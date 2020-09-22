Clear

Mitt Romney should take his own advice

Article Image

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) signaled in a statement that he's on board with an election year confirmation for a Supreme Court nominee, saying that if a nominee reaches the Senate floor then he will vote "based upon their qualifications."

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

"Integrity," goes the famous quote attributed to C.S. Lewis, "is what you do when no one is watching." I'll add to it: Integrity is when you do the right thing even if it's against your own self-interest.

Sen. Mitt Romney has failed both tests.

This week, Romney said he would support a floor vote to confirm a new Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just weeks before a presidential election. He did this despite Senate Republicans' avowals that preventing President Barack Obama from filling the seat left vacant after Justice Antonin Scalia's death in 2016 was justified in an election year. Even though the election was many months away when Scalia passed in February, they said the voters should get to decide.

Fast forward to the power-grabbing hypocrisy of 2020 and it's easy to see why Democrats are outraged -- and why all Americans should be as well.

Just two Republicans -- Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski -- have said they will honor their previous commitments to not confirm a new Supreme Court justice when an election is looming. And Romney? He has said he is willing to vote. And this is despite McConnell's cynical precedent. If Romney approves of Trump's pick, that person will surely get a seat on the bench. "My liberal friends have over many decades gotten very used to the idea of having a liberal court, but that's not written in the stars," Romney said, adding that it is "appropriate for a nation that is ... center-right to have a court which reflects center-right points of view."

Putting aside the factual errors -- the current Supreme Court is actually much more conservative than liberal, and that there is plenty of evidence that the United States is not a center-right nation -- the question isn't whether it is "appropriate" for the court to lean more left or more right. The question is what a fair, democratic process looks like. What Senate Republicans are pushing isn't fair or democratic; it's seat-stealing. And it's disappointing, if not unsurprising, to see Romney join right in.

In the Trump era of unfettered greed, democratic norm-destruction, ethical destitution, and wannabe-autocracy, Romney has positioned himself as a better sort of Republican. He was the only member of his party to vote to convict the President after Trump's impeachment trial early this year. He compared the President to an autocrat, back then, and in branding himself a man of character and integrity, he quoted a line from a hymn: "Do what is right; let the consequence follow."

He should take his own advice.

Doing what's right is often difficult. Romney is a conservative, and there is no doubt that he wants a conservative justice in Ginsburg's seat. The consequences would of course be vast: Ginsburg's own legacy would likely be undone; reproductive rights, including contraception access, would almost surely be threatened and even walked back, and abortion could wind up outlawed in some states entirely; even progressive electoral victories would be defanged, as a right-wing court could handily undo liberal policies (the Affordable Care Act, hardly the left-wing dream of universal health care, for example, could be on the chopping block).

This is apparently what Romney wants. He's never suggested otherwise.

But he did suggest, in the February vote, that even as he was aligned with the conservative agenda, the means to achieving it were as important as the ends -- that democratic processes were too cherished to be traded away in favor of conservative outcomes. It appears this particular prize is simply too big for Romney to maintain his principles.

Perhaps Romney has put away his hymnal for now. If he's looking for some new inspiration, he might want to revisit what former First Lady Michelle Obama said at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, when Romney was competing against her husband for the presidency.

Through family, she said, "We learned about honesty and integrity -- that the truth matters. That you don't take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules. And success doesn't count unless you earn it fair and square."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131988

Reported Deaths: 2304
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19123337
Mobile13122290
Montgomery8688173
Madison763075
Tuscaloosa7323114
Lee575159
Shelby571950
Baldwin508749
Marshall387943
Calhoun337439
Etowah336547
Morgan321426
Houston272722
Elmore255847
DeKalb237119
St. Clair224335
Walker224380
Talladega207726
Limestone200119
Cullman186218
Dallas174926
Franklin174528
Russell17312
Autauga169124
Lauderdale165333
Colbert160926
Escambia156425
Blount156014
Jackson151611
Chilton150227
Dale133343
Covington131127
Coffee12838
Pike11619
Tallapoosa113683
Chambers113242
Clarke105517
Marion94828
Butler91138
Barbour8387
Winston71612
Marengo70119
Lowndes64927
Pickens63814
Bibb63610
Randolph62212
Hale61528
Lawrence59220
Bullock59114
Geneva5814
Monroe5768
Cherokee56916
Clay5527
Washington54913
Perry5386
Wilcox53111
Conecuh52411
Crenshaw52331
Macon47820
Henry4754
Fayette4269
Sumter41819
Lamar3532
Choctaw34512
Cleburne3326
Greene30015
Coosa1653
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 184409

Reported Deaths: 2233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30155447
Davidson26017293
Hamilton914489
Rutherford903187
Knox899872
Williamson508936
Sumner470593
Wilson337343
Putnam307037
Out of TN301324
Montgomery296243
Unassigned28916
Bradley285816
Madison270156
Sevier251813
Blount244023
Maury226023
Washington217933
Robertson217233
Sullivan205431
Hamblen183825
Tipton173917
Trousdale16517
Gibson153819
Hardeman153225
Wayne14805
Bedford130916
Dyer127912
Dickson119913
Cumberland115317
Fayette114318
Anderson113311
Henderson113119
Carter112627
Weakley111819
Loudon11156
Coffee110812
Greene110737
Obion10889
McMinn106824
Jefferson106614
Macon102020
Warren10127
Monroe100116
Lawrence97011
Hardin96714
Lauderdale93615
Haywood92116
Lake9152
Franklin9137
Bledsoe8454
Roane8414
Carroll83217
McNairy81016
Cheatham79010
White7849
Rhea78111
Hawkins77016
Cocke7349
Marshall7175
Overton6805
Smith67810
Johnson6482
Henry6029
Chester5919
Lincoln5791
Giles56817
DeKalb54611
Hickman5385
Crockett51319
Marion5007
Decatur4786
Fentress4363
Claiborne4304
Campbell4193
Polk37811
Grainger3503
Union3371
Benton3329
Jackson3055
Morgan3053
Unicoi2801
Cannon2760
Grundy2495
Humphreys2323
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2105
Scott2002
Houston1860
Lewis1771
Stewart1752
Moore1541
Van Buren1530
Perry1460
Hancock1063
Pickett982

Most Popular Stories

Community Events