recorded speech to the UNGA.

The US is the world's second-biggest polluter, behind China, and the Trump administration has repeatedly rolled back environmental regulations -- from replacing the Clean Power Plan to attempting to loosen fuel economy standards.

Trump is also pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases and keep global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The differing speeches on climate action from the two biggest polluters come ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in the Scottish city of Glasgow next year, which is seen as vital to securing global cooperation in reducing planet-warming emissions and averting the worst consequences of climate change.

Ahead of the meeting, countries will need to increase their commitments to cut emissions to get on track to meet the Paris goals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131988

Reported Deaths: 2304
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19123337
Mobile13122290
Montgomery8688173
Madison763075
Tuscaloosa7323114
Lee575159
Shelby571950
Baldwin508749
Marshall387943
Calhoun337439
Etowah336547
Morgan321426
Houston272722
Elmore255847
DeKalb237119
St. Clair224335
Walker224380
Talladega207726
Limestone200119
Cullman186218
Dallas174926
Franklin174528
Russell17312
Autauga169124
Lauderdale165333
Colbert160926
Escambia156425
Blount156014
Jackson151611
Chilton150227
Dale133343
Covington131127
Coffee12838
Pike11619
Tallapoosa113683
Chambers113242
Clarke105517
Marion94828
Butler91138
Barbour8387
Winston71612
Marengo70119
Lowndes64927
Pickens63814
Bibb63610
Randolph62212
Hale61528
Lawrence59220
Bullock59114
Geneva5814
Monroe5768
Cherokee56916
Clay5527
Washington54913
Perry5386
Wilcox53111
Conecuh52411
Crenshaw52331
Macon47820
Henry4754
Fayette4269
Sumter41819
Lamar3532
Choctaw34512
Cleburne3326
Greene30015
Coosa1653
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 184409

Reported Deaths: 2233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30155447
Davidson26017293
Hamilton914489
Rutherford903187
Knox899872
Williamson508936
Sumner470593
Wilson337343
Putnam307037
Out of TN301324
Montgomery296243
Unassigned28916
Bradley285816
Madison270156
Sevier251813
Blount244023
Maury226023
Washington217933
Robertson217233
Sullivan205431
Hamblen183825
Tipton173917
Trousdale16517
Gibson153819
Hardeman153225
Wayne14805
Bedford130916
Dyer127912
Dickson119913
Cumberland115317
Fayette114318
Anderson113311
Henderson113119
Carter112627
Weakley111819
Loudon11156
Coffee110812
Greene110737
Obion10889
McMinn106824
Jefferson106614
Macon102020
Warren10127
Monroe100116
Lawrence97011
Hardin96714
Lauderdale93615
Haywood92116
Lake9152
Franklin9137
Bledsoe8454
Roane8414
Carroll83217
McNairy81016
Cheatham79010
White7849
Rhea78111
Hawkins77016
Cocke7349
Marshall7175
Overton6805
Smith67810
Johnson6482
Henry6029
Chester5919
Lincoln5791
Giles56817
DeKalb54611
Hickman5385
Crockett51319
Marion5007
Decatur4786
Fentress4363
Claiborne4304
Campbell4193
Polk37811
Grainger3503
Union3371
Benton3329
Jackson3055
Morgan3053
Unicoi2801
Cannon2760
Grundy2495
Humphreys2323
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2105
Scott2002
Houston1860
Lewis1771
Stewart1752
Moore1541
Van Buren1530
Perry1460
Hancock1063
Pickett982

Most Popular Stories

Community Events